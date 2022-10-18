ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

lansingcitypulse.com

Rural Maple Valley Schools caught in national debate on LGBTQ youth

It was high school homecoming in Vermontville. An autumn chill settled into downtown as a parade of fire trucks, pickups and tractors rumbled down the eight-block parade route. Children and adults lined the sides of the road, showered in candy tossed by people on the various entries. There was the...
VERMONTVILLE, MI
MLive

Meet the 8 candidates seeking 3 open seats on Hudsonville school board

HUDSONVILLE, MI – Two incumbent candidates and six newcomers are competing for three open seats on the Hudsonville Board of Education in the Nov. 8 general election. The seven-member school board has three, six-year seats available this November. Trustee Larry Kapenga will step down when his term expires this year, guaranteeing one newcomer on the board.
HUDSONVILLE, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo Public Safety asks to expand explosive training facility

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — People along Nazareth Road in Kalamazoo County spoke out against a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety request to use land near them as an explosives training facility and disposal site. The city of Kalamazoo sent a notice to neighbors living within 300 feet of the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
clarkstonnews.com

After 40 years, Springfield tank on move

A Springfield Township landmark will soon be heading to Warren. Last week, the Water Buffalo LVT-4 tank that has long sat in front of the Flint and Frizzen Gun Shop at 8735 Dixie Highway was donated to the Detroit Arsenal Armory, where it will soon be restored and then used to raise awareness for vehicles of its kind.
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
WOOD

Beautiful, low maintenance homes coming to Spring Lake

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For many, there comes a time in life where you want to be spending more time doing what you enjoy: playing golf, being outside, relaxing, reading a book and if you’re thinking of incorporating more things like that into your lifestyle, we’ve got the perfect place for you! The Villas at Spring Lake Country Club, by Eastbrook Homes is in the process of building a new phase of homes there and offering the best of low maintenance living in a really beautiful location.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

5 takeaways from Kalamazoo-area’s 2022 public and private school enrollment numbers

After two and a half years of tumult linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, the dust is finally beginning to settle for Kalamazoo-area schools. But enrollment numbers reflect a shifting landscape and a new normal. The pandemic had families reconsidering their school options, based on COVID restrictions and policies -- or lack thereof -- and the availability of in-person classes or other options.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

7 candidates vying for 3 East Grand Rapids Board of Education seats

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Seven candidates are vying for three, four-year seats on the East Grand Rapids Board of Education in the November general election. Two incumbents and five newcomers are seeking the three spots on the Nov. 8 ballot. The candidates include current school board president Mike Reid, board secretary Janice Yates, Peter Bisbee, Karen Machiorlatti-Waldron, Benjamin Masterson, Steve Millman and Matthew Richenthal.
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI
kzoo.edu

Volleyball Falls at No. 22 Albion

ALBION, Mich. - The Kalamazoo College volleyball team lost in three sets at No. 22 Albion College Tuesday night, 25-9, 25-14, 25-9. Kalamazoo led 6-3 in the first set before the Britons went on a 10-0 run. Albion also scored the last seven points of the set. Kalamazoo led 3-0...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Incumbent faces challenger for state House seat representing 3 West Michigan counties

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Incumbent state Rep. Luke Meerman, R-Coopersville, faces a Democratic challenger in the Nov. 8 election for the state House’s 89th District. Meerman will face Democrat Sharon McConnon in the race for the state House seat representing the eastern half of Ottawa County, including Coopersville and Allendale, north of Georgetown Township and Zeeland.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
103.3 WKFR

6 Kalamazoo Area Eateries to Fulfill That Pasta Craving

This past Friday, October 14th, was National Dessert Day leading me to put together a list of places where you could find delicious dessert in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek:. Well, today happens to be National Pasta Day. And, by coincidence, I stumbled upon a post in the Facebook group, Kalamazoo Foodie, asking about where to find great pasta in the area.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Bronson Methodist Hospital names new chief operating officer

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An interim chief operating officer at Bronson Methodist Hospital earned a permanent role Monday. After a search across the country, Kimberly K. Hatchel, DNP, MHA, MSN, RN, CENP, was named chief operating officer and senior vice president, according to Bronson Healthcare. Bronson hospital: Kalamazoo woman unknowingly...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Should a Michigan village be dissolved? Local voters will decide

BREEDSVILLE, MI -- Voters will decide in November’s election if Breedsville shall remain an incorporated village, or instead vacate its village status to be governed by the surrounding township. If approved by two-thirds of voters in the township that includes the village of Breedsville, all property now in the...
BREEDSVILLE, MI

