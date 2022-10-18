ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Turkish President Erdoğan says he'll work with Putin to turn Turkey into a natural gas hub, and it marks the next step in Putin's attempts to keep selling Russian fuel to Europe

Russian president Vladimir Putin — whose plans to directly sell natural gas to Europe have been rebuffed — is now enlisting Turkey's help to sell fuel to the continent instead. On Wednesday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan said his country will be working with Russia to create a "natural-gas...
Newsweek

Putin Ally Shoigu Missing at Meeting as Speculation Grows Over His Future

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's screen was notably absent during a scheduled Security Council video conference meeting, during which President Vladimir Putin said martial law will will be imposed in the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow proclaimed to have formally annexed. The Kremlin said that Shoigu was in attendance,...
FOX Sports

European Court hears case by Barcelona fans over Messi deal

MADRID (AP) — The European Court is deciding if a Barcelona fan group in France can demand the European Commission investigate whether Paris Saint-Germain unfairly signed Lionel Messi and jeopardized Barcelona’s finances. The court in Luxembourg heard the demand on Tuesday from a fan group in Lyon that...
NBC Sports

Red Wings’ Jakub Vrana enters NHL/NHL player assistance program

DETROIT — Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union made the announcement. They did not specify why he entered the program. Vrana will be paid while he is receiving treatment. The...
DETROIT, MI
POLITICO

German cybersecurity chief out amid reports of Russia ties

BERLIN — The head of Germany’s national cybersecurity agency has been dismissed following reports of possible ties to Russian intelligence, the Interior Ministry said Tuesday. The ministry said that Interior Minister Nancy Faeser dismissed Arne Schoenbohm as head of the BSI agency following the allegations, which “damaged the...
BBC

Eurovision: Montenegro and North Macedonia pull out of Liverpool contest

Montenegro and North Macedonia will not compete in next year's Eurovision Song Contest because of how much it will cost them to enter. Broadcasters pay a fee to take part in the competition but the amount differs depending on the size of the country. BBC News understands some countries have...
NBC Sports

Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog undergoes knee surgery, out 12 weeks

DENVER — Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will be sidelined about 12 weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery. Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said after morning skate that Landeskog had the procedure performed in Minneapolis the day before. Landeskog missed the opening three games of this season with what the team described as a lower-body injury.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

New Swedish PM presents 3-party center-right government

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Incoming Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson vowed Tuesday to set the country on a new course on immigration, criminal justice and energy policy as he presented a center-right coalition government led by his conservative Moderate Party. The new Cabinet consists of 24 ministers — 13 men and 11 women. Thirteen are Moderates, six are Christian Democrats and five are Liberals. The three center-right parties secured a majority in Parliament after the Sept. 11 elections with the help of the Sweden Democrats, a far-right party that has entered the political mainstream after years of being treated as a pariah by the other parties. Moderate Party parliamentary leader Tobias Billstrom was appointed foreign minister while the head of Parliament’s defense committe, Pal Jonson, another Moderate, was tapped as defense minister. Christian Democrat leader Ebba Busch became energy minister, and 26-year-old Romina Pourmokhtari of the Liberals made history as Sweden’s youngest-ever Cabinet minister, in charge of climate and environment. Elisabeth Svantesson, the Moderate Party’s spokeswoman on economic policy, was appointed finance minister.
US News and World Report

Norway Intel Agency Takes Over Probe Into Drone Sightings

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway's domestic security agency on Wednesday took over investigations of drone sightings near key infrastructure sites hours after the airport in the country's second-largest city briefly closed due to area residents spotting at least one drone nearby. Bergen Airport, which is near Norway’s main naval...

Comments / 0

Community Policy