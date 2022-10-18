ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agent Denies Sam Asghari Planted To Spy on Britney Spears by Conservators

By Shannon Power
 2 days ago

A casting agent responsible for hiring Sam Asghari to work on the Britney Spears music video where the pair met has denied theories he was planted as a mole.

Conspiracy theories have long existed on the internet about the legitimacy of the couple's relationship after they met on the music video set for "Slumber Party" in 2016.

One theory was that Asghari was planted by Spears' family and conservators to woo the singer and ultimately act as a spy for them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1npBY5_0idVVTWb00
Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari arrive at the premiere of "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood" on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood. A casting agent has slammed a conspiracy theory Asghari was planted by her family to spy on her. Kevin Winter/Getty Images North America

Spears was placed in a conservatorship in 2008 on advice from her father, Jamie Spears, and then business manager, Lou M. Taylor. It was initiated after a series of troubling incidents surrounding her mental health, with Jamie Spears' lawyers arguing at the time it was "necessary to protect Britney in every sense of the word."

"Her life was in shambles, and she was in physical, emotional, mental and financial distress," they said in a statement at the time.

Jamie Spears and attorney Andrew M. Wallet originally oversaw the conservatorship and had full control of Britney Spears' finances, career and medical decisions.

A Los Angeles judge dissolved the conservatorship in November 2021.

Britney Spears was eight years into the conservatorship when she was filming "Slumber Party" in October 2016 and Asghari was cast as her love interest.

The pair sparked up a relationship and got married in a star-studded ceremony in 2022. But rumors persisted about the validity of their relationship, and now, one casting agent has decided to share her version of events.

Ajay Rochester worked as a casting agent in Los Angeles and is also known as a TV presenter in her native Australia where she hosted The Biggest Loser.

"My friends have been telling me to tell this story for ages and I've been seeing all the theories that he was hired by the family to control Britney and all that kind of thing. I actually know how they met, and I just thought I'd share it here," Rochester shared in a video on her TikTok account.

@ajayrochester

This is how #BrtineySpears wound up with #samashgari #freebritney #casting #castingdirector #film #filmtok

♬ original sound - AjayRochester

Rochester revealed Spears had requested the same model from her previous video but he "wanted too much money."

"We were laughingly joking that we were casting her next boyfriend, because you know she likes to date her dancers," she joked, referring to Spears' ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

The agents were "literally scrambling" the day before the shoot to find someone and ended up sending three options after finding them on an LA casting network.

Asghari was reportedly very keen to do the job, even though he had no idea who he would be working for.

"We were like 'it's a well-known musician, you will know their work and you have to turn up tomorrow 6 a.m. Here's your call time. Here's your money,'" Rochester explained.

Rochester and her team submitted the three dancers for approval to Spears who ended up choosing Asghari.

"So, he wasn't hired, he wasn't a mole, he wasn't a paid member of this conspiracy, we genuinely just found him on a casting site and reached out to him," she concluded.

"I hope that settles one little mystery about Sam and Britney."

Commenting on the video, some Spears fans rushed to amend their conspiracy theory, saying they believed he was "recruited" to spy on the singer after they got together.

"Maam we think he became a handler AFTER the video not before," commented one person.

Another added: "After he was hired by you guys you don't know what happened between him and her family behind the scenes. they could have got him onboard."

Newsweek has reached out to Rochester and representatives of Britney Spears, Sam Asghari, Jamie Spears, Andrew M. Wallet and Lou M. Taylor for further comment.

Rochester's video comes just days after Spears released another horrific detail about her 13-year conservatorship.

She recently claimed on Instagram that security watched her while she showered.

"After 14 years of telling me no to what I wanted...it's ruined for me...but that wasn't the worst part...the worst part was my family locking me up in that place for four months...Jesus f**king Christ...I'd like to see somebody tell Jennifer Lopez to sit down eight hours a day seven days a week...no car, own security of five years telling me at my own door I can't walk outside for four months...no door for privacy...and watched me change naked and shower," Spears wrote.

"I'd like to see a management team tell Jennifer Lopez to go through what I went through...what the f**k do you think she would do...her family would NEVER allow that."

She also claimed she was forced to keep touring and was not allowed to pick the producers she wanted to work with to create a "cool sound."

