Georgia Prisoner Allegedly Swindled $11 Million From Billionaire Movie Mogul While in Jail
A 31-year-old man currently incarcerated in Georgia allegedly swindled $11 million, possibly more, from the comforts of his prison cell in a maximum-security facility. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Arthur Lee Cofield Jr. has been accused of impersonating billionaire Sidney Kimmel and fraudulently obtaining $11 million from his bank account. Cofield reportedly gained access to Kimmel’s Charles Schwab account to use the illegally elicited funds to purchase gold coins and a mansion in Buckhead.
‘Monster’: Jeffrey Dahmer survivor never recovered after harrowing escape from killer, defense attorney says
Defense attorney Paul Ksicinski former client, Tracy Edwards, escaped from Jeffrey Dahmer's Milwaukee, Wisconsin apartment on the night of July 22, 1991.
HipHopDX.com
Pop Smoke’s Killer Sparks Outrage With Pizza Hut Prison Photos
Pop Smoke’s accused killer has a lot of people upset after photos of him in prison enjoying a large Pizza Hut meal with inmates have surfaced online. Akademiks shared the photos on his Instagram page on Friday (October 7), showing the alleged gunman posing with the food. In one photo, the teenager stands in front of a mattress with the Pizza Hut box placed on it behind him, and in the other picture, an array of opened pizza boxes are on the mattress while the teen is on his phone.
School bus driver is charged with battery and fired after shocking video revealed him shoving black brother and sister aged six and ten and ordering them to the back of the coach
A white bus driver has been fired and charged with battery after mobile phone footage emerged of him pushing two young black siblings to the back of the bus. James O'Neil, a bus driver for the Morgan Country Charter School System in Georgia, was arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery Friday, September 16.
Man admits to burning two children alive in effort to expose alleged celebrity human trafficking ring
A man in California allegedly confessed to intentionally burning two young children alive in an effort to uncover a celebrity human trafficking and cloning ring, police said.ABC30 reports that Filimon Hurtado, 29, of Fresno, allegedly admitted to burning his 5-month-old nephew and 18-month-old niece alive and that he had no remorse for doing so. He told investigators he did not regret killing the children, saying "this task is much bigger than myself."In May, Mr Hurtado reportedly started the fire at the children’s family home in Fresno. Firefighters responding to the blaze found the children’s bodies on a bed in the...
After serving time for hiring a hitman to murder his ex-wife, As I Lay Dying's Tim Lambesis admits "I could have handled this a thousand different ways"
As I Lay Dying frontman Tim Lambesis reflects on hiring a hitman to kill his ex-wife: "I lost myself, I lost my way, and I sat there in a cell being, like, How did I become this person?" Paroled in 2016 after serving two years of a six-year prison sentence...
This Californian Revealed Where To Take Someone You Hate In San Francisco
A new TikTok trend has been making its rounds on the video-sharing platform, where locals in major U.S. cities explain where they would take someone they hate around town. One local from San Francisco chimed in, making an itinerary of places they would go to with someone that they didn't like if they were visiting the city. The video has amassed nearly 200,000 views since it was originally posted on October 10, 2022.
CCTV captures osteopath trained in dissection ‘dragging suitcase containing body’
A woman accused of murdering her friend was captured by CCTV footage moving a suitcase containing the dead body, a court has been told.Osteopath Jemma Mitchell, 38, is accused of killing and decapitating Mee Kuen Chong, 67, at her home in northwest London in 2021.The Old Bailey was shown CCTV of Mitchell wheeling a blue suitcase down a road and heard that the two women had a “falling out” over money.Mitchell later dumped the body in Salcombe, Devon.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Young boy plays on train tracks while dad chats on mobile phoneMan pleads with Just Stop Oil protesters to move so he can get sick baby to hospitalDamien Hirst burns his own paintings as collectors swap artwork for NFTs
Major update in ‘Stockton serial killer’ case after suspect Wesley Browning ‘who killed six’ in California is arrested
AN arrest has been made in the cold case shootings of six victims dating back to April 2021, which police believe are the workings of a serial killer. Police arrested 43-year-old Wesley Browning, who they believe is responsible for the death of six people in the Stockton and Oakland areas.
This 'CSI: Miami' actress was threatened by a stalker for 12 years. The FBI caught him after he left his DNA on a fast-food straw
An Ohio man has been sentenced to prison for waging a 12-year campaign of violent threats against former "CSI: Miami" actress Eva LaRue and her daughter. He sent dozen of letters signed by "Freddie Kreuger," threatening to rape and kill LaRue and forcing her family to flee their home before the FBI finally caught him.
Helicopter-Borne Commandos ‘Raid’ Yacht In Newport Beach Harbor For Charity
Youtube ScreencapThe intense demonstration in Newport Beach Harbor, which included remarkable helicopter flying, definitely drew a lot of attention.
Guitar World Magazine
Woman unearths dusty old acoustic guitar in her back room – and discovers it’s a Martin from the 1870s
For around 60 years, an 85-year-old woman based in New Zealand lived with a dusty Martin acoustic guitar that she purchased from an old music teacher in the 1960s – before finding out earlier this year that the small-scale six-string was worth $15,000. Margaret Simpson, who first bought the...
America's Dumbest Criminals
When it comes to crime, some criminals can be pretty stupid. From forgetting the loot to taking "selfies" at the crime scene, these criminals make dumb decisions. Here are some of the dumbest criminals in America and the stories of their idiotic crimes.
Radio Ink
Surviving El Chapo
Produced by Lionsgate Sound and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s G-Unit Audio in collaboration with iHeartPodcasts, “Surviving El Chapo: The Twins Who Brought Down a Drug Lord” dives into the story of the Flores brothers. Speaking publicly for the first time ever with co-hosts Curtis “50...
Jeffrey Dahmer victim’s mother begs people not to dress as him for Halloween
The mother of one of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims has criticised people for using Halloween costumes inspired by the serial killer as it “traumatises” the families of the victims.Shirley Hughes, mother of Tony Hughes – a deaf victim of Dahmer among 17 others murdered by him – said she is outraged by the “evil” Halloween costumes inspired by the serial killer.She believes the costumes simply exploit the victims of the cannibal serial killer, also referred to as the “Milwaukee cannibal”, and traumatise their families.Several costumes have attracted the ire of Twitter users after Netflix aired the controversial series Dahmer –...
Fugitive forced to face the music for young producer’s murder
A fugitive has been brought to justice for the murder of a young music producer in a knife attack witnessed by horrified parents on the school run.Dean Pascal-Modeste, 21, suffered 14 stab wounds and died at the scene in Grove Park, south-east London, on February 24 2017.One of his attackers, Jahtel Williamson, 26, was on trial for his murder after being brought from the US to “face the music” last year.Jurors were told his group was associated with the B Side gang based in Bellingham, near Catford, which made music videos posted on YouTube.One of the videos featuring the DJ...
NBC Los Angeles
Man Accused in PnB Rock's Murder is Booked in LA After Being Arrested in Las Vegas
The man accused in PnB Rock's slaying on Sept. 13 as the rapper ate at Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles in LA has been transported from Las Vegas to Los Angeles, where he faces murder charges. On Tuesday, Freddie Lee Trone was officially arrested on suspicion of murder in...
Conception Boat Captain Indicted Again in California Federal Court for 2019 Fire That Killed 34 People
Federal prosecutors are again pursuing criminal charges against the captain of a diving boat over a fire in 2019 that killed 34 people. A grand jury returned a new indictment against Jerry Nehl Boylan on Tuesday, about six weeks after U.S. District Judge George H. Wu in Los Angeles dismissed the original criminal case against him because prosecutors didn’t accuse Boylan of acting with gross negligence.
