FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersOconomowoc, WI
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWisconsin State
This Restaurant in Wisconsin Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the Entire StateJoe MertensWaukesha, WI
4 Great Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Man Convicted For $80 Million IRS Tax Refund ScamTaxBuzzMilwaukee, WI
Waukesha parade attack suspect Darrell Brooks has heated exchange with judge
Testimony continued Wednesday in the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy trial.
Darrell Brooks, Waukesha parade attack suspect, repeatedly objects to being called 'Mr. Brooks'
The suspect, who is representing himself, has been questioning some of the Waukesha parade victims.
WISN
Milwaukee County deputy arrested, accused of stalking
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Milwaukee County Sheriff’s deputy is under arrest in Waukesha County, accused of crimes related to stalking. Corie Richardson, 32, of Hartland, was arrested Monday in Hartland and is in custody at the Waukesha County Jail. Richardson made his first court appearance late Wednesday afternoon.
dailydodge.com
Horicon Man Arraigned On Vehicular Homicide Charges In Washington County
(Washington County) A Horicon man accused of causing a crash that killed a pregnant woman and her one-year-old son in Washington County was arraigned Wednesday. Steven Bruskiewicz Jr. entered a not guilty plea to four felony counts including Homicide by Negligent Operation of a Vehicle and Reckless Driving. According to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis parents charged, fentanyl death of 17-month-old
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A mother and father in West Allis are both charged in connection with the death of their toddler. Court records say the 17-month-old had enough fentanyl in her system to kill an adult. A neighbor said the child, identified by the medical examiner as Alieonni Lane,...
Shooting at Waukesha motel leaves 1 injured
A shooting at a hotel in Waukesha drew a large police response and sparked conflict with people who turned out to be family members and witnesses, police say.
False active shooter threats reported at schools across SE Wisconsin, Milwaukee
School districts across Southeast Wisconsin and Milwaukee are receiving what appear to be false threats of school shootings.
dailydodge.com
GoFundMe Established For Victim Of Attempted Murder In Beaver Dam
(Beaver Dam) A GoFundMe page has been setup for the victim in an attempted murder in Beaver Dam over the weekend. A Fall River teen is accused of choking, stabbing and running over the juvenile victim with his car Saturday night near the Beaver Dam Wal-Mart. The victim was in...
fox9.com
Darrell Brooks trial: Camera captures Brooks arrest
In Day 11 of the trial, the prosecution shows doorbell camera video of Darrell Brooks, who showed up at Daniel Rider's home after the attack at the Waukesha Christmas Parade in November 2021. Rider let Brooks into his house, gave him a coat and made him a sandwich. Brooks said he was homeless and needed to use a phone to contact Uber, though Brooks called his mother. The video shows Brooks getting arrested.
Madison police surround building, arrest teens trying to steal Kia
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested four teens Monday who they said were trying to steal a Kia from an underground parking garage. Officers were sent to an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Raymond Road just before 10:30 p.m. for a report of a burglary in progress. Police said the burglars were trying to steal a bicycle and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan OWI crash into house
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A driver was arrested after crashing into a house in Sheboygan Wednesday evening, Oct. 19. Police said the crash happened on 13th Street and involved two vehicles, one of which ended up going into the house. The Sheboygan man, 50, who was driving, was arrested and cited...
BET
Viral Video Shows White Milwaukee Man’s Disturbing Assault Of Black Man He Accused Of Stealing His Bike
In Milwaukee, a white man was recorded on video accusing a Black man of stealing a bike while he had his hand around his throat. According to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Milwaukee police are investigating the October 10 incident – the footage of which has now gone viral, being shared thousands of times on Facebook, Twitter and other platforms. The names have not been made public but a 62–year-old white man has his hands around the throat of a 24-year-old. The white man is accusing him of stealing a bike. He eventually lets the 24-year-old go at the urging of Deangelo Wright, who filmed the incident. The younger man denies touching the bike.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Beaver Dam stabbing, girl run over, suspect wanted her dead, police say
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - A teenage girl is fighting for her life after she was stabbed and then run over as she tried to escape. It happened outside of a Walmart in Beaver Dam Saturday night, Oct. 15. Police say the 17-year-old suspect told them he wanted to kill her....
captimes.com
Josh Kaul asks Milwaukee stations not to air AG race attack ad
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday sent letters to five Milwaukee-area television stations asking them not to air an ad attacking him, contending the Republican-produced ad “contains multiple assertions that are demonstrably not true.”. The ad, paid for by Wisconsin Freedom PAC, an independent expenditure committee affiliated with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha carjacking, chase, crash: Text message leads to arrest
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A police chase in Waukesha led to a crash. Now, police say a text message helped them make an arrest. Police say an attempted robbery and carjacking in Waukesha happened on Wednesday night, Oct.12. A gas station's surveillance camera on W. Sunset Drive caught it all on video.
nbc15.com
Grieving family and friends ask for answers at candlelight vigil in Windsor
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In the cold, wind, and rain, friends and family gathered in the parking lot of a Super 8 for a candlelight vigil, remembering Quantaze Campbell. “We love, we feel, we care for one another,” said executive director at Freedom Inc., Mahnker Dahnweih. “In memory and honor of his legacy and life.”
22 car windows smashed out on Isthmus; police searching for suspect
MADISON, Wis. — Nearly two dozen vehicles in the area of the isthmus had their windows smashed early Sunday morning, the Madison Police Department said. Officers are combing through evidence, including blood and shattered windows, to find whoever is responsible. Many of the 22 vehicles that were damaged were parked in the Tenney-Lapham neighborhood. Police are working under the assumption...
CBS 58
Up to 40 hurt, including Brookfield teenager, in bonfire explosion
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP/CBS 58) — Authorities investigating a bonfire explosion over the weekend in eastern Wisconsin say that as many as 40 people might have been injured in the blaze, including some who were seriously hurt. The incident happened early Saturday, Oct. 15 in the town...
WISN
'Bullets everywhere': Shots fired at Milwaukee apartment building, arson followed
MILWAUKEE — Saturday night, Milwaukee Police said they were investigating shots fired into four apartments and an arson. Police said nobody was shot, but Armani Ellis told WISN 12 News she was home when bullets flew through her window. "God please don't let me get shot or anybody else...
Former head of Wisconsin Parole Commission no longer taking job as Madison’s Independent Police Monitor
MADISON, Wis. — Just over a week after former Wisconsin Parole Commission chairman John Tate II was picked to be Madison’s first-ever Independent Police Monitor, Tate has decided against taking the job, city officials announced Tuesday. In a brief statement Tuesday evening, the Police Civilian Oversight Board said it learned Monday that Tate would be withdrawing his acceptance of the...
