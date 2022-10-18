ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
Murray Ledger & Times

Legislators work on child welfare, Medicaid, juvenile justice issues

With just over two months left in the interim session, legislators are continuing to prepare for the 2023 Regular Session. This week’s committee meetings focused on some of the greatest challenges facing our state and provided an opportunity to discuss potential solutions. Legislative Oversight and Investigations Committee: Members discussed...
KENTUCKY STATE
Murray Ledger & Times

Beshear, local prosecutors explain KY marijuana possession laws

MURRAY – President Joe Biden recently signed a proclamation pardoning federal convictions for simple possession of marijuana, and he asked governors to consider doing the same. Gov. Andy Beshear took time during last week’s Team Kentucky Update to explain how federal marijuana laws differ from those in Kentucky in an effort to provide context to what the proclamation means for Kentuckians.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy