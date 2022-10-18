ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Kitchn

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Strange worm-like creature with 'hands' is actually something else

Nature is a fascinating aspect of Earth. Filled with all sorts of creatures, it is the home for millions of organisms. Some have been discovered by humans, however, there are many who have yet to reveal themselves. One such unusual creature is the ajolote lizard. This organism will leave you scratching your head, wondering whether it's a lizard or an earthworm.
pethelpful.com

31-Year-Old Cockatoo's Love for New Rescue Mom Is Absolutely Beautiful

The life of a rescue pet is extremely stressful and frightening, even when they've spent their beginning years surrounded by love, too. It may sound like a contradicting situation, but it's exactly what happened to Izzy the cockatoo when she fell into the care of @gabbynikolle. The animal rescuer is no stranger to birds like Izzy, and the two have been bonding like crazy since they met.
pethelpful.com

Video of Cat's Fitting Reaction to His 'Door Dash' Order Cracks Us Up

Few things make humankind as collectively happy as food, but even our furry friends can understand the excitement. In an adorable (and popular) TikTok video from @thereidshow, an account featuring Reid the tabby cat and his fur siblings, the impatient kitty practically drools as his Door Dash driver approaches with his food.
pethelpful.com

Dog's Precious Reaction to Spotting His 85-Year-Old Bestie Warms Our Hearts

TikTok user @chum.bucket51 was filming what she thought was going to be a coffee review in the car with her dog, but instead, she captured what might be one of the most precious videos we've ever seen. In the video, her dog was sitting in the backseat, as he's done...
intheknow.com

Toddler refuses to share cookie with mom, gives her broccoli instead

This hilarious toddler gave her mom broccoli when she asked her to share her cookie!. Sarah (@saruh2themax) is a parent and TikToker who shares videos of her adorable toddler, Willow. One of Willow’s favorite games is running a make-believe restaurant, but the sassy toddler likes to decide which order to fill and which to alter. In a hilarious video, Sarah attempts to “order” the cookie Willow is snacking on, but the tricky toddler serves her a bowl of broccoli instead!
The Kitchn

KitchenAid’s Beloved Stand Mixer Just Got a Game-Changing Upgrade That Will Make Fall Baking So Much Easier

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Maybe you’re into pies right now (hey, it’s apple season!), or perhaps spongey, decadent focaccia — or maybe you’ve been working on your macaron game (in which case you probably need this hot cocoa macaron recipe). It might be that you’re trying out every recipe you can get your hands on, but no matter what’s making your inner baker tick right now, you’re gonna need some top-notch tools to perfect all that weighing, whisking, and whipping.
12tomatoes.com

Man Uses Umbrella And Cement To Create DIY Fish Pond

We love to see ponds in people’s backyards but when you do your homework on the process, it can be a turn-off. There is a lot of work that goes into them. Yes, you can hire someone who will do it for you but this is very expensive. That’s why so many people are looking to do it themselves. This is not as appealing as you would think, though.
Daily Mail

'My skin looks luminously smooth!' Shoppers are posting Before and After photos to show how a face mask reduces pore size, treats acne and improves tone in just EIGHT minutes (and you can save $22 with our code)

SHOPPING: Products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com will earn an affiliate commission. You probably know that using a face mask can unclog pores and give your skin a reset, but you...
pethelpful.com

Mom's Attempt to Train Cat to Wake Up Kid Before School Is Priceless

Every parent wishes they had full time nanny or a live-in assistant to help with household tasks and childcare. Having someone to take over even one simple task would be a huge help for many parents. Well, one woman decided to put one of her cats to work around the house by training him to wake up her kid in the morning before school.
The Kitchn

The Right Way to Load Utensils in the Dishwasher, According to Appliance Repair Pros

Loading the dishwasher may seem like a relatively straightforward task, but the truth is that it’s full of complexities. Did you know, for example, that you should never prewash your dishes or put plastic on the bottom rack? (Now you do!) It’s also important to avoid overloading and blocking the spray arm. But how much do you think about the way your silverware is positioned in the basket?
pethelpful.com

Dog Shows Off Her 'Winter Snow Pants' and We Just Can't Get Enough

As the colder months creep in, we're all starting to get comfy and cozy in our own ways. Just take a look at Juno the adorable Sheepadoodle--she's rocking her new 'winter snow pants,' and we can't get enough! Neither can her followers, obviously, but now all of TikTok is loving this new fashion trend.
The Kitchn

The Kitchn

49K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring cooks, nourishing homes.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy