Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on October 19. Their wedding took place in Sa Fortaleza, a castle from the 17th century and was attended by the former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, the Spanish tennis legend Carlos Moyá, and more....
Alexander Zverev officially ends his 2022 season; withdraws from Paris Masters
It's confirmed that Alexander Zverev won't play any more tennis in 2022 as the German withdrew from the last event of the year - Paris Masters. Alexander Zverev only recently disclosed that he had recently experienced a setback due to bone edema, which could prevent him from playing for up to a year. The German hasn't played since suffering a major ankle injury during his titanic match against Rafael Nadal in the semifinals of Roland Garros in June.
Rafa Nadal Academy rebranded to match his "iconic and unorthodox identity"
Rafa Nadal Academy celebrated its sixth anniversary and as a celebration it was rebranded to symbolize the iconic bite of Rafael Nadal. The Rafa Nadal Academy now features top-notch sporting facilities so that all athletes, young and old, can benefit from an all-encompassing experience. The Academy contains 45 tennis courts, 17 paddle tennis courts, 3 swimming pools, and a medical facility with areas for physical conditioning, physiotherapy, psychology, nutrition, and sports medicine after its expansion.
Roger Federer could have new gig lined up for Wimbledon
Roger Federer has retired from professional tennis, but that does not mean he is done with the game. He may actually have an interesting role for next year’s Wimbledon event. According to The Sun in the UK, BBC commentator Sue Barker has hinted that Federer is lined up for...
Simona Halep BANNED for failing drugs test as former Wimbledon champion and world No1 releases emotional statement
SIMONA HALEP has been provisionally suspended from professional tennis following a positive drugs test. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced on Friday that banned substance Roxadustat had been discovered in a doping sample provided by the Romanian at the 2022 US Open in August. The 2019 Wimbledon champion was...
