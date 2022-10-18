NEW YORK (AP) — Geno Auriemma and his UConn Huskies were in a familiar spot — atop the Big East. The sixth-ranked Huskies were the preseason pick to win the conference again by the league’s coaches Tuesday. They enter the season as the two-time reigning champions, winning the Big East both years since rejoining the conference. In total, UConn has won 21 Big East regular-season titles and 20 conference tournaments. The Huskies will be missing star Paige Bueckers for the season after she tore her ACL in the summer. They still are loaded with three All-Big East preseason players and the conference’s Freshman of the Year Ayanna Patterson.

