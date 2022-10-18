Read full article on original website
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."Amarachi EzeuduMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
In the News: Glenn Caruso on St. Thomas' Second Season as a D-I Football Team
University of St. Thomas head football coach Glenn Caruso spoke with WCCO Radio about the quick rise to the top of the Pioneer League in the Tommies' second season of D-I play. From the story:. "It's a different level. It's the same old recipe. It's the best, the best types...
St. Paul prep football game suspended after 'physical altercation' between players
ST PAUL, Minn. — A prep football game in St. Paul was suspended after a "physical altercation" occurred between players near the end of Wednesday night's game, according to school officials. The incident occurred during a game between Harding-Humboldt and Johnson High School. St. Paul Public Schools officials confirmed...
No. 18 Men's Hockey Welcomes St. Thomas to Kickoff Homecoming Weekend
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The 18th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions continue their non-conference schedule as they welcome the St. Thomas Tommies to Hockey Valley to open Homecoming Weekend with a Thursday-Friday series at Pegula Ice Arena. FOLLOW THE ACTION. Dates: Thursday, October 20 | Friday, October 21. Place: Pegula...
St. Thomas announces plans for new hockey, baseball, and softball facilities
ST PAUL, Minn. — The University of St. Thomas has finally found a new home for a handful of its athletic programs. The school said it will look to build a new hockey arena on its St. Paul campus, but plans on building a new facility for its baseball and softball teams near the Highland Bridge.
GLOW Festival Returning To Minnesota With A New Location
One of the biggest holiday light displays in the state will return in 2023.... but in a new location. The GLOW Holiday Festival is moving its operations from the Minnesota State Fairgrounds to the home of the St. Paul Saints baseball team, CHS Field. Marvel in a dazzling walk-through holiday...
Minnesota’s Not The Drunkest State But Close To It
It's always nice to be recognized for your achievements, even if for guzzling the most alcohol. Well, Minnesota didn't make the top 4 drunkest states but we sure are surrounded by a bunch of drunks. 24/7 Wall Street did a survey of drinking habits across this great nation using different...
Springsteen’s Dancing In the Dark Video Filmed in St. Paul
Friends Star Courtney Cox Got Her TV Start In St. Paul, Minnesota!. It's a song about how hard it is to write a hit song. Why'd he write it? Because his manager told him to write a hit. And boy did he!. Bruce Springsteen Has Minnesota to Thank for His...
2 years ago, Minnesota had record-setting snow
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans love to talk about the 1991 Halloween blizzard, but just two years ago the Twin Cities saw its largest early season snow storm ever recorded. On Oct. 20, 2020, heavy snow descended on southern and central Minnesota, leaving 6 to 9 inches of snow. At MSP Airport, nearly 8 inches of snow was recorded. RELATED: Minnesota Weather: Record-Setting Snow Storm Drops Several Inches Across State Some of the other impressive snow totals were in Lakeville (9), Granite Falls (8), St. Cloud (7) and Red Wing (8)."Snowfall of this intensity so early in the season is especially unusual...
Two of Minnesota’s Top 10 Colleges are in St. Joseph
The annual Wallethub ranking of the best colleges in the state of Minnesota has come out, and two of the top 10 are in Central Minnesota. To determine the top-performing schools at the lowest possible costs to undergraduates, WalletHub compared more than 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. across 30 key measures. The data set is grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The metrics range from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.
Besides Superior, What is the Deepest Lake in Minnesota?
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but do you know which one of those lakes is the deepest in the entire state?. When it comes to lakes, it's tough to beat us here in Minnesota, right? And while our famous state slogan says there are 10,000 lakes in this land, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) points out that there are actually 11,842 lakes here in the North Star State. (I'm not sure why we don't update that slogan; maybe it's because the slogan 'Land of 11,842 Lakes' isn't as catchy.)
Minnesota Halloween Attraction Is One Of The Best In The Entire Country
The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
Fate of St. Paul's historic building in question
ST PAUL, Minn. — With its pink trim and limestone body, the Justus Ramsey house provides a historical contrast to the main body of Burger Moe's in St. Paul. "The listing that this building is under is the same [historical] listing as the Justus Ramsey House," said Tom Schroeder, owner of Waldmann Brewery off West 7th in St. Paul. "They are siblings, and I drafted the designation."
Two Minnesota School Districts among the Best in America
The last couple of years have been especially tough on school kids, teachers, and administrators as the COVID pandemic wreaked havoc on the education system throughout the United States and the rest of the world. But as we emerge from that period of uncertainty, we're reminded that there are still...
Law Professor Publishes Paper on Lack of Black Owners in Sports
University of St. Thomas Law Professor David Grenardo has published "Getting to the Root of the Problem: Where Are All the Black Owners in Sports?" The article, forthcoming in the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law Review, discusses the lack of Black owners, head coaches and other lead team executives in professional sports in the U.S. and examines why current efforts, such as the Rooney Rule, are insufficient.
Minneapolis coffee shop trying to give homeless youth a head start
Carley Kammerer helped found Wyldflyer’s coffee shop where they help employ young people struggling with housing. She joined Jason DeRusha with details on how they help, and opening a new shop in St. Paul.
Entrepreneur Houston White has a lot going on
North Minneapolis native Houston White is what one might call a “Renaissance Man.”. The local fashion designer owns a space in north Minneapolis at the corner of 44th and Humboldt Avenue N. There, he operates a barbershop, a men’s apparel shop and a café, known as The Get Down Coffee Co.
Minnesota Driver Clocked At 139 MPH
I have to think that this Isanti County Sheriff's officer had to wonder if his radar was malfunctioning. I tend to speed on occasion but nothing like this guy. I might do 10-12 over the limit, depending on traffic but 139 MPH is ridiculous. If I'm not mistaken, I believe...
NOAA updates winter outlook: Odds favor colder Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued an updated winter outlook and it paints a chilly picture for Minnesota. The refreshed report suggests colder-than-normal temperatures for all of Minnesota from December 2022 through February 2023. In the map below, the darker shade of blue represents areas where NOAA believes there is...
Black Garnet Books Now Open in St. Paul’s Midway Neighborhood
Two years after its inception and building a brand through community, online book sales, and pop-ups—Black Garnet Books has finally opened its doors across from the Midway light-rail station in St. Paul. People gathered in droves to show up for the first Black woman-owned bookstore in the state. “I...
WATCH: Minnesota regent, former GOP state House Speaker, criticized for asking if campus is ‘too diverse’
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The vice chairman of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents is publicly questioning whether enrollment declines at one campus are because it’s “too diverse,” a question that has drawn criticism and calls for his resignation. At a public meeting of the board...
