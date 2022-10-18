Read full article on original website
Empirical Finance LLC Has $306,000 Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 23.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Price Down 6.4%
OSTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.86.
New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 884 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAD. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.3% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 244.6% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 81,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,333,000 after buying an additional 57,548 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 16.9% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,060 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in SEI Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 104.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 23.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 150.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.
Traders Buy High Volume of Fastly Call Options (NYSE:FSLY)
FSLY opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $58.62.
Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 167 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 22.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,984,000 after purchasing an additional 275,423 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 678,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,875,000 after purchasing an additional 155,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $96,000 Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.
CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Gap Down to $6.37
A number of analysts recently commented on CMAX shares. Truist Financial started coverage on CareMax in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut CareMax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on CareMax to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th.
HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Position Decreased by US Bancorp DE
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 7.4% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,929 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 83.0% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,648 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 11,636 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 122.9% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of HP by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.
Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,168 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)
Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.38. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $41.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.46.
Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 517 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.
Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock Position Lifted by Empirical Finance LLC
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after acquiring an additional 823,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,607,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,490,751,000 after buying an additional 417,838 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,751,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,723,000 after purchasing an additional 141,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,177,000 after purchasing an additional 819,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,230,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,679,000 after purchasing an additional 213,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Sets New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss
The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Sees Large Volume Increase
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Archaea Energy Price Performance. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio...
Lincoln National Corp Buys 345 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Truist Financial by 585.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,643 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,061,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,902,000 after acquiring an additional 954,414 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 265 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 30.8% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.0% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $333,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.8% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Empirical Finance LLC Has $314,000 Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.
