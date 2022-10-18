Read full article on original website
The Green Bay Packers do not necessarily seem to be on the same page when it comes to the team’s struggling offense. After Sunday’s disappointing loss to the New York Jets, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that the Packers need to “simplify some things” on offense. Coach Matt LaFleur was asked about that remark on Monday, and he had a somewhat strange answer.
"I don’t know what that means. No, we talked about it. It’s just any time there’s a lack of execution and certainly, we’ve got to coach better," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said a day after the loss to the Jets.
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The quarterback is making suggestions -- in public -- about the offensive plan. The receivers aren’t clicking with the quarterback. The running backs aren’t getting the ball enough. And the offensive line has a major weakness. Such is life for the Green Bay Packers,...
FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – It’s official…Dak Prescott is back at the helm as the Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback on Sunday against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium. Prescott, who has been out since he broke a bone on his throwing hand in the first week of the 2022 regular NFL season, has been […]
Head coach Matt LaFleur did something for the first time in four seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He lost consecutive games against the New York Giants in Week 5 and the New York Jets in Week 6. Apparently, these results are already irking Packers fans. That’s why Packers writer...
The Packers player of the game in week six is Robert Tonyan. He finished the game with a stat line of 10 receptions on 12 targets and 90 yards. He played on 63% of snaps, which was his highest percentage all season. Four of his 10 receptions were first downs. This was one of Tonyan’s best games in his career; his 10 catches on 12 catches were career highs for both stats and his 90 receiving yards were his second-highest.
This is the first of an occasional series of stories looking ahead to Super Bowl 57 in Glendale. The NFL regular season is in full swing, which means planning for Super Bowl 57 on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium has entered a significant stage. ...
Aaron Rodgers is not having the best start to the 2022 NFL season. The Green Bay Packers quarterback has completed 67% of his passes while throwing for 1,403 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions with a 94.2 passer rating. Those numbers aren't bad, but the Packers have a 3-3 record through six games. In the previous three seasons, the Packers finished the regular season with a 13-3 record.
