Talon Marks

Dave Roberts, it’s time to go…

The Dodgers were recently eliminated in the postseason and upset by the Padres in the National League Divisional Series and Roberts is one person to blame. The Dodgers all season long had dominated the Padres winning 14 of 19 games they played against them, which makes being eliminated by the Padres even more confusing and painful.
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Will & Cara Smith Welcome First Child

Will and Cara Smith welcomed their first child, Charlotte Ann Smith, in the morning hours before the Los Angeles Dodgers faced the San Diego Padresin Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The Dodgers made the announcement on Twitter just over an hour and a half before first pitch...
dodgerblue.com

Andrew Friedman: Criticism Of Dave Roberts For Dodgers’ NLDS Loss Is ‘Unfair’

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ historic season ended abruptly when the San Diego Padres eliminated them in the 2022 National League Division Series after they won just one game. It certainly fell short of the expectations placed on the team that set a franchise record with 111 wins and went 14-5 against the Padres. The NLDS loss has led to an array of questions and many outside the organization calling for Dodgers manager Dave Roberts to be fired.
FOX43.com

Phillies ready to take on Padres in NLCS | Here's what you need to know

PHILADELPHIA — Either Bryce Harper or Manny Machado will be playing in the World Series this year. Harper’s Philadelphia Phillies will face Machado’s San Diego Padres in an all-wild card NL Championship Series starting Tuesday night at Petco Park. It’s not exactly the matchup most fans would have predicted, but neither slugger is about to apologize about their teams making thrilling October runs as the two lowest seeds.
Norristown Times Herald

LIVE: Phillies vs Padres NLCS Playoff Game 2

The Phillies won Game 1 of the National League Championship Series last night against the Padres by a score of 2 to 0. Kyle Schwarber hit a monster home run in the sixth inning. At 488 feet it was his longest hit and the longest home run ever hit in Petco Park.
dodgerblue.com

Clayton Kershaw ‘Thankful’ For 15th Season With Dodgers

After debating retirement and considering signing with the Texas Rangers last offseason, Clayton Kershaw ultimately made the decision to re-sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a one-year contract. Although the Dodgers fell short of their goal to win the World Series, their 2022 season was still one for the...
dodgerblue.com

MLB Free Agency Rumors: Qualifying Offer Value Increases For 2023 Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the MLB offseason earlier than they expected after being eliminated by the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series. After a disappointing end to what otherwise had been a stellar season, the Dodgers now face several important decisions in the weeks ahead. L.A....
