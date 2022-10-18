ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Pizza Hut Claps Back at Taco Bell With its Take on a Quesadilla

Kids that grew up in the '70s and '80s remember Yum Brands' (YUM) Pizza Hut for its cozy booths with red faux leather seats, the seemingly endless salad bar, those amazing arcade machines, and of course, its delicious pan pizza. While the Hut has changed to keep up with the...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Six popular McDonald's menu items are being cut from next week

Six McDonald's foods are being removed from its menu this week. But fans will be thrilled that it's to make way for some new choices. There will be four new menu items, to go alongside the return of the first permanent chicken burger in 15 years. New choices are Potato Waffles, Twirl McFlurry and the BBQ Bacon Stack on Wednesday, October 19. Nacho Cheese Wedges will also be joining the menu from October 26.
Popculture

Smoothie Recall Issued

Superdrug is advising consumers against drinking one of its popular products. The UK-based health and beauty retailer initiated a recall of its Slenderplan Tropical Smoothie Meal Replacement Shake earlier in October due to possible foreign material contamination after it was found that small pieces of metal may be present in the product.
TheStreet

McDonald's Makes Curious Menu Choices to Rival Burger King, Wendy's

Fast-food dessert hasn't evolved all the much over the past few decades. McDonald's (MCD) has its pies and some lackluster cookies while Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) Burger King has shakes, ice cream, its own lame cookies, and a Hershey's pie. Wendy's, of course, has its Frosty, which is somewhere between ice cream and a shake while McDonald's has shakes, ice cream, and the McFlurry (when the machine is working).
CBS Sacramento

Here's the fast-food restaurant with the slowest drive-thru

Chick-fil-A was recently named America's favorite fast-food restaurant, but the chain has just topped a decidedly less flattering list.According to industry publication QSR magazine's Drive-thru Report, Chick-fil-A has the slowest drive-thru time of 10 popular restaurants, at 325 seconds, or about 5 1/2 minutes, on average. Wendy's, whose founder Dave Thomas is credited with pioneering the drive-thru concept, was also among the slowest of the restaurants surveyed at 275 seconds, or almost 5 minutes.Meanwhile, the fast-food restaurant known for its Mexican pizzas and chalupas has the fastest drive-thru time. Taco Bell completes customer drive-thru orders in 222 seconds,...
msn.com

Wendy's New Menu Item Builds on its Edge Over McDonald's, Burger King

Wendy's has been willing to shake up the traditional fast-food burger menu. The chain, which built its business on its "fresh, never frozen" square hamburgers, has not been bound by the classic burger-and-fries menu to which rivals Burger King (a Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc. Report division) and McDonald's have largely limited themselves.
Mashed

Redditors Question 'Blue Stuff' In Domino's Pizza Crust

When looking for a pizza company that will deliver, you'll probably find that Domino's isn't too far away. According to Scrape Hero, the popular pizza chain boasts over 6,500 locations throughout the United States, so you often won't be trekking too far for a Domino's fix. While being labeled as the first company to design the lucrative and sturdy pizza box we all have come to recognize, Domino's has had an ongoing flux of good and bad press over the years.
CNBC

From Chick-fil-A to Taco Bell, these are the fastest and slowest fast food drive-thrus in America

When you need to grab a meal in a pinch, few options are faster than the drive-thru lane. But as fast food connoisseurs know, not all chains are created equal. If you're in a hurry, stay away from Chick-fil-A. The fried chicken chain has the slowest average drive-thru experience at 8 minutes and 29 seconds. The fastest, on the other hand, was KFC, which got customers in and out in an average of 5 minutes and 2 seconds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy