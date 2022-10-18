Read full article on original website
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)
Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $67.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.77. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.
Empirical Finance LLC Has $306,000 Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 23.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.
HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Position Decreased by US Bancorp DE
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 7.4% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,929 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 83.0% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,648 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 11,636 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 122.9% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of HP by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.
EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Shares Gap Up to $21.15
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVTE. BTIG Research lowered shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 19th.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Down 6.3%
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.
EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 265 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 30.8% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.0% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $333,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.8% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 116.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1,656.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $577,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 51,114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 105,501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 105,295 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,809 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Devon Energy by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 48,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.
Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Raymond James by 80.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after buying an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at about $176,649,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Raymond James by 768.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,748,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,198,000 after buying an additional 1,547,275 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Raymond James by 13.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,638,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,175,000 after buying an additional 1,374,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Raymond James by 30.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,206,000 after buying an additional 568,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.
Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,168 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Empirical Finance LLC Has $335,000 Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 74,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.
Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 214 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,921,000 after buying an additional 492,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,631,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,479,000 after purchasing an additional 632,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Catalent by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 261,686 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Catalent by 15.3% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,265,000 after purchasing an additional 929,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Catalent by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after purchasing an additional 673,706 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Price Down 6.4%
OSTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.86.
Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $96,000 Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SMH)
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 133.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.
Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $653,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,191.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 308.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the first quarter worth about $212,000.
