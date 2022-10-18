Read full article on original website
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenKalamazoo, MI
Gluten-Free, Plant-Based Eatery Set to Open in Southwest Michigan This FallVegOut MagazinePortage, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
Site In Kalamazoo Won’t Be Homeless Housing, But Much Needed Golf Course
The Kalamazoo's financial elite are in for a treat as plans once made to turn a plot of land into temporary housing for people experiencing homelessness have now been purchased by the Kalamazoo Country Club. The development plan which includes turning the site into a much-needed 9-hole golf course now...
lansingcitypulse.com
Rural Maple Valley Schools caught in national debate on LGBTQ youth
It was high school homecoming in Vermontville. An autumn chill settled into downtown as a parade of fire trucks, pickups and tractors rumbled down the eight-block parade route. Children and adults lined the sides of the road, showered in candy tossed by people on the various entries. There was the...
Meet the 8 candidates seeking 3 open seats on Hudsonville school board
HUDSONVILLE, MI – Two incumbent candidates and six newcomers are competing for three open seats on the Hudsonville Board of Education in the Nov. 8 general election. The seven-member school board has three, six-year seats available this November. Trustee Larry Kapenga will step down when his term expires this year, guaranteeing one newcomer on the board.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Public Safety asks to expand explosive training facility
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — People along Nazareth Road in Kalamazoo County spoke out against a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety request to use land near them as an explosives training facility and disposal site. The city of Kalamazoo sent a notice to neighbors living within 300 feet of the...
clarkstonnews.com
After 40 years, Springfield tank on move
A Springfield Township landmark will soon be heading to Warren. Last week, the Water Buffalo LVT-4 tank that has long sat in front of the Flint and Frizzen Gun Shop at 8735 Dixie Highway was donated to the Detroit Arsenal Armory, where it will soon be restored and then used to raise awareness for vehicles of its kind.
WNDU
Proposed site plans at former Berrien Hills Golf Club given green light
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A proposed residential and commercial complex at the former Berrien Hills Golf Club property has gotten the green light. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Southwest Michigan Coastal Ventures submitted a plan for the 102-acre site, half of which will remain open space.
Ada construction company celebrates 60 years
Erhardt Construction, the general contractor, construction management firm responsible for some of West Michigan’s most well-known buildings, turns 60 years old today.
WOOD
Beautiful, low maintenance homes coming to Spring Lake
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For many, there comes a time in life where you want to be spending more time doing what you enjoy: playing golf, being outside, relaxing, reading a book and if you’re thinking of incorporating more things like that into your lifestyle, we’ve got the perfect place for you! The Villas at Spring Lake Country Club, by Eastbrook Homes is in the process of building a new phase of homes there and offering the best of low maintenance living in a really beautiful location.
5 takeaways from Kalamazoo-area’s 2022 public and private school enrollment numbers
After two and a half years of tumult linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, the dust is finally beginning to settle for Kalamazoo-area schools. But enrollment numbers reflect a shifting landscape and a new normal. The pandemic had families reconsidering their school options, based on COVID restrictions and policies -- or lack thereof -- and the availability of in-person classes or other options.
$2.36B Big Rapids EV plant to create over 2,000 jobs; how company will fill spots
Work continues to bring a massive electric vehicle battery plant to the Big Rapids area.
7 candidates vying for 3 East Grand Rapids Board of Education seats
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Seven candidates are vying for three, four-year seats on the East Grand Rapids Board of Education in the November general election. Two incumbents and five newcomers are seeking the three spots on the Nov. 8 ballot. The candidates include current school board president Mike Reid, board secretary Janice Yates, Peter Bisbee, Karen Machiorlatti-Waldron, Benjamin Masterson, Steve Millman and Matthew Richenthal.
Firefighters put down fire in Kalamazoo home
Officers say that when they arrived on scene, they saw heavy smoke issuing from the second story and eaves of the home.
Hillsdale mayoral candidate says her past doesn't define her, 'Give me a chance'
Rondee Butcher is throwing her hat in the ring to become the city of Hillsdale’s next mayor. She’s never ran for office, until now.
kzoo.edu
Volleyball Falls at No. 22 Albion
ALBION, Mich. - The Kalamazoo College volleyball team lost in three sets at No. 22 Albion College Tuesday night, 25-9, 25-14, 25-9. Kalamazoo led 6-3 in the first set before the Britons went on a 10-0 run. Albion also scored the last seven points of the set. Kalamazoo led 3-0...
Incumbent faces challenger for state House seat representing 3 West Michigan counties
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Incumbent state Rep. Luke Meerman, R-Coopersville, faces a Democratic challenger in the Nov. 8 election for the state House’s 89th District. Meerman will face Democrat Sharon McConnon in the race for the state House seat representing the eastern half of Ottawa County, including Coopersville and Allendale, north of Georgetown Township and Zeeland.
6 Kalamazoo Area Eateries to Fulfill That Pasta Craving
This past Friday, October 14th, was National Dessert Day leading me to put together a list of places where you could find delicious dessert in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek:. Well, today happens to be National Pasta Day. And, by coincidence, I stumbled upon a post in the Facebook group, Kalamazoo Foodie, asking about where to find great pasta in the area.
WWMTCw
Bronson Methodist Hospital names new chief operating officer
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An interim chief operating officer at Bronson Methodist Hospital earned a permanent role Monday. After a search across the country, Kimberly K. Hatchel, DNP, MHA, MSN, RN, CENP, was named chief operating officer and senior vice president, according to Bronson Healthcare. Bronson hospital: Kalamazoo woman unknowingly...
Should a Michigan village be dissolved? Local voters will decide
BREEDSVILLE, MI -- Voters will decide in November’s election if Breedsville shall remain an incorporated village, or instead vacate its village status to be governed by the surrounding township. If approved by two-thirds of voters in the township that includes the village of Breedsville, all property now in the...
wmuk.org
Kalamazoo may not be 'one of the most dangerous cities in America' after all
Several news stories based on a recently released FBI crime report suggested Kalamazoo was one of the most violent cities in the U.S. But one expert says that’s a dubious conclusion. Whitney DeCamp teaches sociology at WMU. DeCamp said for various reasons, the FBI’s annual crime report is not...
Portage-Based Artisan Marketplace Eyes New Retail Space in Downtown Plainwell
If you've driven through downtown Plainwell, MI recently you've noticed plenty of new faces when it comes to local commerce-- everything from fine dining, to sports bars, to sweet shops. Everything is coming up Plainwell!. With the "Island City" being one of southwest Michigan's most desired locations, a Portage-based craft...
