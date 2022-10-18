In Milwaukee, a white man was recorded on video accusing a Black man of stealing a bike while he had his hand around his throat. According to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Milwaukee police are investigating the October 10 incident – the footage of which has now gone viral, being shared thousands of times on Facebook, Twitter and other platforms. The names have not been made public but a 62–year-old white man has his hands around the throat of a 24-year-old. The white man is accusing him of stealing a bike. He eventually lets the 24-year-old go at the urging of Deangelo Wright, who filmed the incident. The younger man denies touching the bike.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO