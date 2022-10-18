Read full article on original website
lasalle.edu
International honor society recognizes La Salle’s School of Business with highest possible honor
La Salle University’s School of Business has received the highest distinction possible from Beta Gamma Sigma (BGS), an academic honor society for business schools around the world. Beta Gamma Sigma is exclusive to business schools that, like La Salle, are accredited by Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business...
This Bucks County Catholic School Just Inducted a New Group of Students Into a Major Honors Society
The Catholic school inducted a large group of students to an honors society. A school in Bucks County just inducted a large group of students into one of the most well-respected honors societies around. Archbishop Wood Catholic High School, located at 655 York Road in Warminster, recently inducted a few...
Majority of Philly students may need to use ‘alternative pathways’ to graduate, study finds
If Pennsylvania’s new high school graduation standards had been in place in 2018 and 2019, just 35% of Philadelphia’s public school students would have been able to graduate based on their test scores alone, according to a recent report from the Philadelphia Education Research Consortium (PERC). An additional...
fox29.com
Philadelphia School District set to vote on creating phone-free classrooms
The Philadelphia School District is set to vote on whether or not students should not have access to their cell phones during school hours. Dr. Jonathan Brown, the Assistant Superintendent of Learning Network 13, joins "Good Day Philadelphia" to discuss.
Princeton University seeks help finding missing student
Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was last seen at about 3 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, the school said.
Philly school district could spend $5 million to lock up student cell phones
In an attempt to create “phone-free schools,” the School District of Philadelphia wants to spend $5 million to lock up students’ phones, according to Thursday’s school board agenda. The board is scheduled to vote on a five-year contract with Yondr Inc. to provide the company’s locking...
Horsham Might Get Physical Rehab Hospital Amid ‘Dearth’ in Montgomery County
Workspace Property Trust wants to use this vacant building to turn into a rehabilitation center. A Horsham rehab hospital might be on its way to aiding Montgomery County patients’ physical needs. Florida-based Workspace Property Trust wants to use a vacant building — previously occupied by Philidor, a mail order pharmacy company — according to John George’s account in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
phlcouncil.com
COUNCILMAN O’NEILL ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO SENIOR CITIZEN TAX FREEZE
PHILADELPHIA – Councilman Brian O’Neill announces Low-Income Senior Citizen Tax Freeze now retroactive to 2018. If you meet the age, income, and residency qualifications in any year from 2018 to 2023, your application will apply for the first year you were eligible. Use the current application and instructions to apply.
Red Clay board member accused of not living in district
Jose Matthews, a member of the Red Clay School Board, is calling for fellow board member Martin Wilson to be removed. In a complaint filed with the Public Integrity Commission Wednesday morning, Matthews alleges Wilson’s actions on the board are not only unethical, but unlawful. “I want people to know that some of the poorest and most devastating communities within ... Read More
Temple News
Temple Hospital employees picket amid potential strike
Temple University Hospital employees, represented by the Pennsylvania Association of Staff and Allied Professionals and Temple Allied Professionals, picketed in front of the American Nurses Credentialing Center Magnet Conference at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Friday, Oct. 15. The picket came after 95 percent of union members voted on Oct....
Oh rats! Philadelphia moves up a spot on the 'Rattiest Cities' list
Oh rats! It's gotten slightly worse for Philadelphia when it comes to the rat population.
fox29.com
Philadelphia man, 20, charged for dating violence incident in University of Delaware dorm, police say
NEWARK, Del. - The University of Delaware Police Department has charged a Philadelphia man in connection with a dating violence incident on the campus. According to police, the incident occurred Thursday morning in a campus residence hall. Police say 20-year-old Sameer Ruffin of Philadelphia is facing several charges, including strangulation,...
'Avogeddon': Philadelphia nonprofit giving away thousands of free avocados
FREE AVOCADOS: The giveaway runs Wednesday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 21 at FDR Park in South Philadelphia.
6abc
CHOP doctors talk about navigating 'sick season' and early RSV spike
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- From doctor's offices to emergency departments to hospitals, pediatricians are swamped with young children with respiratory viruses, especially RSV, respiratory syncytial virus. Dr. Ron Keren, chief medical officer at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, says RSV started in April, not November as usual, and is now running at...
2 Wawa Facilities Will Be Closing Soon In Philadelphia
By The original uploader was Anthony at English Wikipedia. (CC SA 1.0) The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Philadelphia is 7th Worst in America in Increased Homicides
So many roads lead to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania District Attorney Larry Krasner when it comes to the increase in violent crime in the former City of Brotherly Love. The latest WalletHub.com survey supports this pronouncement with its just-released report titled Cities With the Highest Increase in Homicide Rates in America. Philadelphia...
Hometown Hero: Philadelphia woman helps homeless veterans in honor of late husband
Helping people in need gives Stephanie Booker joy, especially knowing that her late husband, Richard Carter, a Vietnam veteran, found passion in helping others too.
rtands.com
Ben Franklin Bridge was supposed to be shut down when two workers were killed
RT&S reported Monday that a PATCO train hit and killed two workers on the Ben Franklin Bridge. Now, we learn that the bridge was supposed to have been shut down. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the two workers, who were union subcontractors, were on a track that was set for planned concrete work, and it was supposed to be shut down. The National Transportation Safety Board is on the scene evaluating the accident.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Philly has spent $205 million on salaries for injured police since 2017. An audit found little is done to prevent fraud
For nearly two decades, top city officials have argued that a generous but loosely-controlled state disability benefit meant for injured Philadelphia police officers has been an easy target for abuse. But an audit of police spending, released Tuesday by City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart, has found that the cost to taxpayers...
pennbets.com
Live! Philadelphia Casino Fined For Lax Security Involving Patrons
Live! Philadelphia has been slapped with a $10,000 fine by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board for failing to prevent patrons from entering back-of-house areas reserved for employees. At its monthly meeting Wednesday morning, the state regulator approved a consent agreement with the casino which covers two incidents that took place...
