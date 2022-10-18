ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

thegolfnewsnet.com

Jordan Spieth sees a lot to like about Congaree for the CJ Cup in South Carolina

Consider Jordan Spieth a fan of Congaree Golf Club, host of this week's CJ Cup in South Carolina. The vagabond event has bounced around in the United States for the last three years, the product of the pandemic and travel restrictions. In 2022, the event has moved out of Las Vegas and into South Carolina lowcountry near Savannah, Ga., and Hilton Head Island. So far, Spieth has taken a shining to the place.
FOX Sports

PGA Tour takes CJ Cup from South Korea to South Carolina

Site: Ridgeland, South Carolina. Course: Congaree Golf Club. Yardage: 7,431. Par: 72. Prize money: $10.5 million. Winner's share: $1.89 million. Television: Thursday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel). Defending champion: Rory McIlroy. FedEx Cup leader: Keegan Bradley. Last week: Keegan Bradley won the Zozo Championship. Notes: This is the third straight year...
thegolfnewsnet.com

Ranking PGA Tour tournament purses from biggest to smallest for 2022-2023

The PGA Tour has 47 official tournaments on its 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule, with prize money totaling at least $563,500,000. There's a lot of money on the line from the beginning of the season in September to the end of the season with the culmination of the FedEx Cup playoffs at the Tour Championship in August.
Golf Digest

2022 CJ Cup tee times, TV coverage, viewer's guide

Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina will host six of the 10 top players in the World Ranking for this year’s CJ Cup, including No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and recent Spanish Open winner Jon Rahm. Rory McIlroy also will be on hand as he attempts to defend his 2021 championship in his first tour start since taking home the 2022 FedEx Cup at East Lake back in August.
thegolfnewsnet.com

What are elevated events on the PGA Tour, and which tournaments are they?

The PGA Tour has a new classification system for their tournaments, and that means a new term for the biggest events on the schedule: "elevated events." These events are special to the PGA Tour because its top players have all agreed in principle to compete in each and every one of these events (if they're eligible) to create 17 tournaments that will showcase at least the 20 or 25 best players on the Tour competing against each other.
CBS Sports

2022 CJ Cup South Carolina: Live stream, watch online, TV schedule, channel, tee times, golf coverage, radio

Another year means another venue for the CJ Cup as it heads to Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina. Previously held in South Korea at Nine Bridges, the tournament was moved to the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic and found a new home in Las Vegas. After playing at Shadow Creek and The Summit Club over the last couple of seasons, the PGA Tour will make its way to the low country.
