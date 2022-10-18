Read full article on original website
Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI. Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPOF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 643.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Sees Large Volume Increase
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82. The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th.
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 200.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 61.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 343.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 149,605 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after buying an additional 2,048,201 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,031,000 after buying an additional 1,307,617 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,635,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,701,000 after buying an additional 337,723 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 497,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,718,000 after buying an additional 180,105 shares during the period.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sees Strong Trading Volume
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Trading Down 0.7 %. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average of $23.63. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement. The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd....
Empirical Finance LLC Has $314,000 Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.
Brown Advisory Inc. Has $17.29 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after buying an additional 766,869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,174,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,434,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,760,000 after purchasing an additional 224,767 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,090,000 after purchasing an additional 388,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,063,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,536,000 after purchasing an additional 170,930 shares during the last quarter.
Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,168 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Elys Game Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ELYS)
A number of research firms recently commented on ELYS. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Elys Game Technology from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Elys Game Technology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.
Mr. Cooper Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:COOP)
In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $858,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,088,298.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $858,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,088,298.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $1,996,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,429,715.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 265 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 30.8% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.0% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $333,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.8% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $653,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,191.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 308.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the first quarter worth about $212,000.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SMH)
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 133.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.
Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Shares Gap Up to $21.15
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVTE. BTIG Research lowered shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 19th.
EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MongoDB Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)
In related news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.06, for a total transaction of $4,396,925.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,841,025.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,275 shares of company stock worth $23,925,529. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Lincoln National Corp Sells 511 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 23,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Sets New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss
The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 1,085.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.
EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.3% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 88,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 479,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 23,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.
