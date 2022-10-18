“Anything that you do…they’re gonna attack you” Patrick Beverley gave real advice to Russell Westbrook after media built fake narratives

Charles Barkley had some strong words about Russell Westbrook last night. Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers haven’t exactly been the best fit for one another. At this point, the whole league knows that the Lakers would be better off trading Russ and getting some shooters on the roster. It is ultimately why the Buddy Hield rumors have been so potent as of late.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO