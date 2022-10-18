ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
MONTCO.Today

Horsham Might Get Physical Rehab Hospital Amid ‘Dearth’ in Montgomery County

Workspace Property Trust wants to use this vacant building to turn into a rehabilitation center. A Horsham rehab hospital might be on its way to aiding Montgomery County patients’ physical needs. Florida-based Workspace Property Trust wants to use a vacant building — previously occupied by Philidor, a mail order pharmacy company — according to John George’s account in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
phlcouncil.com

COUNCILMAN O’NEILL ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO SENIOR CITIZEN TAX FREEZE

PHILADELPHIA – Councilman Brian O’Neill announces Low-Income Senior Citizen Tax Freeze now retroactive to 2018. If you meet the age, income, and residency qualifications in any year from 2018 to 2023, your application will apply for the first year you were eligible. Use the current application and instructions to apply.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Red Clay board member accused of not living in district

Jose Matthews, a member of the Red Clay School Board, is calling for fellow board member Martin Wilson to be removed.  In a complaint filed with the Public Integrity Commission Wednesday morning, Matthews alleges Wilson’s actions on the board are not only unethical, but unlawful. “I want people to know that some of the poorest and most devastating communities within ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Temple News

Temple Hospital employees picket amid potential strike

Temple University Hospital employees, represented by the Pennsylvania Association of Staff and Allied Professionals and Temple Allied Professionals, picketed in front of the American Nurses Credentialing Center Magnet Conference at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Friday, Oct. 15. The picket came after 95 percent of union members voted on Oct....
TEMPLE, PA
6abc

CHOP doctors talk about navigating 'sick season' and early RSV spike

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- From doctor's offices to emergency departments to hospitals, pediatricians are swamped with young children with respiratory viruses, especially RSV, respiratory syncytial virus. Dr. Ron Keren, chief medical officer at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, says RSV started in April, not November as usual, and is now running at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPG Talk Radio

Philadelphia is 7th Worst in America in Increased Homicides

So many roads lead to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania District Attorney Larry Krasner when it comes to the increase in violent crime in the former City of Brotherly Love. The latest WalletHub.com survey supports this pronouncement with its just-released report titled Cities With the Highest Increase in Homicide Rates in America. Philadelphia...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
rtands.com

Ben Franklin Bridge was supposed to be shut down when two workers were killed

RT&S reported Monday that a PATCO train hit and killed two workers on the Ben Franklin Bridge. Now, we learn that the bridge was supposed to have been shut down. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the two workers, who were union subcontractors, were on a track that was set for planned concrete work, and it was supposed to be shut down. The National Transportation Safety Board is on the scene evaluating the accident.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Philly has spent $205 million on salaries for injured police since 2017. An audit found little is done to prevent fraud

For nearly two decades, top city officials have argued that a generous but loosely-controlled state disability benefit meant for injured Philadelphia police officers has been an easy target for abuse. But an audit of police spending, released Tuesday by City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart, has found that the cost to taxpayers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
pennbets.com

Live! Philadelphia Casino Fined For Lax Security Involving Patrons

Live! Philadelphia has been slapped with a $10,000 fine by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board for failing to prevent patrons from entering back-of-house areas reserved for employees. At its monthly meeting Wednesday morning, the state regulator approved a consent agreement with the casino which covers two incidents that took place...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy