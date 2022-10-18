ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Alexander Zverev officially ends his 2022 season; withdraws from Paris Masters

It's confirmed that Alexander Zverev won't play any more tennis in 2022 as the German withdrew from the last event of the year - Paris Masters. Alexander Zverev only recently disclosed that he had recently experienced a setback due to bone edema, which could prevent him from playing for up to a year. The German hasn't played since suffering a major ankle injury during his titanic match against Rafael Nadal in the semifinals of Roland Garros in June.
Rafa Nadal Academy rebranded to match his "iconic and unorthodox identity"

Rafa Nadal Academy celebrated its sixth anniversary and as a celebration it was rebranded to symbolize the iconic bite of Rafael Nadal. The Rafa Nadal Academy now features top-notch sporting facilities so that all athletes, young and old, can benefit from an all-encompassing experience. The Academy contains 45 tennis courts, 17 paddle tennis courts, 3 swimming pools, and a medical facility with areas for physical conditioning, physiotherapy, psychology, nutrition, and sports medicine after its expansion.
Roger Federer could have new gig lined up for Wimbledon

Roger Federer has retired from professional tennis, but that does not mean he is done with the game. He may actually have an interesting role for next year’s Wimbledon event. According to The Sun in the UK, BBC commentator Sue Barker has hinted that Federer is lined up for...

