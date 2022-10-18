Read full article on original website
Related
Man City rage at Jurgen Klopp for fanning flames as coins thrown at Pep Guardiola and bus attacked at Liverpool
LIVERPOOL manager Jurgen Klopp has been accused by Manchester City of stirring up bad feeling between the clubs ahead of Sunday’s powderkeg clash. The top brass at the Etihad were deeply unhappy with Klopp’s ‘irresponsible’ words in his press conference on Friday. They felt that his...
Man Utd news LIVE: Gakpo ‘considering’ Red Devils transfer, Cristiano Ronaldo WORST EVER Ballon d’Or finish – latest
MANCHESTER UNITED target Cody Gakpo has talked up a potential move to the club next year. The PSV winger said: "Manchester United is one of the biggest clubs in the world, but also for PSV, because to transfer a player to Manchester United is a good thing for the club.
‘There is a ceiling’: Eddie Howe hits back at Jürgen Klopp’s Newcastle comments
Newcastle’s manager Eddie Howe has reacted to a claim from Jürgen Klopp that the club ‘can do what they want financially’
Cristiano Ronaldo dropped from Manchester United squad after storming down tunnel
Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of Manchester United’s squad to play Chelsea after being disciplined by Erik ten Hag.The 37-year-old will be training separately from the rest of United's first team squad for the next three days after leaving Old Trafford before the end of Wednesday's 2-0 Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur.The decision to punish Ronaldo is Ten Hag's, with the United manager holding responsibility for disciplinary matters, and it is understood that he has the support of the club's hierarchy. United say that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner remains an important part of the squad.In a statement,...
ESPN
Arsenal thrash holders Lyon, Barcelona score nine in Women's Champion League
Braces from Caitlin Foord and Beth Mead helped Arsenal ease past Women's Champions League holders Lyon 5-1 in Group C action on Wednesday night. A pair of early goals from Foord and Frida Maanum staked Arsenal to an early 2-0 advantage against the hosts, who hit back through Melvine Malard in the 27th minute to halve Arsenal's lead.
Real Madrid star Karim Benzema, 34, makes retirement announcement after winning Ballon d’Or
KARIM BENZEMA vowed to end his career at Real Madrid after winning the 2022 Ballon d'Or. The striker was recognised for his efforts in helping Real win LaLiga and the Champions League, with the Frenchman notching 44 goals last season. At 34-years-old he is the oldest winner of the award...
theScore
Ronaldo axed from United squad after reportedly refusing to come on as sub
Manchester United won't feature Cristiano Ronaldo in their next game, the club announced a day after the disgruntled Portuguese star left the bench early during a Premier League match. "Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea," read a...
NBC Sports
Liverpool beats West Ham as Nunez off the mark at Anfield
Liverpool beat West Ham at Anfield to make it back-to-back Premier League wins as they continue to improve defensively. Jurgen Klopp’s side took the lead through Darwin Nunez and had Alisson to thank for the scores being level at half time as he saved Jarrod Bowen’s penalty kick.
Yardbarker
'Spoilt brat' Cristiano Ronaldo out of Manchester United squad vs. Chelsea after leaving game early
Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will not make the trip for Saturday's match at Chelsea after he left the bench before the full-time whistle of Wednesday's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford. "Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League...
Yardbarker
Watch: 16 games, 9 goals, 5 assists – Mo Salah’s historic highlights against Man City
We all know that Mo Salah is a phenomenal footballer and his consistent performances against all kinds of teams show this, with one supporter compiling his best moments against Manchester City to illustrate how he so often terrorises their defences. The fact that the two teams the Egyptian King has...
Jurgen Klopp denies provoking Man City fans ahead of stormy Premier League clash
Jurgen Klopp has denied accusations from Manchester City that he inflamed the situation between the Premier League champions and Liverpool and said his comments were misunderstood.The German spoke about City on Friday when he described them as the best team in the world, Pep Guardiola as the finest manager and Erling Haaland as the game’s outstanding striker but also said that Liverpool could not compete with City and two other clubs – Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle – financially.After a stormy game on Sunday, Liverpool condemned City supporters for “vile” chants about the Heysel and Hillsborough disasters, while coins were...
Yardbarker
Watch: Liverpool fans taunt Kurt Zouma with hilarious cat chant
Liverpool were 1-0 winners over West Ham last night at Anfield thanks to a Darwin Nunez goal but the game also saw Reds fans perfectly time a chant towards Kurt Zouma. The West Ham defender nearly doubled the Reds’ lead by scoring an own goal in the second half and hurt himself in the process of doing so.
BBC
Analysis: Liverpool 1-0 West Ham
Liverpool fans turned up at Anfield on Wednesday wondering whether their team could back-up their excellent win over Manchester City with another three points against West Ham. After all, the Reds have been unpredictable and inconsistent this season by their usual high standards. Jurgen Klopp's side lived dangerously...
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo Walks Off Pitch During Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham
Cristiano Ronaldo decided to walk down the Old Trafford tunnel early despite his side being 2-0 up against Tottenham on Wednesday night. Manchester United put in one of their best performances of the campaign so far with a dominant display over Antonio Conte’s dire Spurs side. United controlled and...
Diminished and now dropped, Cristiano Ronaldo’s time at Manchester United is all but over
The fixture should have some resonance for Cristiano Ronaldo. He has scored four goals in Champions League finals but the first was for Manchester United against Chelsea. Saturday’s game could have transported him back to his past. It might have even been the Ronaldo derby. Had Todd Boehly got his wish in the summer, he could be leading the line for Chelsea.Instead, he will be conspicuous by his absence, dropped from the United squad. Having absented himself for the final minutes against Tottenham on Wednesday, Erik ten Hag has made his exclusion a lengthier affair. Demoted then disciplined, Ronaldo has...
Yardbarker
Manchester United players show kind gestures of solidarity to fans ahead of Chelsea trip
The majority of Manchester United players gave back their family allocation of tickets for Saturday’s match against Chelsea so the fans could have a higher allocation. The gesture came after United’s clash with Chelsea was confirmed for Saturday, October 22 at 5.30 pm. The date and time were announced only two weeks before the game, leaving supporters with travel and accommodation concerns.
NBC Sports
Liverpool vs West Ham, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream
Liverpool host West Ham at Anfield buoyant from their big win against Manchester City which promises to reignite their season. Jurgen Klopp was sent off late in that clash as red-hot Anfield atmosphere helped the Reds battle past City and after a shaky start to the season they looked like their old selves.
Yardbarker
Watch: Thierry Henry defends Erik Ten Hag’s decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo is nowhere near the player he once was. That is the view of former Arsenal and Barcelona striker Thierry Henry, who has assessed the Portuguese superstar’s current situation which has seen him fall out of favour with Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag. Once a nailed-on starter...
Yardbarker
Lip reader works out Guardiola and Salah’s full-time Anfield exchange
Last weekend saw Liverpool beat title favourites Manchester City one-nil. The Reds, led by Jurgen Klopp, ran out winners at Anfield following a brilliant second-half solo effort from Mo Salah. The full-time whistle saw Citizens’ boss Pep Guardiola and the day’s hero Salah engage in a brief exchange on the...
Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Chelsea: Women’s Champions League – as it happened
Millie Bright was the matchwinner as the Blues managed to stop PSG scoring for the first time in the competition in 15 matches
Comments / 0