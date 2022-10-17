Read full article on original website
Tazewell County woman convicted of 1st degree murder
TANNERSVILLE, VA (WVNS) — J. Christopher Plaster, Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney, announced today, October 21, 2022, a Tannersville woman was convicted of first-degree murder. Marticia Michelle Mathias, 56, of Tannersville, Virginia, was convicted in the murder of Douglas Campbell French and the malicious wounding of Ronald Allison. According to court documents, on May 6, 2020, […]
Raleigh County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Crime
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – James Pratt, 30, of Beckley, pleaded guilty today to being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents and statements made in court, on February 25, 2021, Pratt was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over by law enforcement officers in Beckley. Pratt possessed a Browning, model Hi-Power, 9mm pistol found by officers in the vehicle during the traffic stop.
Woman sentenced to 4 years in connection to Kanawha County wildfire
Man arrested for assault, brandishing deadly weapon following destruction of property complaint
STOLLINGS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man faces several charges following an arrest in relation to a destruction of property complaint. According to reports from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy C.L. Carter responded to the Stollings area of Logan County after the department received a report for destruction of property.
Charleston man sentenced for threatening Kanawha County judge
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston man already incarcerated will spend more time behind bars for threatening to kill a Kanawha County Circuit Court judge. According to Kanawha County Court officials, Matthew Newsome, 29, of Charleston was sentenced to one to 10 years in prison on each of three counts. Judge Duke Bloom ruled the […]
3 arrested for allegedly vandalizing Logan County, WV church
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Three people have been arrested for allegedly spray painting vulgarities on the Henlawson Church of Christ building and other buildings in the area. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says this happened on Oct. 7. They say the estimated damage is around $3,440. Deputies say they found multiple other buildings, including […]
Beckley Woman pleaded guilty for selling methamphetamine
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A Beckley woman pled guilty to possessing over 5 grams of methamphetamine. Jamie Vass, 45, of Beckley, pleaded guilty today to distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine. On February 7, 2022, Vass sold approximately 1 ounce of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at her home in Beckley. Vass further […]
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia Division of Forestry’s Special Operations Unit Investigator John Bird arrested a Kanawha County woman following the Horsemill Hollow Wildfire on March 22, 2022. Hannah Faith Boley, 23, was convicted of the crime of setting fires to lands in Kanawha County and sentenced...
Williamson, WV man arrested on drug charges
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit says they arrested a man after an investigation. They say they arrested Wilbert “Frankie” Hatcher, of Williamson, after the investigation. Deputies say they took around 50 grams of heroin and crystal methamphetamine at a traffic stop between Dunlow and Crum. Hatcher is being […]
Man arrested in connection with shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Charleston was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting last month that injured a woman and her dog. Gregory Ray, 35, faces a malicious wounding charge, Charleston Police say. The shooting happened Sept. 30 in the 1300 block of Seventh Avenue on the...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man wanted for shooting a woman and her dog in Charleston last month has been arrested. According to the West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority, Gregory Ray, 35, of Charleston was booked into the South Central Regional Jail this morning, Oct. 20, 2022. Charleston Police say that they […]
Man pleads guilty to federal drug crime
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A man pleaded guilty in federal court to distribution of methamphetamine. According to court documents, Jason Lewis Johnson, 49, of South Charleston, admitted to selling 6.7 grams of methamphetamine on February 4, 2022 to an undercover officer in South Charleston. He then later admitted on February 14, 2022 to selling the […]
Former Chesapeake, WV firefighter pleads guilty to embezzlement
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A former firefighter at the Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department pleaded guilty to embezzlement. Steven “P.J.” Johnson was charged with embezzlement and grand larceny in February 2022 after an investigation into a Chesapeake VFD checking account. A criminal complaint says that Johnson acted as the “de facto” treasurer of the department. […]
Man arrested after absconding from probation
BOONE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Madison man faces charges in relation to his abscondence from probation. According to reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, Jordan Green, 24 of Madison, attracted attention from law enforcement after deviating from the established terms of his probation agreement. On Tuesday,...
Man charged after fighting girlfriend and threatening her with machete
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing serious charges out of Nicholas County. Deputies say Nathan Ryan Radcliffe, 35, of Birch River, got into a physical fight with his girlfriend. During the fight, Radcliffe pushed the female up against the bookshelf and held a machete toward her threateningly.
I-79S back open after Kanawha County crash
A two-vehicle crash has closed a portion of I-79 South in Kanawha County.
Man accused of setting Charleston home on fire arrested
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man is in jail accused of setting a home on fire on Charleston's West Side. According to court documents, Matthew Farmer is charged with arson in connection with an Oct. 9 fire on Madison Street. Three people inside the home said that a man...
West Virginia man charged with murder in shooting death of mother-in-law
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after a deadly shooting in Logan County, West Virginia on Saturday evening. Logan County Sheriff Paul Clemens says the shooting happened in the community of Pecks Mill on Huffman Branch Rd. and that deputies were dispatched at around 8:30 p.m. 22-year-old Zachary Curtis Ball, of Stollings, was […]
Murder trial underway in Meigs County
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The trial of a man charged in connection with the murder of a man in Meigs County, Ohio on Easter Sunday 2021 is underway. Opening arguments began just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Keontae K. Nelson, 20, of Charleston, was indicted on six counts. He’s...
