Waukesha, WI

WISN

Milwaukee County deputy arrested, accused of stalking

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Milwaukee County Sheriff’s deputy is under arrest in Waukesha County, accused of crimes related to stalking. Corie Richardson, 32, of Hartland, was arrested Monday in Hartland and is in custody at the Waukesha County Jail. Richardson made his first court appearance late Wednesday afternoon.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis parents charged, fentanyl death of 17-month-old

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A mother and father in West Allis are both charged in connection with the death of their toddler. Court records say the 17-month-old had enough fentanyl in her system to kill an adult. A neighbor said the child, identified by the medical examiner as Alieonni Lane,...
WEST ALLIS, WI
fox9.com

Darrell Brooks trial: Camera captures Brooks arrest

In Day 11 of the trial, the prosecution shows doorbell camera video of Darrell Brooks, who showed up at Daniel Rider's home after the attack at the Waukesha Christmas Parade in November 2021. Rider let Brooks into his house, gave him a coat and made him a sandwich. Brooks said he was homeless and needed to use a phone to contact Uber, though Brooks called his mother. The video shows Brooks getting arrested.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan OWI crash into house

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A driver was arrested after crashing into a house in Sheboygan Wednesday evening, Oct. 19. Police said the crash happened on 13th Street and involved two vehicles, one of which ended up going into the house. The Sheboygan man, 50, who was driving, was arrested and cited...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
BET

Viral Video Shows White Milwaukee Man’s Disturbing Assault Of Black Man He Accused Of Stealing His Bike

In Milwaukee, a white man was recorded on video accusing a Black man of stealing a bike while he had his hand around his throat. According to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Milwaukee police are investigating the October 10 incident – the footage of which has now gone viral, being shared thousands of times on Facebook, Twitter and other platforms. The names have not been made public but a 62–year-old white man has his hands around the throat of a 24-year-old. The white man is accusing him of stealing a bike. He eventually lets the 24-year-old go at the urging of Deangelo Wright, who filmed the incident. The younger man denies touching the bike.
MILWAUKEE, WI
captimes.com

Josh Kaul asks Milwaukee stations not to air AG race attack ad

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday sent letters to five Milwaukee-area television stations asking them not to air an ad attacking him, contending the Republican-produced ad “contains multiple assertions that are demonstrably not true.”. The ad, paid for by Wisconsin Freedom PAC, an independent expenditure committee affiliated with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha carjacking, chase, crash: Text message leads to arrest

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A police chase in Waukesha led to a crash. Now, police say a text message helped them make an arrest. Police say an attempted robbery and carjacking in Waukesha happened on Wednesday night, Oct.12. A gas station's surveillance camera on W. Sunset Drive caught it all on video.
WAUKESHA, WI
nbc15.com

Grieving family and friends ask for answers at candlelight vigil in Windsor

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In the cold, wind, and rain, friends and family gathered in the parking lot of a Super 8 for a candlelight vigil, remembering Quantaze Campbell. “We love, we feel, we care for one another,” said executive director at Freedom Inc., Mahnker Dahnweih. “In memory and honor of his legacy and life.”
WINDSOR, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

22 car windows smashed out on Isthmus; police searching for suspect

MADISON, Wis. — Nearly two dozen vehicles in the area of the isthmus had their windows smashed early Sunday morning, the Madison Police Department said. Officers are combing through evidence, including blood and shattered windows, to find whoever is responsible. Many of the 22 vehicles that were damaged were parked in the Tenney-Lapham neighborhood. Police are working under the assumption...
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

Up to 40 hurt, including Brookfield teenager, in bonfire explosion

TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP/CBS 58) — Authorities investigating a bonfire explosion over the weekend in eastern Wisconsin say that as many as 40 people might have been injured in the blaze, including some who were seriously hurt. The incident happened early Saturday, Oct. 15 in the town...
BROOKFIELD, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Former head of Wisconsin Parole Commission no longer taking job as Madison’s Independent Police Monitor

MADISON, Wis. — Just over a week after former Wisconsin Parole Commission chairman John Tate II was picked to be Madison’s first-ever Independent Police Monitor, Tate has decided against taking the job, city officials announced Tuesday. In a brief statement Tuesday evening, the Police Civilian Oversight Board said it learned Monday that Tate would be withdrawing his acceptance of the...
MADISON, WI

