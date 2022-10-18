Read full article on original website
Related
WAND TV
Pritzker admin. and IDPH award up to $3.7M to address 'systemic health disparities highlighted by pandemic'
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that the state is awarding up to $3.7 million to 18 different organizations across Illinois to address "systemic health disparities that have been highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic." The federally funded program called ARISE...
KMOV
Drivers reminded to resist the urge to swerve around deer
ILLINOIS (KMOV) - The Illinois Department of Transportation is sounding the alarm. IDOT is warning drivers to be more cautious on roads during an active deer period. Deer mate from now through December, making them more active and unaware of surroundings. Deer-related car crashes spike in Illinois during this season.
VERIFY: Are police enforcing expired temporary plates in Missouri and Illinois? What’s the penalty?
ST. LOUIS — When you buy a new car, a temporary license plate allows you to drive it while you title and pay sales taxes and get permanent plates. Missouri and Illinois both have a grace period to drive with them but if you don't meet those deadlines, there may be penalties for you as the driver.
Up to $30,000 in mortgage relief per eligible IL homeowner
ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) announced it is reopening a mortgage assistance program designed to help homeowners financially impacted by the pandemic on November 1. “Having a roof over your head is one of the pillars of feeling safe and having a positive quality of life. The lingering economic impact of […]
Illinois homeowners could receive up to $30K in mortgage relief
CHICAGO - The state's Housing Development Authority is reopening a mortgage assistance program for homeowners impacted by the pandemic. The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF) will launch on Tuesday, Nov. 1 and will provide up to $30,000 in mortgage assistance to eligible homeowners — paid directly to the servicer, taxing body or other approved entity — while homeowners work to regain their financial footing.
wpsdlocal6.com
'Don't veer for deer,' Illinois officials say
SPRINGFIELD, IL — Deer mating season is here and deer are become more active at night, making them a greater hazard on the road, Illinois officials say. According to a Wednesday release from the State of Illinois, nearly 15,000 car crashes in the state involved deer in 2021. Of those, nearly 14,000 resulted in damage to the vehicle and almost 600 caused personal injury, with two of them resulting in death.
No, those Illinois tax rebate checks aren’t bouncing
That’s what Morris farmer Connor Greve thought after trying to deposit the $50 tax rebate check he received in the mail from the State of Illinois. A few days after depositing the check Greve received a letter from his bank saying the check didn’t clear and he was being charged a $12 “returned check” fee.
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police to Conduct Nighttime Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 (Interim) Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Richland and Jasper County during November. NITE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations...
khqa.com
Some Illinois marijuana convictions are eligible for expungement
CHAMPAIGH, Ill. (WCCU) — Earlier this month President Joe Biden announced a pardon for all who had federal convictions of simple marijuana possession. But what does this mean for those in Illinois with a record including simple marijuana possession? Are their records able to be expunged?. "There are thousands...
Did You Receive a Check in the Mail From Illinois' Comptroller? Don't Throw it Out — it's Your Tax Rebate
Did you recently receive a, perhaps, unexpected check in the mail from Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendoza? It may be in the amount of $50, $100 or even more. You may not have known it was arriving, or filled out the form to get it. But it's real: It's your...
Illinois healthcare workers hit with new Covid-19 guidelines
CHICAGO - Illinois' Covid-19 vaccine and masking guidelines are getting a face lift. Workers at healthcare and long-term care facilities will be impacted the most. Under an updated executive order, weekly testing for unvaccinated healthcare workers will no longer be required. Face coverings are also no longer required in all...
Several fire departments were at the scene of a house fire in Illinois
Emergency crews were on the scene of a house fire in Washington Park early Wednesday morning.
Snow fell in Central Illinois Monday evening
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – The first snow of the season fell across much of Central Illinois. While no accumulation fell, it did lead to quite the site for many towns. Reports of snowflakes, at times coming down rather heavy, came from areas as far south as Tuscola and Martinsville. The National Weather Service reports that […]
mycouriertribune.com
Illinois man killed after truck runs red light in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A man was killed Tuesday afternoon when his pickup truck was hit by a truck that ran a red light in West Alton, authorities said. The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as George D. Redenius, 82, of Staunton, Illinois.
Illinois Business Journal
Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice to host job screenings in October, December
The Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice (IDJJ) will host employment screening events in Alton and St. Charles, Ill., in October and December. IDJJ is looking to fill multiple openings for juvenile justice specialists at the five Illinois Youth Center locations in Alton, St. Charles, Harrisburg, Chicago, and Warrenville. Any individual...
Is It Really Illegal To Drive With Interior Dome Lights On In Illinois?
I gotta talk about this because I don't think anybody has ever confirmed or denied if this is legal to do in Illinois. Remember back when you were really young. Think of the first time you ever sat front passenger in your parents' car. You're playing with all the buttons and so excited you are finally, legally allowed to sit in the front with dad.
KTLO
February execution date set for Missouri man who killed four
This booking photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Leonard Taylor. The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, set a February execution date for Taylor, a suburban St. Louis man who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three young children nearly 18 years ago. He is scheduled to be executed on Feb. 7, 2023, at the state prison in Bonne Terre. (Missouri Department of Corrections via AP)
Illinois Man Killed When Truck Driver Runs Red Light
An Illinois man was killed in a three-car accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the incident happened when a northbound 2020 Hino Conventional truck, driven by 25-year-old Shawn D. Millfelt of St. Charles, was on US 67 around 1:15 p.m., when he failed to stop at a red light at Richard Drive.
wbwn.com
Mountain Lion Killed on I-88 in Illinois [PHOTOS]
The report was first submitted as a car-deer incident. However, it turned out o be a car-mountain lion incident on I-88 in DeKalb County in Illinois!. Illinois State Police responded to the incident and took possession of the mountain lion that was struck and killed by a car. The animal was delivered to the University of Illinois for a full necropsy and DNA analysis according to wgntv.com.
Family Just Learned They Inherited $11 Million from Illinois Man
It's reportedly the largest amount of unclaimed property ever and it was just given to the family of an Illinois man who had over $11 million dollars in assets. I saw this news of mega-inheritance shared on Yahoo News. It's a share of a news report from CBS Chicago who said that Joseph Richard Stancak of Chicago had left $11 million dollars behind after his death in 2016. Now, the state treasurer says he's found Joseph's family. 119 heirs will now share in a massive inheritance that was unclaimed...until now.
Comments / 0