Golf Digest
How Rory McIlroy could return to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking this week
Rory McIlroy still has to wait six months to resume his chase for a long-awaited fifth major title. In the meantime, he could find himself in a familiar position atop the Official World Golf Ranking this week. If a couple things break his way, that is. The World No. 2...
thegolfnewsnet.com
Jordan Spieth sees a lot to like about Congaree for the CJ Cup in South Carolina
Consider Jordan Spieth a fan of Congaree Golf Club, host of this week's CJ Cup in South Carolina. The vagabond event has bounced around in the United States for the last three years, the product of the pandemic and travel restrictions. In 2022, the event has moved out of Las Vegas and into South Carolina lowcountry near Savannah, Ga., and Hilton Head Island. So far, Spieth has taken a shining to the place.
FOX Sports
PGA Tour takes CJ Cup from South Korea to South Carolina
Site: Ridgeland, South Carolina. Course: Congaree Golf Club. Yardage: 7,431. Par: 72. Prize money: $10.5 million. Winner's share: $1.89 million. Television: Thursday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel). Defending champion: Rory McIlroy. FedEx Cup leader: Keegan Bradley. Last week: Keegan Bradley won the Zozo Championship. Notes: This is the third straight year...
Golf-British Open runner-up Young named PGA Tour rookie of the year
Oct 19 (Reuters) - American Cameron Young was named the PGA Tour's rookie of the year in a vote by his peers following a season in which he recorded five runner-up finishes, including at the British Open, the U.S.-based circuit said on Wednesday.
Rory McIlroy can regain world No. 1 at CJ Cup and why the ranking still matters to him
RIDGELAND, S.C. – Rory McIlroy has his sights set on returning to world No. 1 for the first time in more than two years as he defends his title at the CJ Cup in South Carolina. McIlroy needs either to win this week and have reigning world No. 1...
thegolfnewsnet.com
Ranking PGA Tour tournament purses from biggest to smallest for 2022-2023
The PGA Tour has 47 official tournaments on its 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule, with prize money totaling at least $563,500,000. There's a lot of money on the line from the beginning of the season in September to the end of the season with the culmination of the FedEx Cup playoffs at the Tour Championship in August.
Golf Digest
2022 CJ Cup tee times, TV coverage, viewer's guide
Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina will host six of the 10 top players in the World Ranking for this year’s CJ Cup, including No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and recent Spanish Open winner Jon Rahm. Rory McIlroy also will be on hand as he attempts to defend his 2021 championship in his first tour start since taking home the 2022 FedEx Cup at East Lake back in August.
PGA Tour Announces Four New Elevated Events for 2023
In response to LIV Golf, the PGA Tour had announced a plan where its top players would be required play a number of events with increased purses.
thegolfnewsnet.com
What are elevated events on the PGA Tour, and which tournaments are they?
The PGA Tour has a new classification system for their tournaments, and that means a new term for the biggest events on the schedule: "elevated events." These events are special to the PGA Tour because its top players have all agreed in principle to compete in each and every one of these events (if they're eligible) to create 17 tournaments that will showcase at least the 20 or 25 best players on the Tour competing against each other.
CBS Sports
2022 CJ Cup South Carolina: Live stream, watch online, TV schedule, channel, tee times, golf coverage, radio
Another year means another venue for the CJ Cup as it heads to Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina. Previously held in South Korea at Nine Bridges, the tournament was moved to the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic and found a new home in Las Vegas. After playing at Shadow Creek and The Summit Club over the last couple of seasons, the PGA Tour will make its way to the low country.
CBS Sports
2022 CJ Cup predictions, expert picks, odds, field rankings, golf best bets in South Carolina
After a dramatic finish to the Zozo Championship in Japan, the PGA Tour heads back stateside for the 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina. Hosted at Congaree Golf Club, the Tom Fazio design welcomes 15 of the top 20 players in the Official World Golf Rankings including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm.
Cameron Young earns Arnold Palmer Award, named PGA Tour's Rookie of the Year for 2021-22
Cameron Young came oh-so-close to capturing his first PGA Tour victory during the 2021-22 season. He placed second an astonishing five times, including a runner-up finish at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews. However, he didn’t place second when it came to the Arnold Palmer Award. Young was named...
