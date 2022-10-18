Read full article on original website
Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.74
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYXT shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup raised Cyxtera Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cyxtera Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cyxtera Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.
Elys Game Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ELYS)
A number of research firms recently commented on ELYS. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Elys Game Technology from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Elys Game Technology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.
Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Price Down 6.4%
OSTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.86.
Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,060 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in SEI Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 104.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 23.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 150.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.
Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,168 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Sees Large Volume Increase
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Archaea Energy Price Performance. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio...
EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 167 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 22.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,984,000 after purchasing an additional 275,423 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 678,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,875,000 after purchasing an additional 155,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Empirical Finance LLC Has $340,000 Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 48,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 1,085.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)
Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.38. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $41.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.46.
Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Shares Gap Up to $21.15
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVTE. BTIG Research lowered shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 19th.
US Bancorp DE Sells 1,398 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
Empirical Finance LLC Acquires Shares of 26,555 Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Stellantis by 1,656.4% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Stellantis by 36.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Stellantis by 25.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.
Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Sees Large Volume Increase
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82. The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th.
CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Gap Down to $6.37
A number of analysts recently commented on CMAX shares. Truist Financial started coverage on CareMax in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut CareMax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on CareMax to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th.
Traders Buy High Volume of Fastly Call Options (NYSE:FSLY)
FSLY opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $58.62.
Mr. Cooper Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:COOP)
In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $858,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,088,298.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $858,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,088,298.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $1,996,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,429,715.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI. Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPOF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 643.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sees Strong Trading Volume
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Trading Down 0.7 %. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average of $23.63. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement. The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd....
