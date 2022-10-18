ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

GoPSUsports.com

No. 18 Men's Hockey Welcomes St. Thomas to Kickoff Homecoming Weekend

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The 18th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions continue their non-conference schedule as they welcome the St. Thomas Tommies to Hockey Valley to open Homecoming Weekend with a Thursday-Friday series at Pegula Ice Arena. FOLLOW THE ACTION. Dates: Thursday, October 20 | Friday, October 21. Place: Pegula...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
MIX 94.9

Minnesota’s Not The Drunkest State But Close To It

It's always nice to be recognized for your achievements, even if for guzzling the most alcohol. Well, Minnesota didn't make the top 4 drunkest states but we sure are surrounded by a bunch of drunks. 24/7 Wall Street did a survey of drinking habits across this great nation using different...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

2 years ago, Minnesota had record-setting snow

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans love to talk about the 1991 Halloween blizzard, but just two years ago the Twin Cities saw its largest early season snow storm ever recorded. On Oct. 20, 2020, heavy snow descended on southern and central Minnesota, leaving 6 to 9 inches of snow. At MSP Airport, nearly 8 inches of snow was recorded. RELATED: Minnesota Weather: Record-Setting Snow Storm Drops Several Inches Across State Some of the other impressive snow totals were in Lakeville (9), Granite Falls (8), St. Cloud (7) and Red Wing (8)."Snowfall of this intensity so early in the season is especially unusual...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Two of Minnesota’s Top 10 Colleges are in St. Joseph

The annual Wallethub ranking of the best colleges in the state of Minnesota has come out, and two of the top 10 are in Central Minnesota. To determine the top-performing schools at the lowest possible costs to undergraduates, WalletHub compared more than 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. across 30 key measures. The data set is grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The metrics range from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Besides Superior, What is the Deepest Lake in Minnesota?

Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but do you know which one of those lakes is the deepest in the entire state?. When it comes to lakes, it's tough to beat us here in Minnesota, right? And while our famous state slogan says there are 10,000 lakes in this land, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) points out that there are actually 11,842 lakes here in the North Star State. (I'm not sure why we don't update that slogan; maybe it's because the slogan 'Land of 11,842 Lakes' isn't as catchy.)
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Fate of St. Paul's historic building in question

ST PAUL, Minn. — With its pink trim and limestone body, the Justus Ramsey house provides a historical contrast to the main body of Burger Moe's in St. Paul. "The listing that this building is under is the same [historical] listing as the Justus Ramsey House," said Tom Schroeder, owner of Waldmann Brewery off West 7th in St. Paul. "They are siblings, and I drafted the designation."
SAINT PAUL, MN
B102.7

Two Minnesota School Districts among the Best in America

The last couple of years have been especially tough on school kids, teachers, and administrators as the COVID pandemic wreaked havoc on the education system throughout the United States and the rest of the world. But as we emerge from that period of uncertainty, we're reminded that there are still...
MINNESOTA STATE
stthomas.edu

Law Professor Publishes Paper on Lack of Black Owners in Sports

University of St. Thomas Law Professor David Grenardo has published "Getting to the Root of the Problem: Where Are All the Black Owners in Sports?" The article, forthcoming in the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law Review, discusses the lack of Black owners, head coaches and other lead team executives in professional sports in the U.S. and examines why current efforts, such as the Rooney Rule, are insufficient.
SAINT PAUL, MN
mprnews.org

Entrepreneur Houston White has a lot going on

North Minneapolis native Houston White is what one might call a “Renaissance Man.”. The local fashion designer owns a space in north Minneapolis at the corner of 44th and Humboldt Avenue N. There, he operates a barbershop, a men’s apparel shop and a café, known as The Get Down Coffee Co.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

Minnesota Driver Clocked At 139 MPH

I have to think that this Isanti County Sheriff's officer had to wonder if his radar was malfunctioning. I tend to speed on occasion but nothing like this guy. I might do 10-12 over the limit, depending on traffic but 139 MPH is ridiculous. If I'm not mistaken, I believe...
MINNESOTA STATE
mspmag.com

Black Garnet Books Now Open in St. Paul’s Midway Neighborhood

Two years after its inception and building a brand through community, online book sales, and pop-ups—Black Garnet Books has finally opened its doors across from the Midway light-rail station in St. Paul. People gathered in droves to show up for the first Black woman-owned bookstore in the state. “I...
SAINT PAUL, MN

