WSAW
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new $35M Weston community center
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A groundbreaking for the Greenheck Turner Community Center was held Tuesday morning. The $35 million athletic complex will be the first of its kind the Wausau-metro area. The money to fund the project is from community donations, meaning no taxpayer money will be used for the project.
tomahawkleader.com
Tomahawk’s Thomas Reiter among Nicolet College Law Enforcement Recruit Academy graduates
RHINELANDER – Thomas Reiter of Tomahawk was among nine individuals who recently graduated from Nicolet College’s Law Enforcement Recruit Academy. Each graduate is each now eligible to be certified by the Wisconsin Department of Justice as law enforcement officers in the state, a release from Nicolet said. “The...
Wisconsin ginseng farmer shares biggest concerns ahead of Election Day
TMJ4 News is talking with voters across Wisconsin in a series of reports called the Road to November. Shannon Sims and Charles Benson traveled to Wausau to talk with ginseng farmer, Will Hsu.
WSAW
Foot Locker to layoff 210 at Wausau distribution facility, will close in 2023
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Foot Locker, Inc. has notified the state and employees it will close in 2023 resulting in the loss of 210 jobs. In a letter to the Department of Workforce, Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg and the North Central Wisconsin Workforce Development Board the company states distribution operations at the Wausau location will be phased out, beginning on January 31, 2023, and closing the facility on or about April 30, 2023. It’s located at 500 N 72nd Ave.
Foot Locker to close Wausau facility, eliminating 210 local jobs
Foot Locker will close the company’s Wausau distribution facility beginning in January, resulting in the permanent loss of 210 jobs. The company filed a notice Tuesday with the Wisconsin Dept. of Workforce Development informing officials of the closure. The first 162 layoffs will happen by Jan. 31, with the rest following by the end of April.
tomahawkleader.com
Drug Take Back Day slated for Saturday, Oct. 29
LINCOLN COUNTY – Lincoln County will participate in Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 29, allowing residents to dispose of unwanted or unused medications at several locations in the county. “Fall is in full swing in the Northwoods,” a release from Live Well Lincoln stated. “While you’re ridding...
tomahawkleader.com
Talk About Your Medicines Month: Aspirus provides over-the-counter medication safety tips
WISCONSIN – In recognition of Talk About Your Medicines Month, and its theme, “Medication Safety and Aging,” Aspirus Health is aiming to empower older patients to reduce medication risks, boost medication benefits and provide tips for staying safe when it comes to over-the-counter (OTC) medications. “Many older...
WSAW
School districts around the state receiving false threats, including Stevens Point and Merrill
CENTRAL WISCONSIN, Wis. (WSAW) - School districts around Wisconsin are receiving false threats, including some schools in central Wisconsin. Just after noon Thursday, the Portage County Dispatch Center received a report of an active shooter inside Stevens Point Area Senior High. According to the Stevens Point Police Department, the caller said several people had been shot. The caller was a man with a heavy accent and provided no other information. No other calls were received regarding such an incident.
Lane, street closures planned on Wausau’s SE side
Concrete pavement repairs will reduce southbound traffic on Grand Avenue to one lane and close Lakeview Drive for about a week beginning Thursday, according to city officials. A detour will be posted for Lakeview Drive traffic via Kent and Emerson Streets. Repairs are expected to take seven days to complete.
onfocus.news
Injured Stray Dog Rescued Thanks to Group Effort
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – A scared and injured stray dog is now safe and sound, thanks to the dedication of volunteers and Rescue For Life Dog Rescue. “River” was caught on Thursday, October 6 on the property of Marty & Laura Lee on Hwy Y after being on the run for at least a week. She was spotted limping at the end of Lincoln-Spencer and Bobwhite near Chili Carwash, but in “survival mode” was not letting anyone get close enough to help.
Best high school mascots in America, championship round: Meet the contenders
Twelve teams survived the grueling bracket round and will compete to reign as supreme ruler of the mascot-verse
947jackfm.com
Wausau Committee Reccomends Layout for S 17th Avenue Project
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Capital Improvements and Street Maintenance Committee has selected its preferred layout for the 17th Avenue reconstruction project next summer. In a unanimous vote Thursday the committee went with the engineer’s recommendation of no changes, meaning the redesign will include a mountable median along...
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Robert Wallace Brutally Raped Victim, Set Mattress on Fire, Burning Her to Death | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #39
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Robert Wallace was one of them. His release was discretionary. 39th in the...
WSAW
9 vehicles broken into at Rib Mountain gym, nearby homes asked to review surveillance cams
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the report of several thefts from vehicles at Burn Boot Camp in Rib Mountain. Investigators said nine vehicles were broken into. Items that were taken included phones, wallets and pursues. Victims should contact the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office at 715-261-1200 if they have not already done so.
95.5 FM WIFC
Domestic Incident Leads to Arrest in Lincoln County
TOWN OF BRADLEY, WI (WSAU) — A report of a 911 hangup call led to the arrest of a Lincoln County man for charges of battery last week. Officers say they received the call from a home on Theisen Road on Saturday. The dispatcher said they had heard what seemed to be a struggle in the background, though couldn’t make contact with the caller.
