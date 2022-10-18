ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTVC

Nashville musicians applaud decision to ban smoking in bars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Musicians for a Smoke Free Tennessee are applauding Metro Council’s decision to ban smoking in all Nashville bars. Smoking and vaping will no longer be allowed in bars starting in March. The group says the decision feels like a true statement in support of...
