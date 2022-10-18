Read full article on original website
PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.16
Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRAA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PRA Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th.
Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,168 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Mr. Cooper Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:COOP)
In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $858,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,088,298.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $858,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,088,298.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $1,996,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,429,715.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 265 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 30.8% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.0% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $333,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.8% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 200.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 61.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 343.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 149,605 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Empirical Finance LLC Has $314,000 Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SMH)
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 133.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.
Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Stock Holdings Increased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.
Empirical Finance LLC Has $340,000 Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 48,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Position Decreased by US Bancorp DE
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 7.4% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,929 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 83.0% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,648 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 11,636 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 122.9% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of HP by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.
Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Kirkland’s Call Options (NASDAQ:KIRK)
Shares of Kirkland’s stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93. Kirkland’s has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $27.22.
Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Price Down 6.4%
OSTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.86.
Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Sees Large Volume Increase
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82. The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th.
Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI. Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPOF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 643.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Sees Large Volume Increase
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Archaea Energy Price Performance. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio...
Empirical Finance LLC Acquires Shares of 26,555 Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Stellantis by 1,656.4% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Stellantis by 36.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Stellantis by 25.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Sets New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss
The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Shares Gap Up to $21.15
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVTE. BTIG Research lowered shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 19th.
Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 299 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $653,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,191.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 308.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the first quarter worth about $212,000.
