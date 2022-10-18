ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Ex-NFL exec on Daniel Jones: His 'toughness, courage, competitiveness ... ignite his team'

Heading into the 2022 season, it seemed that New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was on his last leg. Through three seasons, he seemed far from the quarterback New York expected when it took him No. 6 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. Especially compared to quarterback Kyler Murray — who went No. 1 overall in the same draft — Jones looked to have all the makings of a bust.
Sporting News

NFL picks, predictions for Week 7: Saints sink Cardinals; Colts upset Titans; Jets, Giants stay hot

Of the nine teams in the NFL with a winning record, perhaps none have been more surprising than the "New York, New York" combination. The Giants (5-1) have thrived in the underdog role under first-year coach Brian Daboll. New York is 4-0 ATS as an underdog, and they have been trailing or tied heading into the fourth quarter in all but one of those games. Despite that success, New York is an underdog heading to Jacksonville this weekend.
ClutchPoints

5 head coaches on the hot seat ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline

The 2022 NFL season is a season of “parity.” Translation: most NFL teams stink this season. There are only six out of 16 AFC teams over .500 heading into Week 7 and just four out of 16 in the NFC. With all these lackluster records a third of the way through the season, it’s time to take a look at the NFL coach hot seat. With the trade deadline looming on November 1, several NFL coaches need to be worried about their jobs. Here are the five head coaches on the hottest NFL hot seat as that crucial deadline nears.
ClutchPoints

New Orleans Saints: 4 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. Cardinals

The New Orleans Saints are in desperation mode when they travel to Glendale to face the similarly desperate Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Week 7. The Saints are coming from their fourth loss of the season in Week 6 and hope to get a semblance of hope in the NFC South. Here are our New Orleans Saints Week 7 predictions as they take on the Cardinals.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Week 6: Former Vols' stats

Week 6 of the 2022 National Football League season has concluded. The 2022 NFL season will conclude Feb. 12, 2023 with Super Bowl LVII. Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Week 7 games will be contested Oct. 20-24. Each week, Vols Wire will...
