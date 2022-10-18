Read full article on original website
Turkish President Erdoğan says he'll work with Putin to turn Turkey into a natural gas hub, and it marks the next step in Putin's attempts to keep selling Russian fuel to Europe
Russian president Vladimir Putin — whose plans to directly sell natural gas to Europe have been rebuffed — is now enlisting Turkey's help to sell fuel to the continent instead. On Wednesday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan said his country will be working with Russia to create a "natural-gas...
Finland’s main parties back plans to build Russia border fence
Structure would protect areas identified as posing potential risk of large-scale migration from Russia
Russia aims new legal action at two prominent dissenters
Russia's most prominent opposition leader reports new charges against him as the Kremlin presses its campaign against dissenters
Putin Ally Shoigu Missing at Meeting as Speculation Grows Over His Future
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's screen was notably absent during a scheduled Security Council video conference meeting, during which President Vladimir Putin said martial law will will be imposed in the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow proclaimed to have formally annexed. The Kremlin said that Shoigu was in attendance,...
Finland PM: Wide political support for Russia border fence
HELSINKI (AP) — Finland’s prime minister said Tuesday she was convinced that there is a “wide support” within the Parliament to build a fence on the Nordic country’s border with Russia as proposed by the Finnish border guard officials. “It is a question of securing...
Fiona Hill: ‘Elon Musk Is Transmitting a Message for Putin’
Eight months into Russia’s war against Ukraine, POLITICO talks to the Russia analyst about whether Putin’s aims are evolving and what it would take to end the war.
European Court hears case by Barcelona fans over Messi deal
MADRID (AP) — The European Court is deciding if a Barcelona fan group in France can demand the European Commission investigate whether Paris Saint-Germain unfairly signed Lionel Messi and jeopardized Barcelona’s finances. The court in Luxembourg heard the demand on Tuesday from a fan group in Lyon that...
Red Wings’ Jakub Vrana enters NHL/NHL player assistance program
DETROIT — Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union made the announcement. They did not specify why he entered the program. Vrana will be paid while he is receiving treatment. The...
German cybersecurity chief out amid reports of Russia ties
BERLIN — The head of Germany’s national cybersecurity agency has been dismissed following reports of possible ties to Russian intelligence, the Interior Ministry said Tuesday. The ministry said that Interior Minister Nancy Faeser dismissed Arne Schoenbohm as head of the BSI agency following the allegations, which “damaged the...
Eurovision: Montenegro and North Macedonia pull out of Liverpool contest
Montenegro and North Macedonia will not compete in next year's Eurovision Song Contest because of how much it will cost them to enter. Broadcasters pay a fee to take part in the competition but the amount differs depending on the size of the country. BBC News understands some countries have...
Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog undergoes knee surgery, out 12 weeks
DENVER — Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will be sidelined about 12 weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery. Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said after morning skate that Landeskog had the procedure performed in Minneapolis the day before. Landeskog missed the opening three games of this season with what the team described as a lower-body injury.
New Swedish PM presents 3-party center-right government
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Incoming Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson vowed Tuesday to set the country on a new course on immigration, criminal justice and energy policy as he presented a center-right coalition government led by his conservative Moderate Party. The new Cabinet consists of 24 ministers — 13 men and 11 women. Thirteen are Moderates, six are Christian Democrats and five are Liberals. The three center-right parties secured a majority in Parliament after the Sept. 11 elections with the help of the Sweden Democrats, a far-right party that has entered the political mainstream after years of being treated as a pariah by the other parties. Moderate Party parliamentary leader Tobias Billstrom was appointed foreign minister while the head of Parliament’s defense committe, Pal Jonson, another Moderate, was tapped as defense minister. Christian Democrat leader Ebba Busch became energy minister, and 26-year-old Romina Pourmokhtari of the Liberals made history as Sweden’s youngest-ever Cabinet minister, in charge of climate and environment. Elisabeth Svantesson, the Moderate Party’s spokeswoman on economic policy, was appointed finance minister.
Norway Intel Agency Takes Over Probe Into Drone Sightings
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway's domestic security agency on Wednesday took over investigations of drone sightings near key infrastructure sites hours after the airport in the country's second-largest city briefly closed due to area residents spotting at least one drone nearby. Bergen Airport, which is near Norway’s main naval...
