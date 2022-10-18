Pam Shriver sends a heartwarming wish to ‘her partner of 10 years’ Martina Navratilova on her birthday

Read full article on original website
NBC News Anchor Recently Tied the Knot in Tuscany
Savannah Sellers is a married woman! Five years after first meeting at The Spaniard in New York City, the NBC News correspondent tied the knot to fiancé Alex Yaraghi in an intimate ceremony at Villa Corsini in Tuscany, Italy on Sept. 16. "We got married in a Tuscan garden...
Janet Jackson shares rare photo with ‘beautiful niece’ Paris Jackson
Janet Jackson posted a rare picture with her niece, Paris Jackson, during a fashion week party on Wednesday in France. “So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson 💖💖💖,” the singer wrote alongside an Instagram post on Friday of the pair sitting together on an animal-print couch during Paris Fashion Week.
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia Plays With Tampons Mistaking Them For Cat Toys
"Who am I to steal her joy?" The tennis legend took to TikTok to share a hilarious parenting moment when her 5-year-old daughter Olympia confused a tampon for a cat toy. In the short clip Olympia was seen grabbing the menstrual hygiene product from her mother's bathroom in search of a fun new toy for their family cat Karma.
'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider marries fiancée Genevieve Davis: 'I’m so lucky to share my life with her'
Jeopardy! star Amy Schneider announced that she and her fiancée Genevieve Davis are officially married. The Jeopardy! champion, 43, took to social media on Tuesday to announce that she and Davis tied the knot on May 9 after nearly three months of being engaged. "A year ago today, I...
How Shania Twain Discovered Her Ex-Husband Was Having an Affair
Shania Twain opened up about her career and life. Here's what she said about her ex-husband and how she found out he was cheating.
Trinity Rodman looks stunning at Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris: ‘Dreams do come true’
Washington Spirit star Trinity Rodman was honored for her incredible career as a soccer player. The athlete looked stunning walking the red carpet at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris, joining the coveted list of 20 female players, being recognized for their talent and skills. ...
See Serena Williams live it up on a girls weekend in Mexico
In another edition of “Let’s Scroll,” Michelle Collins shares what’s buzzing on social media, including Ricky Gervais’ thought-provoking tweets, Serena Williams girl’s weekend and more!Oct. 14, 2022.
"Snuck in to watch my girl" - Sloane Stephens makes surprise appearance to cheer on Genie Bouchard at her match in Guadalajara
Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens took to social media to share a picture of Eugenie Bouchard playing her opening-round match at the 2022 Guadalajara Open Akron. Both Bouchard and Stephens are currently competing at the WTA 1000 event and won their first-round matches on the same day to advance to the second round.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan's Outfit
The San Diego Padres' "City Connect" uniforms are pretty polarizing for the sports world. Some love the vibrant, highlighter-like colored uniforms, while others hate them. If anyone can pull them off, though, it's Alex Morgan. The United States women's national team star and San Diego resident rocked them at Game...
Heartbroken Greg Norman's simple farewell to his father, Merv, as the family patriarch is laid to rest aged 95: 'I am you in every way'
Greg Norman has mourned his father alongside friends and family after the golfing family patriarch's death aged 95. The golf legend was joined by his son Greg Jr and mother Toini at Moreton Bay Crematorium north of Brisbane on Tuesday where Mervin Norman was laid to rest. Dressed in a...
Gauff, Garcia clinch qualification spots for WTA Finals in Texas
Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia booked their places in the season-ending WTA Finals on Wednesday, leaving just three spots remaining. American Gauff and France’s Garcia were assured of their places without hitting a ball as second seed Aryna Sabalenka was beaten by Liudmila Samsonova. The pair join Iga Swiatek,...
WTA Finals: Coco Gauff becomes youngest player since 2005 to qualify
Coco Gauff has become the youngest player since Maria Sharapova in 2005 to qualify for the WTA Finals in singles. The 18-year-old has also achieved the rare feat of qualifying for the season-ending finals in both singles and doubles, with partner Jessica Pegula. Gauff and Pegula will be the first...
Sam Querrey Won’t Be the Last Tennis Pro to Move to Pickleball
Also in this week’s mailbag: is John Isner’s serve the most dangerous weapon in tennis history?
Australian tennis player Priscilla Hon shares social media hate messages
Like many other players, Hon received regular hate on social media mostly from upset gamblers when they lose money. It's nothing new as tennis is one of the most bet sports in the world. Players receive hate generally but it's even worse if they lose. Many have shared some of the messages they receive and Priscilla Hon is the latest one:
‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Rory Gibson Engaged
Congratulations to “The Young and the Restless” star Rory Gibson (Noah Newman), who this weekend got engaged to Alicia Ruelas, his girlfriend of over ten years. The happy event took place at Mākena Beach in Maui, Hawaii. “AHHHH! I’m going to be future Mrs. Gibson😭🤍💍 I’m in...
Lucie Hradecka Plays Final Match of Accomplished Doubles Career in Guadalajara
37-year-old Lucie Hradecka has called time on her career, playing her final match in Guadalajara alongside Hao-Ching Chan, losing 4-6 1-6 to Lydumyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko. The former Doubles No. 4 hangs up her racquet after winning 26 doubles titles, three Grand Slams, four Fed Cups, and two Olympic medals, most of which were alongside her long-term partner Andrea Sestini Hlavackova, who also retired in 2022.
Millman brands Italian Tennis Federation ‘pathetic’ after lack of Seppi wildcard
Australian tennis player voiced support for Andrea Seppi who was not given a chance to say goodbye to tennis on native soil. Seppi recently revealed his retirement from tennis and it's something that many knew was coming but the sudden decision surprised many. Seppi then revealed on social media that he planned on saying goodbye on native soil in Florence or Napoli but both events denied him a wild card entry as the Italian Tennis Federation explained it would have been a 'waste'.
