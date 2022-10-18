Donald Trump Is Running Out of Lines to Cross | Opinion

Former President Donald Trump has moved his Twitter hate speech operation over to an online vanity ghost town that he's christened Truth Social. Perhaps feeling nostalgic for the days when he drove entire news cycles with some throwaway bit of poisonous rhetorical excess, Trump wrote Sunday, seemingly out of nowhere, that American Jews were insufficiently supportive of him and that they better shape up—or else.

"No President has done more for Israel than I have," Trump "truthed," before going on to speculate about how he is popular enough to become the Jewish State's prime minister. "U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel—Before it's too late!"

"Too late for what?" asked millions of horrified onlookers when they got wind of Trump's rancid statement.

Palestinians walk past a defaced mural painting of US President Donald Trump on Israel's controversial separation barrier, which divides the West Bank from Jerusalem, in the biblical town of Bethlehem on Jan. 14, 2021. AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images

Even by the former president's well-developed standards of degradation and shame, this was a new low. What is it exactly that Trump and his allies are planning to do to Jews who don't don red MAGA hats and blindly throw their support behind whatever the government of Israel does? Why does it vex him so badly that Jewish voters rejected him en masse for Joe Biden? And what's really going on here?

First, it is a common antisemitic trope to assume that U.S. Jews have or should have loyalty to Israel beyond any other political commitment. As The Washington Post's Aaron Blake documents, "Trump has regularly spoken about American Jews as if Israel is their country, rather than the United States."

The United States has been down this road before, going so far as to intern tens of thousands of Japanese-Americans during World War II, fearing ancestral and ethnic ties would overwhelm patriotism—and reason.

This is the first time that Trump has explicitly contrasted the attitudes of U.S. Jews and evangelical Christians about Israel. The latter have been transformed into one of the largest pro-Israel factions in the country—not because of their intrinsic sympathy for the project of Jewish statehood, but because of the role that a Jewish restoration plays in millenarian visions of the Second Coming of Christ. What isn't said out loud is that Jews who survive the "tribulations" that follow Christ's return will either accept him as their savior or be put to death, giving the whole scenario a real "destroy the village in order to save it" vibe.

Trump's rhetoric also allows him to blame Jews in the United States for any future political loss or setback. As one of the more sharply anti-GOP groups in the country (roughly three-quarters of Jewish voters chose Joe Biden in 2020), Jews are a convenient scapegoat for the neo-authoritarian movement led by Trump and his allies. Should Trump or a Trump-like figure lose in the 2024 presidential election, rhetoric like this could easily lead to more acts of violence like the 2018 mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, whose perpetrator believed Trump was too soft on the "globalists."

Jewish hostility to Trumpian politics is no surprise. After all, Trump has openly courted antisemites and neo-Nazis since his official debut on the American political scene. In July of 2016 he Tweeted (and subsequently deleted) a picture of Hillary Clinton in front of wads of cash, with "Most Corrupt Candidate Ever!" emblazoned on a red Star of David.

His closing ad in the 2016 campaign used prominent Jews, including Goldman Sachs chief Lloyd Blankfein, right-wing bugbear George Soros, and then-Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, as part of an ominous warning to America about how "those who control the levers of power in Washington" work with "global specials interests" to "partner with these people that don't have your good in mind." And as president, he really delivered on this framework of antisemitism, most infamously when defending the "very fine people on both sides" who attended the August 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

In 2019 he told the Israeli American Council National Summit, "A lot of you are in the real estate business because I know you very well. You're brutal killers, not nice people at all. But you have to vote for me, you have no choice."

When confronted with this history during a debate with now-President Joe Biden in September 2020, Trump refused to condemn white supremacists, telling the quasi-fascist organization the Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by." It's no surprise that Trump supporters are far more likely than any other group of Americans to express support for neo-Nazis and their views.

Why do prominent Republicans still refuse to condemn Trump's ongoing forays into antisemitic rhetoric? As always, they remain in thrall to the cult leader, terrified of inviting his wrath with the limpest criticism, even when they know perfectly well what dark forces the former president is cultivating with his words.

Maybe they should rethink that blind obeisance, "before it's too late."

David Faris is an Associate Professor of Political Science at Roosevelt University and the author of It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics. His writing has appeared in The Week, The Washington Post, The New Republic, Washington Monthly and more. You can find him on Twitter @davidmfaris.

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own.