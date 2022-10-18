Read full article on original website
Related
americanbankingnews.com
Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 299 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 79 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 23.9% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 265 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 30.8% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.0% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $333,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.8% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 1,085.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI. Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPOF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 643.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,060 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in SEI Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 104.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 23.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 150.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Gap Down to $6.37
A number of analysts recently commented on CMAX shares. Truist Financial started coverage on CareMax in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut CareMax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on CareMax to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th.
americanbankingnews.com
Empirical Finance LLC Has $306,000 Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 23.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Empirical Finance LLC Has $335,000 Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 74,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Down 6.3%
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.
americanbankingnews.com
Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.74
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYXT shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup raised Cyxtera Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cyxtera Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cyxtera Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.
americanbankingnews.com
Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Shares Gap Up to $21.15
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVTE. BTIG Research lowered shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 19th.
americanbankingnews.com
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)
Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.38. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $41.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.46.
americanbankingnews.com
EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.3% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 88,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 479,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 23,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Sees Large Volume Increase
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Archaea Energy Price Performance. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio...
americanbankingnews.com
Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock Position Lifted by Empirical Finance LLC
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after acquiring an additional 823,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,607,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,490,751,000 after buying an additional 417,838 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,751,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,723,000 after purchasing an additional 141,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,177,000 after purchasing an additional 819,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,230,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,679,000 after purchasing an additional 213,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Sees Large Volume Increase
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82. The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th.
americanbankingnews.com
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sees Strong Trading Volume
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Trading Down 0.7 %. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average of $23.63. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement. The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd....
Comments / 0