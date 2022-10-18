Group shared the news during Whiskey Jam performance. Current CMA Vocal Group of the Year and Album of the Year nominees Old Dominion have announced their upcoming No Bad Vibes Tour set to kick off in spring 2023. The surprise announcement was made to a capacity crowd at Loser’s Bar and Grill in Nashville during Monday night’s Whiskey Jam performance. Old Dominion, who got their start as regulars on the Whiskey Jam stage, was joined by rising country stars and Whiskey Jam favorites Shawn Austin, Greylan James, Kassi Ashton and Frank Ray. All these acts will be joining Old Dominion in a first of its kind opportunity with Whiskey Jam to be the opening act support partner. Fans will get to see Ray, Ashton & James on all US dates, and Ray, Austin along with Steven Lee Olson on all Canadian dates.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO