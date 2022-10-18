Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after acquiring an additional 823,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,607,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,490,751,000 after buying an additional 417,838 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,751,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,723,000 after purchasing an additional 141,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,177,000 after purchasing an additional 819,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,230,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,679,000 after purchasing an additional 213,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

15 HOURS AGO