Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,060 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in SEI Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 104.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 23.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 150.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.
HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Position Decreased by US Bancorp DE
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 7.4% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,929 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 83.0% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,648 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 11,636 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 122.9% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of HP by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.
EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 265 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 30.8% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.0% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $333,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.8% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Empirical Finance LLC Has $314,000 Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.
Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,168 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.
Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Sees Large Volume Increase
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Archaea Energy Price Performance. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio...
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Down 6.3%
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.
Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 1,085.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.
US Bancorp DE Has $13.84 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Synopsys by 10,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in Synopsys by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 167 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 22.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,984,000 after purchasing an additional 275,423 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 678,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,875,000 after purchasing an additional 155,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Shares Gap Up to $21.15
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVTE. BTIG Research lowered shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 19th.
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)
Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.38. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $41.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.46.
Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 299 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Gap Down to $6.37
A number of analysts recently commented on CMAX shares. Truist Financial started coverage on CareMax in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut CareMax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on CareMax to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SMH)
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 133.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.
Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $36.23
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.16
Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRAA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PRA Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th.
