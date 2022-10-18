ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UConn women picked to win Big East again

NEW YORK (AP) — Geno Auriemma and his UConn Huskies were in a familiar spot — atop the Big East. The sixth-ranked Huskies were the preseason pick to win the conference again by the league’s coaches Tuesday. They enter the season as the two-time reigning champions, winning the Big East both years since rejoining the conference. In total, UConn has won 21 Big East regular-season titles and 20 conference tournaments. The Huskies will be missing star Paige Bueckers for the season after she tore her ACL in the summer. They still are loaded with three All-Big East preseason players and the conference’s Freshman of the Year Ayanna Patterson.
Montville names new boys basketball coach. He's a familiar face for Norwich students.

MONTVILLE - It was a bit alarming to see Jeff Brown wearing an orange Montville High School fleece jacket while serving as a football game staff member at the school recently. After all, Brown has been a fixture in Norwich Free Academy's red and white as an assistant basketball coach and physical education teacher. He also wore Norwich Tech's blue and gold as the Warriors' former head basketball coach about 10 years ago.
Newington’s Katie Bohlke focuses on cross country, wins CCC title

Katie Bohlke was a gymnast before she was a runner. For a while, she tried to do both. But last year, as a sophomore at Newington High, it proved to be difficult. She was running cross country and track and doing gymnastics at the club level and she found herself injured or tired or both. So after March, she dropped gymnastics. And she started to drop time off her track results. Tuesday, ...
