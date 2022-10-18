In related news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.06, for a total transaction of $4,396,925.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,841,025.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,275 shares of company stock worth $23,925,529. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

23 HOURS AGO