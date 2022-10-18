ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo dropped from Manchester United squad after storming down tunnel

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of Manchester United’s squad to play Chelsea after being disciplined by Erik ten Hag.The 37-year-old will be training separately from the rest of United's first team squad for the next three days after leaving Old Trafford before the end of Wednesday's 2-0 Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur.The decision to punish Ronaldo is Ten Hag's, with the United manager holding responsibility for disciplinary matters, and it is understood that he has the support of the club's hierarchy. United say that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner remains an important part of the squad.In a statement,...
ESPN

Arsenal thrash holders Lyon, Barcelona score nine in Women's Champion League

Braces from Caitlin Foord and Beth Mead helped Arsenal ease past Women's Champions League holders Lyon 5-1 in Group C action on Wednesday night. A pair of early goals from Foord and Frida Maanum staked Arsenal to an early 2-0 advantage against the hosts, who hit back through Melvine Malard in the 27th minute to halve Arsenal's lead.
theScore

Ronaldo axed from United squad after reportedly refusing to come on as sub

Manchester United won't feature Cristiano Ronaldo in their next game, the club announced a day after the disgruntled Portuguese star left the bench early during a Premier League match. "Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea," read a...
NBC Sports

Liverpool beats West Ham as Nunez off the mark at Anfield

Liverpool beat West Ham at Anfield to make it back-to-back Premier League wins as they continue to improve defensively. Jurgen Klopp’s side took the lead through Darwin Nunez and had Alisson to thank for the scores being level at half time as he saved Jarrod Bowen’s penalty kick.
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp denies provoking Man City fans ahead of stormy Premier League clash

Jurgen Klopp has denied accusations from Manchester City that he inflamed the situation between the Premier League champions and Liverpool and said his comments were misunderstood.The German spoke about City on Friday when he described them as the best team in the world, Pep Guardiola as the finest manager and Erling Haaland as the game’s outstanding striker but also said that Liverpool could not compete with City and two other clubs – Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle – financially.After a stormy game on Sunday, Liverpool condemned City supporters for “vile” chants about the Heysel and Hillsborough disasters, while coins were...
Yardbarker

Watch: Liverpool fans taunt Kurt Zouma with hilarious cat chant

Liverpool were 1-0 winners over West Ham last night at Anfield thanks to a Darwin Nunez goal but the game also saw Reds fans perfectly time a chant towards Kurt Zouma. The West Ham defender nearly doubled the Reds’ lead by scoring an own goal in the second half and hurt himself in the process of doing so.
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Liverpool 1-0 West Ham

L﻿iverpool fans turned up at Anfield on Wednesday wondering whether their team could back-up their excellent win over Manchester City with another three points against West Ham. A﻿fter all, the Reds have been unpredictable and inconsistent this season by their usual high standards. J﻿urgen Klopp's side lived dangerously...
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo Walks Off Pitch During Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham

Cristiano Ronaldo decided to walk down the Old Trafford tunnel early despite his side being 2-0 up against Tottenham on Wednesday night. Manchester United put in one of their best performances of the campaign so far with a dominant display over Antonio Conte’s dire Spurs side. United controlled and...
The Independent

Diminished and now dropped, Cristiano Ronaldo’s time at Manchester United is all but over

The fixture should have some resonance for Cristiano Ronaldo. He has scored four goals in Champions League finals but the first was for Manchester United against Chelsea. Saturday’s game could have transported him back to his past. It might have even been the Ronaldo derby. Had Todd Boehly got his wish in the summer, he could be leading the line for Chelsea.Instead, he will be conspicuous by his absence, dropped from the United squad. Having absented himself for the final minutes against Tottenham on Wednesday, Erik ten Hag has made his exclusion a lengthier affair. Demoted then disciplined, Ronaldo has...
Yardbarker

Manchester United players show kind gestures of solidarity to fans ahead of Chelsea trip

The majority of Manchester United players gave back their family allocation of tickets for Saturday’s match against Chelsea so the fans could have a higher allocation. The gesture came after United’s clash with Chelsea was confirmed for Saturday, October 22 at 5.30 pm. The date and time were announced only two weeks before the game, leaving supporters with travel and accommodation concerns.
NBC Sports

Liverpool vs West Ham, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

Liverpool host West Ham at Anfield buoyant from their big win against Manchester City which promises to reignite their season. Jurgen Klopp was sent off late in that clash as red-hot Anfield atmosphere helped the Reds battle past City and after a shaky start to the season they looked like their old selves.
Yardbarker

Watch: Thierry Henry defends Erik Ten Hag’s decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is nowhere near the player he once was. That is the view of former Arsenal and Barcelona striker Thierry Henry, who has assessed the Portuguese superstar’s current situation which has seen him fall out of favour with Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag. Once a nailed-on starter...
Yardbarker

Lip reader works out Guardiola and Salah’s full-time Anfield exchange

Last weekend saw Liverpool beat title favourites Manchester City one-nil. The Reds, led by Jurgen Klopp, ran out winners at Anfield following a brilliant second-half solo effort from Mo Salah. The full-time whistle saw Citizens’ boss Pep Guardiola and the day’s hero Salah engage in a brief exchange on the...

