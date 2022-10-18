Read full article on original website
Talon Marks
Dave Roberts, it’s time to go…
The Dodgers were recently eliminated in the postseason and upset by the Padres in the National League Divisional Series and Roberts is one person to blame. The Dodgers all season long had dominated the Padres winning 14 of 19 games they played against them, which makes being eliminated by the Padres even more confusing and painful.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Signing Aaron Judge May Be Focus Instead Of Trea Turner
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees remain alive in the postseason, but free agency rumors persisted throughout the season after he rejected a contract extension worth a reported seven years and $213.5 million at his Opening Day deadline. By all accounts, Judge and his agent, Page Odle, maintained their...
Dodgers: President Andrew Freidman ‘Can’t Live’ With World Series or Bust Tag
After winning 111 games in the regular season, the Dodgers had one of the most disappointing postseason performances in baseball history, dropping three straight games to the Padres to lose the NLDS, 3-1, and head home much earlier than anticipated for a long offseason. For a lot of fans (and...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Will & Cara Smith Welcome First Child
Will and Cara Smith welcomed their first child, Charlotte Ann Smith, in the morning hours before the Los Angeles Dodgers faced the San Diego Padresin Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The Dodgers made the announcement on Twitter just over an hour and a half before first pitch...
dodgerblue.com
Andrew Friedman: Criticism Of Dave Roberts For Dodgers’ NLDS Loss Is ‘Unfair’
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ historic season ended abruptly when the San Diego Padres eliminated them in the 2022 National League Division Series after they won just one game. It certainly fell short of the expectations placed on the team that set a franchise record with 111 wins and went 14-5 against the Padres. The NLDS loss has led to an array of questions and many outside the organization calling for Dodgers manager Dave Roberts to be fired.
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger's Future With Team Not In Discussions According To GM
Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger has one year left of arbitration
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. has second wrist surgery
Suspended Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. undergoes another surgery on left wrist with belief that will sustain repair of the injury long-term
NLCS Game 2: Phillies fall to Padres; series tied 1-1
The San Diego Padres defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 8-5 in Game 2 to tie the NLCS series 1-1 Wednesday night.
MLB playoffs: Guardians-Yankees ALDS, Phillies-Padres NLCS | Tuesday’s schedule
The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will play Game 5 in their best-of-five American League Division Series on Tuesday while the Philadelphia Phillies meet the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series. ALDS Game 5: Cleveland at New York Yankees, 4:07 p.m., TBS. NLCS...
Where to buy Phillies, Padres, Astros and Yankees NLCS and ALCS playoff shirts
Playoff baseball in October is finally here and we’re down to four teams. The Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, Houston Astros and New York Yankees are all fighting for a World Series Championship. Fans looking to cheer on their teams during the playoffs can do so by getting some...
Dodgers Analyst Feels There Will Be a Major Roster Overhaul This Offseason
Dodgers analyst Eric Karros highlights some of the major changes coming for Los Angeles this offseason, changes that were likely to come even without their NLDS loss.
FOX43.com
Phillies ready to take on Padres in NLCS | Here's what you need to know
PHILADELPHIA — Either Bryce Harper or Manny Machado will be playing in the World Series this year. Harper’s Philadelphia Phillies will face Machado’s San Diego Padres in an all-wild card NL Championship Series starting Tuesday night at Petco Park. It’s not exactly the matchup most fans would have predicted, but neither slugger is about to apologize about their teams making thrilling October runs as the two lowest seeds.
Padres fan unleashes epic troll on Dodgers ticket office ahead of NLCS
The Dodgers entered the playoffs as the favorite to win a World Series after posting 111 wins in the regular season. But they lost to the Padres in a best-of-5 NLDS series.
San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies Release NLCS Game 1 Starting Lineups
Here's a look at how the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies will line up for game one of the National League Championship Series Tuesday night at Petco Park in San Diego. Yu Darvish and Zack Wheeler will each take the mound. First pitch is at 8:03 p.m. ET.
Norristown Times Herald
LIVE: Phillies vs Padres NLCS Playoff Game 2
The Phillies won Game 1 of the National League Championship Series last night against the Padres by a score of 2 to 0. Kyle Schwarber hit a monster home run in the sixth inning. At 488 feet it was his longest hit and the longest home run ever hit in Petco Park.
Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber homer as Phillies top Padres to open NLCS
Bryce Harper homered again, Kyle Schwarber hit a 488-foot drive to lead the Philadelphia Phillies over the San Diego Padres 2-0 in the opener of the NLCS.
San Diego businesses cash in on the Padres
The Padres run of success in the post season has meant a major return on investment for businesses in and around the downtown sphere of influence.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Klay Thompson Felt Stress From Watching Trayce Thompson In NLDS
When the Los Angeles Dodgers were in search of a right-handed hitting outfielder earlier this season due to a rib injury Mookie Betts suffered, they reunited with Trayce Thompson by acquiring him from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for cash considerations. Thompson wound up earning his way to regular playing...
dodgerblue.com
Clayton Kershaw ‘Thankful’ For 15th Season With Dodgers
After debating retirement and considering signing with the Texas Rangers last offseason, Clayton Kershaw ultimately made the decision to re-sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a one-year contract. Although the Dodgers fell short of their goal to win the World Series, their 2022 season was still one for the...
dodgerblue.com
MLB Free Agency Rumors: Qualifying Offer Value Increases For 2023 Season
The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the MLB offseason earlier than they expected after being eliminated by the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series. After a disappointing end to what otherwise had been a stellar season, the Dodgers now face several important decisions in the weeks ahead. L.A....
