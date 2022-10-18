RT&S reported Monday that a PATCO train hit and killed two workers on the Ben Franklin Bridge. Now, we learn that the bridge was supposed to have been shut down. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the two workers, who were union subcontractors, were on a track that was set for planned concrete work, and it was supposed to be shut down. The National Transportation Safety Board is on the scene evaluating the accident.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO