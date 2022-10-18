Read full article on original website
Look: Steelers Release Quarterback Depth Chart For This Week's Game
Kenny Pickett still must clear the NFL's concussion protocols before returning to the field, but it appears he'll remain the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback if available. Ahead of Week 7's game against the Miami Dolphins, the Steelers kept Pickett ahead of Mitch Trubisky on their depth chart. Since replacing Trubisky...
Yardbarker
Ex-NFL exec on Daniel Jones: His 'toughness, courage, competitiveness ... ignite his team'
Heading into the 2022 season, it seemed that New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was on his last leg. Through three seasons, he seemed far from the quarterback New York expected when it took him No. 6 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. Especially compared to quarterback Kyler Murray — who went No. 1 overall in the same draft — Jones looked to have all the makings of a bust.
Sporting News
NFL picks, predictions for Week 7: Saints sink Cardinals; Colts upset Titans; Jets, Giants stay hot
Of the nine teams in the NFL with a winning record, perhaps none have been more surprising than the "New York, New York" combination. The Giants (5-1) have thrived in the underdog role under first-year coach Brian Daboll. New York is 4-0 ATS as an underdog, and they have been trailing or tied heading into the fourth quarter in all but one of those games. Despite that success, New York is an underdog heading to Jacksonville this weekend.
New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 7 game
The New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals play on Thursday Night Football in the first game on the NFL Week 7 schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. NFL Week 7 picks, predictions: Saints vs. Cardinals | Browns vs. Ravens | Bucs vs. Panthers Falcons vs. Bengals...
WPBF News 25
Tagovailoa, Dolphins prepare for return of former head coach Brian Flores and the Steelers
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — While the health of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been front and center since his return from the concussion protocol this week, there is another big storyline looming ahead of the Sunday Night Football showdown between the Dolphins and Steelers. Former Dolphins head coach...
Augusta Free Press
Hokies in the NFL: How Virginia Tech Football alums fared in Week 6 action
Virginia Tech Football has a rich history of players in the NFL from the days of Bruce Smith to the more recent times with students like Tremaine Edmunds, Christian Darrisaw and more. With players on 15 active NFL rosters, seeing Hokies play on Sunday is nothing new. While some memorable...
5 head coaches on the hot seat ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline
The 2022 NFL season is a season of “parity.” Translation: most NFL teams stink this season. There are only six out of 16 AFC teams over .500 heading into Week 7 and just four out of 16 in the NFC. With all these lackluster records a third of the way through the season, it’s time to take a look at the NFL coach hot seat. With the trade deadline looming on November 1, several NFL coaches need to be worried about their jobs. Here are the five head coaches on the hottest NFL hot seat as that crucial deadline nears.
New Orleans Saints: 4 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. Cardinals
The New Orleans Saints are in desperation mode when they travel to Glendale to face the similarly desperate Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Week 7. The Saints are coming from their fourth loss of the season in Week 6 and hope to get a semblance of hope in the NFC South. Here are our New Orleans Saints Week 7 predictions as they take on the Cardinals.
Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi dies at 100
He is the only member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame to have 1,000 yards rushing, receiving and passing in his career.
Sporting News
Sean Payton tops Cardinals' best Kliff Kingsbury replacement candidates if Arizona fires head coach
The Cardinals just gave coach Kliff Kingsbury a four-year, $22 million contract extension in the 2022 NFL offseason. But that doesn't his job is safe from a midseason firing in the '22 regular season. After Arizona went 11-6 and earned an NFC wild-card playoff berth last season, the team has...
NFL Week 6: Former Vols' stats
Week 6 of the 2022 National Football League season has concluded. The 2022 NFL season will conclude Feb. 12, 2023 with Super Bowl LVII. Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Week 7 games will be contested Oct. 20-24. Each week, Vols Wire will...
