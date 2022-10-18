A woman accused of murdering her friend was captured by CCTV footage moving a suitcase containing the dead body, a court has been told.Osteopath Jemma Mitchell, 38, is accused of killing and decapitating Mee Kuen Chong, 67, at her home in northwest London in 2021.The Old Bailey was shown CCTV of Mitchell wheeling a blue suitcase down a road and heard that the two women had a “falling out” over money.Mitchell later dumped the body in Salcombe, Devon.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Young boy plays on train tracks while dad chats on mobile phoneMan pleads with Just Stop Oil protesters to move so he can get sick baby to hospitalDamien Hirst burns his own paintings as collectors swap artwork for NFTs

