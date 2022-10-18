Read full article on original website
Legislators work on child welfare, Medicaid, juvenile justice issues
With just over two months left in the interim session, legislators are continuing to prepare for the 2023 Regular Session. This week’s committee meetings focused on some of the greatest challenges facing our state and provided an opportunity to discuss potential solutions. Legislative Oversight and Investigations Committee: Members discussed...
Beshear, local prosecutors explain KY marijuana possession laws
MURRAY – President Joe Biden recently signed a proclamation pardoning federal convictions for simple possession of marijuana, and he asked governors to consider doing the same. Gov. Andy Beshear took time during last week’s Team Kentucky Update to explain how federal marijuana laws differ from those in Kentucky in an effort to provide context to what the proclamation means for Kentuckians.
Stack: Kentucky now solidly in ‘living with COVID’ phase
MURRAY – Kentucky’s Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack definitively declared the state has moved into a different phase of the COVID-19 pandemic during last week’s Team Kentucky Update.
