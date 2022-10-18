ROCKY musical set for highly anticipated Philly run at Walnut Street Theatre

When we think about Philly, we think grit, heart, and perseverance which is why Walnut Street Theatre is premiering the highly anticipated Broadway musical version of, a uniquely Philly saga.

Today we chat with Matthew Amira who is playing Rocky and Gianna Yanelli playing Adrian. They tell us what these iconic roles mean to them and all the preparations that go into it.

We also speak with Richard Stafford, Director and Choreographer and Krysten Pope, Assistant Choreographer and discuss some of the unique challenges in bringing this iconic film to life on the stage. We are also joined by Nichalas Parker who plays Apollo Creed and tells us what it was like for him to embody that character on stage.