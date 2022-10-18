ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pam Shriver sends a heartwarming wish to ‘her partner of 10 years’ Martina Navratilova on her birthday

By Sarthak Shitole
firstsportz.com
 2 days ago
Popculture

NBC News Anchor Recently Tied the Knot in Tuscany

Savannah Sellers is a married woman! Five years after first meeting at The Spaniard in New York City, the NBC News correspondent tied the knot to fiancé Alex Yaraghi in an intimate ceremony at Villa Corsini in Tuscany, Italy on Sept. 16. "We got married in a Tuscan garden...
Page Six

Janet Jackson shares rare photo with ‘beautiful niece’ Paris Jackson

Janet Jackson posted a rare picture with her niece, Paris Jackson, during a fashion week party on Wednesday in France. “So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson 💖💖💖,” the singer wrote alongside an Instagram post on Friday of the pair sitting together on an animal-print couch during Paris Fashion Week.
toofab.com

Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia Plays With Tampons Mistaking Them For Cat Toys

"Who am I to steal her joy?" The tennis legend took to TikTok to share a hilarious parenting moment when her 5-year-old daughter Olympia confused a tampon for a cat toy. In the short clip Olympia was seen grabbing the menstrual hygiene product from her mother's bathroom in search of a fun new toy for their family cat Karma.
TODAY.com

See Serena Williams live it up on a girls weekend in Mexico

In another edition of “Let’s Scroll,” Michelle Collins shares what’s buzzing on social media, including Ricky Gervais’ thought-provoking tweets, Serena Williams girl’s weekend and more!Oct. 14, 2022.
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan's Outfit

The San Diego Padres' "City Connect" uniforms are pretty polarizing for the sports world. Some love the vibrant, highlighter-like colored uniforms, while others hate them. If anyone can pull them off, though, it's Alex Morgan. The United States women's national team star and San Diego resident rocked them at Game...
SAN DIEGO, CA
tennismajors.com

Gauff, Garcia clinch qualification spots for WTA Finals in Texas

Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia booked their places in the season-ending WTA Finals on Wednesday, leaving just three spots remaining. American Gauff and France’s Garcia were assured of their places without hitting a ball as second seed Aryna Sabalenka was beaten by Liudmila Samsonova. The pair join Iga Swiatek,...
FORT WORTH, TX
tennisuptodate.com

Australian tennis player Priscilla Hon shares social media hate messages

Like many other players, Hon received regular hate on social media mostly from upset gamblers when they lose money. It's nothing new as tennis is one of the most bet sports in the world. Players receive hate generally but it's even worse if they lose. Many have shared some of the messages they receive and Priscilla Hon is the latest one:
soapoperanetwork.com

‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Rory Gibson Engaged

Congratulations to “The Young and the Restless” star Rory Gibson (Noah Newman), who this weekend got engaged to Alicia Ruelas, his girlfriend of over ten years. The happy event took place at Mākena Beach in Maui, Hawaii. “AHHHH! I’m going to be future Mrs. Gibson😭🤍💍 I’m in...
HAWAII STATE
lastwordonsports.com

Lucie Hradecka Plays Final Match of Accomplished Doubles Career in Guadalajara

37-year-old Lucie Hradecka has called time on her career, playing her final match in Guadalajara alongside Hao-Ching Chan, losing 4-6 1-6 to Lydumyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko. The former Doubles No. 4 hangs up her racquet after winning 26 doubles titles, three Grand Slams, four Fed Cups, and two Olympic medals, most of which were alongside her long-term partner Andrea Sestini Hlavackova, who also retired in 2022.
tennisuptodate.com

Millman brands Italian Tennis Federation ‘pathetic’ after lack of Seppi wildcard

Australian tennis player voiced support for Andrea Seppi who was not given a chance to say goodbye to tennis on native soil. Seppi recently revealed his retirement from tennis and it's something that many knew was coming but the sudden decision surprised many. Seppi then revealed on social media that he planned on saying goodbye on native soil in Florence or Napoli but both events denied him a wild card entry as the Italian Tennis Federation explained it would have been a 'waste'.

