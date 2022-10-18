Former WTA star Carla Suarez Navarro predicts “complete player” Carlos Alcaraz will replace Rafael Nadal at the top of men’s tennis

Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Nick Kyrgios taunts Stefanos Tsitsipas' mother after 'dirty tennis' accusation
Nick Kyrgios has used social media to bite back at a sledge from the mother of tennis rival Stefanos Tsitsipas. Tension has been building with the Kyrgios and Tsitsipas camps since the controversial match at Wimbledon earlier this year when the Australian triumphed. During the heated blockbuster, Kyrgios asked the...
tennisuptodate.com
Mischa Zverev on Nadal's changes due to fatherhood: "Tennis or family? It’s not easy to combine the two. For me, family has always come first"
Rafael Nadal recently became a father and Mischa Zverev is sure he will need to change how he approaches tennis. Rafael Nadal recently became a father for the first time in his life and the Spaniard will certainly experience quite a change in his perspective. So far his career has been one of his many priorities in life but all of that becomes secondary now.
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on October 19. Their wedding took place in Sa Fortaleza, a castle from the 17th century and was attended by the former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, the Spanish tennis legend Carlos Moyá, and more....
Yardbarker
Mischa Zverev questions how Nadal will handle tennis and family - "It's not easy to combine both"
Long-time father Mischa Zverev knows how tricky it is to combine tennis and family in light of Nadal becoming a father recently. For the first time in his career, Rafael Nadal recently became a parent, joining a long list of his peers who have already experienced it. Murray, Djokovic, and his closest friend Roger Federer have all been fathers for a considerable amount of time.
wtatennis.com
Coco Gauff, Caroline Garcia qualify for 2022 WTA Finals
ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Wednesday Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia have qualified for the 2022 WTA Finals, joining World No.1 Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur and Jessica Pegula in the singles draw. Gauff, from Atlanta, Georgia, will be making her debut appearance at the season-ending tournament. She qualified...
tennismajors.com
WTA Guadalajara: Stephens eases past qualifier Fruhvirtova, meets Bencic next
American Sloane Stephens advanced to the second round of the Guadalajara Open by beating Czech qualifier Linda Fruhvirtova 6-0, 6-2 at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Tuesday night. Stephens, ranked No 50, will play Swiss Belinda Bencic. The No 10 seed defeated Canadian Leylah Fernandez in a three-set battle...
tennisuptodate.com
Suarez-Navarro on Federer legacy: "To say that he is the best ever is complicated"
In a recent interview with AS, Carla Suarez Navarro touched upon Federer and his legacy after his retirement recently. Roger Federer retired from tennis recently and fellow former player Carla Suarez Navarro talked about him in an interview with AS. The Spaniard explained that Federer will always be beloved universally by any sports fan:
tennismajors.com
October 20, 1985: The day Ivan Lendl and Henri Leconte had their match interrupted by a religious fanatic
What happened exactly on that day and why it is memorable in tennis history. On this day, October 20, 1985, an awkward incident happened during the final of the Australian Indoor Championships in Sydney. In the middle of their match, Henri Leconte and Ivan Lendl saw a man entering the court and presenting them drinks on a tray, while preaching against the banking system. The incident didn’t break Lendl’s concentration, as he prevailed 6-4, 6-4, 7-6.
tennisuptodate.com
"Hopefully, this will be the last time" - Pam Shriver on Swiatek's distraction tactics
Iga Swiatek resorted to distraction tactics in the San Diego Open final against Donna Vekic and once again she was heavily criticized for it. The criticism prompted Swiatek to apologize for it after the match and Pam Shriver hopes she won't be doing it again. While Vekic was not distracted by Swiatek flapping her hands at the net and won the point, Shriver thinks it was a hindrance nonetheless:
tennisuptodate.com
Roger Federer visits Dubai's premier tennis academy at the Meydan Hotel
Roger Federer promised to visit a tennis academy in Dubai and he kept that promise by visiting the academy at the Meydan Hotel. Federer walked away from professional tennis last month at the Laver Cup but he will still be around the game. The legend will never truly leave tennis and during his recent visit to Dubai, Federer kept his promise to Visit a tennis academy in the city.
tennisuptodate.com
Millman brands Italian Tennis Federation ‘pathetic’ after lack of Seppi wildcard
Australian tennis player voiced support for Andrea Seppi who was not given a chance to say goodbye to tennis on native soil. Seppi recently revealed his retirement from tennis and it's something that many knew was coming but the sudden decision surprised many. Seppi then revealed on social media that he planned on saying goodbye on native soil in Florence or Napoli but both events denied him a wild card entry as the Italian Tennis Federation explained it would have been a 'waste'.
tennismajors.com
Guadalajara Open: Kudermetova makes last 16, defeating Vekic
Russian Veronika Kudermetova, the No 8 seed, beat Croat wildcard Donna Vekic 6-4, 7-5 to reach the last 16 of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Wednesday night. Kudermetova, ranked No 12, will play Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, the No 12 seed, next. In the previous round,...
lastwordonsports.com
WTA Guadalajara Day 3 Predictions Including Jessica Pegula vs Elena Rybakina
Day 3 at the WTA 1000 tournament in Guadalajara will feature plenty of exciting action, with some of the world’s best players at very serious risk of elimination given the quality and depth of the field. One of the stars taking the court this Wednesday in this year’s Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.
Comments / 0