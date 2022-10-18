Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com
Grande Ronde Symphony Live at 75
LA GRANDE – (Release from the Grande Ronde Symphony) The Grande Ronde Symphony will be starting their 75th season as Oregon’s longest continuously operating orchestra. The fall concerts will take place on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, beginning at 7:00 pm at McKenzie Theatre on the campus of Eastern Oregon University, followed by a repeat concert on Saturday, November 12th at Baker High School auditorium beginning at 1:00 pm.
elkhornmediagroup.com
County gives grants to two youth sports proposals
UMATILLA COUNTY – The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners is giving out $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to youth sports complexes proposed in both Pendleton and Hermiston. “The funding is from the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund that we just received $2 million for,” Board Chairman...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Cristian Mendoza Named CCC Runner of the Week
LA GRANDE – (Release from Eastern Oregon University) The No. 4 Eastern Oregon University Mountaineers Men’s Cross Country team continues to rack up accolades as sophomore Cristian Mendoza was named the CCC Rize Laboratory Runner of the week for the week of Oct. 10-16. In the Mounties’ showing at the Lewis & Clark Invitational last Saturday Mendoza put together an impressive performance finishing 10th in a field of 369 runners.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Baker School District Seeking Feedback on Student and Family Inclusion
BAKER CITY – (Information from the Baker School District). The Baker school district is seeking feedback from the families of enrolled students on inclusion, quality of education and general satisfaction with the district. Parents and guardians of enrolled students are asked to complete a brief survey or leave a comment providing feedback on how the district currently treats and communicates with students and their families. Questions include asking parents if their child is accepted and included in school, if the school has made a positive impact on their child’s education and what things the district can do to improve these factors.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Upcoming Medication Lockbox Giveaway & Drug Take Back Event
BAKER CITY – (Information from the Baker County Safe Communities Coalition) The medication lockbox and drug take back event is approaching. Eastern Oregon residents have the opportunity to be preemptive in combating misuse, poisoning and overdose of prescription medications. The event will be hosted Monday, October 24, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at New Directions Northwest in Baker City. Supplies are limited.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Wallowa Storm Recovery Updates from Mayor Gary Hulse
WALLOWA – On August 11, 2022, the City of Wallowa was rocked by a devastating hailstorm that caused significant damage to homes, businesses, vehicles and infrastructure. Just over two months later, Wallowa is on a slow but steady path to recovery and a return to normal life. Mayor Gary Hulse recently provided several updates on the state of Wallowa and what assistance is still needed.
elkhornmediagroup.com
PDC changes grant-funding process
PENDLETON – The Pendleton Development Commission is changing the way it gives grants. The governing body for the urban renewal area has been discussing changes to the process for several months. Mayor John Turner says the reason is that the grants are in high demand. “In the past we...
elkhornmediagroup.com
OSP Fish & Wildlife Division Seeking Wolf Shooter
BAKER COUNTY – (Release from the Oregon department of Fish and Wildlife) On October 3, 2022, Fish and Wildlife Troopers received information from ODFW that a collared wolf, OR88, may be deceased at a location near Little Lookout Mountain, approximately nine miles northeast of Durkee, OR. Fish and Wildlife...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Rowan: Legislature changes the game for law enforcement
UMATILLA COUNTY – Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan says he chose law enforcement as a calling because he wanted to make a difference in people’s lives. The job has become harder to do, he says, because of the Oregon Legislature and its changing laws. “It’s almost like they...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Trespassing & Illegal Animal Harvest Arrest in Baker County
BAKER COUNTY – (release from the Oregon State Police) Location: 14258 Sumpter Stage HWY, Baker City, Baker OR USA 97877. OSP received a TIP involving the illegal harvest of a buck deer due to trespassing on private property along SR-7 and SR-410, Sumpter WMU. The involved were located in Sumpter and interviewed. The investigation revealed Subject 1 shot a buck deer from SR-7. Shortly.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Beridon murder trial is delayed
HERMISTON – The trial of Keith Beridon, 27, in the 2020 killing of Jesus Eli Lopez of Hermiston has been continued. Umatilla County Chief Deputy District Attorney Jaclyn Jenkins said the trial, which was supposed to begin this month, does not yet have a new date set. That will be decided at a hearing on Nov. 4.
Comments / 0