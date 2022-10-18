Read full article on original website
Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.16
Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRAA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PRA Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th.
Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $96,000 Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.
Lincoln National Corp Has $1.09 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 121.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 130,836 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 17.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.
Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Sees Large Volume Increase
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Archaea Energy Price Performance. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio...
Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,085,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,389,000 after purchasing an additional 132,476 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in International Paper by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 22,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 106,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
US Bancorp DE Sells 1,398 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
Empirical Finance LLC Has $314,000 Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.
Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 561 American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in American Financial Group by 116.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 61.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Price Down 6.4%
OSTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.86.
Lincoln National Corp Buys 345 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Truist Financial by 585.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,643 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,061,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,902,000 after acquiring an additional 954,414 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 265 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 30.8% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.0% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $333,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.8% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Shares Gap Up to $21.15
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVTE. BTIG Research lowered shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 19th.
Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 1,085.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Down 6.3%
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.
Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 116.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1,656.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 167 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 22.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,984,000 after purchasing an additional 275,423 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 678,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,875,000 after purchasing an additional 155,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 299 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
US Bancorp DE Has $13.84 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Synopsys by 10,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in Synopsys by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings
The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.
