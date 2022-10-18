Read full article on original website
Related
MMAmania.com
Sugar shove! Petr Yan two-hands Sean O’Malley across the stage during UFC 280 staredowns (Video)
The UFC 280 pre-fight press conference went down earlier today from Abu Dhabi, home of this weekend’s “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” pay-per-view (PPV) card at Etihad Arena on “Fight Island.” Event headliners Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev were in attendance to talk up their five-round lightweight title fight, alongside co-headliners Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw. “Funk Master” will have 25 minutes to keep his bantamweight title away from the hands of former champion TJ Dillashaw. In addition, Petr Yan traded barbs with bantamweight opponent Sean O’Malley ahead of their high stakes affair.
Sean O'Malley: Aljamain Sterling not a draw, T.J. Dillashaw fight 'a lot bigger' with UFC 280 wins
ABU DHABI – Sean O'Malley thinks a fight with T.J. Dillashaw would sell a lot more than Aljamain Sterling. Dillashaw (17-4 MMA, 13-4 UFC) challenges bantamweight champion Sterling (21-3 MMA, 13-3 UFC) in Saturday’s UFC 280 co-main event at Etihad Arena. Right before the title fight, O’Malley meets former champion Petr Yan in a No. 1 contender fight.
mmanews.com
Islam Makhachev Opens Up On His Only MMA Loss
UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev‘s lone defeat in his MMA career ended up sparking the fire that’s led him to the UFC 280 title shot. Makhachev will face Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280 on Oct. 22. It caps off a remarkable run for the Dagestani with a 10-fight winning streak in the Octagon.
UFC 280: Dana White explains what Sean O’Malley must do to have ‘Conor McGregor’ moment
UFC president Dana White has explained what rising star Sean O’Malley must do to have his ‘Conor McGregor’ moment, as the American prepares for his toughest fight yet this weekend.O’Malley, 27, established himself as one of the highest-profile fighters in the UFC before he had even entered the bantamweight rankings, due to his proclivity for eye-catching knockouts.White had been gradually pairing O’Malley with more experienced, known and higher-ranked opponents, before the 53-year-old suddenly arranged a bout between “Sugar Sean” and Petr Yan, a former UFC bantamweight champion, at this Saturday’s UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi.“There was this comparison recently...
MMAmania.com
Dominick Reyes teases coming for Jon Jones at heavyweight: ‘He’s been running from me’
Dominick Reyes still wants what he feels is rightfully his. Much has changed since Feb. 2020 when “The Devastator” challenged for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight gold for the first time. Taking on the consensus divisional greatest of all time, Jon Jones, Reyes walked away considered by many as the new champion.
mmanews.com
Cub Swanson Speaks Out Following Bantamweight Debut Loss
UFC veteran Cub Swanson has broken his social media silence following his loss to Jonathan Martinez at UFC Vegas 62 on Saturday. Swanson lost to Martinez in his bantamweight debut in the UFC Vegas 62 co-main event. After a back-and-forth first round, an accumulation of low leg kicks proved too much for him to handle as Martinez finished him in Round 2.
MMAmania.com
Unimpressed Petr Yan expects guaranteed title shot with win over Sean O’Malley | UFC 280
Petr Yan wants his belt back. UFC 280 goes down this weekend (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022), showcasing two big-time Bantamweight bouts. Before the co-main event title tilt between the champion, Aljamain Sterling, and T.J. Dillashaw, Yan will look to get back in the win column against the rising superstar, Sean O’Malley.
Petr Yan calls Sean O'Malley a 'UFC project and Conor McGregor wannabe'
ABU DHABI – Former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan thinks Sean O'Malley is being overhyped. Yan (16-3 MMA, 8-2 UFC) takes on fan favorite O’Malley (15-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC) on Saturday’s UFC 280 main card at Etihad Arena. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and ESPN+.
Photo | TJ Dillashaw is absolutely shredded for UFC 280 title fight with Aljamain Sterling: “I’m in the best shape of my life”
Former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw says he is in the best shape of his life ahead of Saturday’s UFC 280 event in Abu Dhabi. Dillashaw (17-4 MMA) will be looking to reclaim the promotions bantamweight world title when he collides with current champion Aljamain Sterling in the co-main event of UFC 280.
With win at UFC 280, Islam Makhachev open to defending title vs. 'short guy' Alexander Volkanovski in Australia
ABU DHABI – Islam Makhachev sees UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski as a potentially big fight. Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC) is the official backup for Makhachev’s vacant lightweight title fight against Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA, 21-8 UFC) in Saturday’s UFC 280 main event at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
Sean O’Malley vows to put Petr Yan “face first into the canvas” at UFC 280: “This fight is how superstars get created”
Sean O’Malley is confident he won’t just beat Petr Yan but will KO him. O’Malley is set for the toughest test of his career when he faces Yan at UFC 280 on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. It’s an intriguing matchup as Yan is coming off the title fight loss to Aljamain Sterling, while O’Malley is getting a massive step up in competition. Despite it being his toughest test to date, ‘Suga’ is confident he will beat Yan and do so in violent fashion.
Islam Makhachev aims to finish Charles Oliveira on the ground at UFC 280: 'I have to show all people my grappling level'
ABU DHABI – Islam Makhachev wants to prove he’s better on the ground than Charles Oliveira. Makhachev (22-1 MMA, 11-1 UFC) faces Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title in Saturday’s UFC 280 main event at Etihad Arena on Yas Island. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNNews and ESPN+.
MMA Fighting
Former UFC fighter Bobby Nash signs multi-fight deal with Bellator
After running off four consecutive victories after parting ways with the UFC, Bobby Nash has found a new home. Promotional officials confirmed to MMA Fighting on Monday night that Nash has inked an exclusive, multi-fight deal with Bellator. It’s expected that Nash will make his promotional debut at the end of the year, or the first quarter of 2023.
Dana White’s Power Slap League is coming to Las Vegas with ‘major network’ ambitions
Dana White and Lorenzo Fertitta are teaming up once again to bring the world of slap fighting into the big leagues. White has teased for years that he might get into the hard-palmed, cheek-smashing slap game. At first it sounded like slap fighting may become another unusual niche serviced on UFC Fight Pass alongside classic kung-fu movies. But over the past few months, things have gotten very serious.
MMAmania.com
Dana White: ‘It makes sense’ for Alexander Volkanovski to get next lightweight title shot
Alexander Volkanovski appears to be the next champion to get an opportunity at a second divisional title. The current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Featherweight kingpin revealed last week that he’s officially set to be the backup fighter for UFC 280’s big vacant Lightweight title tilt when Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev finally collide this weekend (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022).
Mateusz Gamrot says for sure he'll finish Beneil Dariush if UFC 280 fight hits ground: 'Jiu-jitsu is my DNA'
ABU DHABI – Mateusz Gamrot doesn’t think Beneil Dariush can hang with him on the mat. Gamrot (21-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) will look to snap Dariush’s winning streak when the pair meet on Saturday’s UFC 280 main card at Etihad Arena. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and ESPN+.
Jéssica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy Scheduled For UFC 283 in January
A matchup between former UFC strawweight champion Jéssica Andrade and top flyweight contender, Lauren Murphy, has been scheduled for UFC 283 on January 21 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. MMA Fighting's Damon Martin and Mike Heck were the first to report the news of the matchup, although the promotion...
CBS Sports
UFC 280 fight card: Petr Yan vs. Sean O'Malley, Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot among fights to watch
UFC 280 is the fight fan's pay-per-view. The promotion heads to Abu Dhabi on Saturday with a fight card that celebrates the very best in the lightweight and bantamweight divisions. Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev will determine the next UFC lightweight champion. Plus, UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J....
Aljamain Sterling Wants To Humble TJ Dillashaw At UFC 280: "I Can't Wait To Bring Him A Little Bit Of Humble Pie"
UFC bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling, wants to humble former bantamweight champion, TJ Dillashaw, in their showdown this weekend. Sterling spoke with reporters during Wednesday's media day for Saturday's UFC 280 event in Abu Dhabi ahead of his clash with Dillashaw and explained why he disagrees with the 36-year-old Sonora, California native's claims that he is the best bantamweight fighter of all time.
Sporting News
How to bet UFC 280: Expert picks for entire card featuring Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev
UFC 280 odds courtesy of Sports Interaction, Canada’s most trusted sportsbook. Two major title fights will take place at UFC 280 on October 22. There may also be a few contenders named for those titles by the end of the event. The main event will see Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev for the vacant UFC lightweight title.
Comments / 0