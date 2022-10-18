ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, IL

KMOV

Drivers reminded to resist the urge to swerve around deer

ILLINOIS (KMOV) - The Illinois Department of Transportation is sounding the alarm. IDOT is warning drivers to be more cautious on roads during an active deer period. Deer mate from now through December, making them more active and unaware of surroundings. Deer-related car crashes spike in Illinois during this season.
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Up to $30,000 in mortgage relief per eligible IL homeowner

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) announced it is reopening a mortgage assistance program designed to help homeowners financially impacted by the pandemic on November 1. “Having a roof over your head is one of the pillars of feeling safe and having a positive quality of life. The lingering economic impact of […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Fox 32 Chicago

Illinois homeowners could receive up to $30K in mortgage relief

CHICAGO - The state's Housing Development Authority is reopening a mortgage assistance program for homeowners impacted by the pandemic. The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF) will launch on Tuesday, Nov. 1 and will provide up to $30,000 in mortgage assistance to eligible homeowners — paid directly to the servicer, taxing body or other approved entity — while homeowners work to regain their financial footing.
ILLINOIS STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

'Don't veer for deer,' Illinois officials say

SPRINGFIELD, IL — Deer mating season is here and deer are become more active at night, making them a greater hazard on the road, Illinois officials say. According to a Wednesday release from the State of Illinois, nearly 15,000 car crashes in the state involved deer in 2021. Of those, nearly 14,000 resulted in damage to the vehicle and almost 600 caused personal injury, with two of them resulting in death.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2Now

No, those Illinois tax rebate checks aren’t bouncing

That’s what Morris farmer Connor Greve thought after trying to deposit the $50 tax rebate check he received in the mail from the State of Illinois. A few days after depositing the check Greve received a letter from his bank saying the check didn’t clear and he was being charged a $12 “returned check” fee.
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Illinois State Police to Conduct Nighttime Enforcement Patrols

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 (Interim) Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Richland and Jasper County during November. NITE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations...
JASPER COUNTY, IL
khqa.com

Some Illinois marijuana convictions are eligible for expungement

CHAMPAIGH, Ill. (WCCU) — Earlier this month President Joe Biden announced a pardon for all who had federal convictions of simple marijuana possession. But what does this mean for those in Illinois with a record including simple marijuana possession? Are their records able to be expunged?. "There are thousands...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Snow fell in Central Illinois Monday evening

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – The first snow of the season fell across much of Central Illinois. While no accumulation fell, it did lead to quite the site for many towns. Reports of snowflakes, at times coming down rather heavy, came from areas as far south as Tuscola and Martinsville. The National Weather Service reports that […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois Business Journal

Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice to host job screenings in October, December

The Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice (IDJJ) will host employment screening events in Alton and St. Charles, Ill., in October and December. IDJJ is looking to fill multiple openings for juvenile justice specialists at the five Illinois Youth Center locations in Alton, St. Charles, Harrisburg, Chicago, and Warrenville. Any individual...
ALTON, IL
KTLO

February execution date set for Missouri man who killed four

This booking photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Leonard Taylor. The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, set a February execution date for Taylor, a suburban St. Louis man who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three young children nearly 18 years ago. He is scheduled to be executed on Feb. 7, 2023, at the state prison in Bonne Terre. (Missouri Department of Corrections via AP)
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Illinois Man Killed When Truck Driver Runs Red Light

An Illinois man was killed in a three-car accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the incident happened when a northbound 2020 Hino Conventional truck, driven by 25-year-old Shawn D. Millfelt of St. Charles, was on US 67 around 1:15 p.m., when he failed to stop at a red light at Richard Drive.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
wbwn.com

Mountain Lion Killed on I-88 in Illinois [PHOTOS]

The report was first submitted as a car-deer incident. However, it turned out o be a car-mountain lion incident on I-88 in DeKalb County in Illinois!. Illinois State Police responded to the incident and took possession of the mountain lion that was struck and killed by a car. The animal was delivered to the University of Illinois for a full necropsy and DNA analysis according to wgntv.com.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
100.9 The Eagle

Family Just Learned They Inherited $11 Million from Illinois Man

It's reportedly the largest amount of unclaimed property ever and it was just given to the family of an Illinois man who had over $11 million dollars in assets. I saw this news of mega-inheritance shared on Yahoo News. It's a share of a news report from CBS Chicago who said that Joseph Richard Stancak of Chicago had left $11 million dollars behind after his death in 2016. Now, the state treasurer says he's found Joseph's family. 119 heirs will now share in a massive inheritance that was unclaimed...until now.
ILLINOIS STATE

