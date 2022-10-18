A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

