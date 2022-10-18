Read full article on original website
HBO Sets Concert Special ‘Camilo: El Primer Tour De Mi Vida’, Drops First Trailer
EXCLUSIVE: Latin Grammy winner and Grammy nominee Camilo is the latest music star to land a concert special and documentary at HBO. Camilo: El Primer Tour De Mi Vida will premiere Friday, November 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO Latino and HBO Max in the U.S. and Latin America. The special will cover the Colombian-born artist with the trademark handlebar mustache as he embarks on his first world tour — the “Mis Manos” tour — which was originally delayed due to the Covid pandemic. The tour kicks off in Spain and will feature appearances by Fito y Los Fitipaldis,...
TV Fanatic
Watch La Brea Online: Season 2 Episode 4
On La Brea Season 2 Episode 4, everyone was shocked by the sudden arrival. Meanwhile, Eve went on the offensive against a group of invaders, only to encounter a threat more dangerous than they had ever faced. Elsewhere, Josh and Riley pursued a woman in 1988 who could hold the...
TV Fanatic
The Resident Sneak Peek: The Raptor Aces Fatherhood
We all knew the Raptor would be a great dad. He gets twice the shot at proving it now that he and Padma have the twins, who are officially home as their new lives begin. On The Resident Season 6 Episode 5, we get a glimpse of what parenthood is like for AJ and Padma, and you can say it's bittersweet.
TV Fanatic
The Suspect: Sundance Now Unveils Trailer for Aidan Turner Drama
Aidan Turner returns to US TV screens next month, and we could not be more excited. AMC Networks’ Sundance Now today released the trailer for its original five-part thriller, The Suspect, starring the Poldark, Leonardo, and The Hobbit veteran. The Suspect is based on the bestselling novel by acclaimed...
TV Fanatic
The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 5 Review: The Brit
The stakes grew higher as Robert kept playing games, thinking he was invincible. Robert played games with Arman, Nadia, and Thony on The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 5, not knowing someone overheard his conversation with Cortes. The Brit may finally get his just desserts. Before we delve into that,...
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Madonna Locks Lips with Dominican Rapper Tokischa in New Music Video for Remix of 2005's 'Hung Up'
Madonna is putting a modern, raunchy twist on her 2005 classic "Hung Up" — and her fans are eating it up!. On Tuesday, the Queen of Pop released the music video for "Hung Up on Tokischa," a remix of the Confessions on the Dance Floor hit with Dominican rapper Tokischa — who Madonna's seen locking lips with on multiple occasions throughout the video.
Complex
Shakira Drops Ozuna-Assisted Single and Video “Monotonía”
Shakira has learned plenty about heartbreak, and she brought that to the table for her new single. On Wednesday, the Colombian singer came through with her Ozuna-assisted “Monotonía” track and its official video. Shakira confirmed the drop via Instagram this month, when she shared the cover art as well as several snippets from its visual. One showed the Grammy winner looking defeated as she made her way through a grocery store; another showed her trying to pick up a beating heart from the ground, while others trampled it.
TV Fanatic
CSI: Vegas’s Anthony Zuiker & Marg Helgenberger Tease Catherine-centric Episode with Lindsey’s Return
Catherine Willows ( Marg Helgenberger) is a beloved legacy character from the original CSI franchise, and she recently returned to CSI: Vegas. Helgenberger has teased she needed an excellent storyline to return to CSI: Vegas. TV Fanatic chatted with both Marg Helgenberger and CSI franchise creator and producer Anthony Zuiker,...
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
Billie Eilish, 20, makes out with The Neighbourhood’s Jesse Rutherford, 31
She’s happier than ever. Billie Eilish just confirmed her rumored relationship with Jesse Rutherford by sealing it with a kiss Tuesday night outside an Indian restaurant in Studio City, Calif. The Grammy winner, 20, and the lead singer of alternative rock band The Neighbourhood, 31, smiled as they shared...
TV Fanatic
TV Ratings: The Rookie: Feds Rises, The Winchesters Loses Considerable Steam in Week 2
The Rookie: Feds eyed an uptick in the ratings on Tuesday night. The freshman drama secured 1.95 million total viewers and a 0.3 rating, bouncing back after dipping from its premiere. Granted, the episode was the second half of a crossover with parent series The Rookie. The true test will...
TV Fanatic
TV Ratings: 9-1-1 & The Good Doctor Recover From Season Lows
Monday night brought some gains to the broadcast networks, with a handful of shows recovering from lows. 9-1-1 on FOX inched up a tenth to 4.8 million viewers and a 0.6 rating, tying for first place in the demo on the night. The Cleaning Lady was steady as a rock,...
TV Fanatic
Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega Ink Multipicture Overall Deal With Hallmark Media
Hallmark Media and Alexa PenaVega (Love in the Limelight, Taking a Shot at Love) and Carlos PenaVega (Love in the Limelight, A Midnight Kiss) have agreed to a multi-picture overall deal, the company announced Thursday. “Alexa and Carlos PenaVega have become an important part of the Hallmark family over the...
TV Fanatic
Monarch Season 1 Episode 6 Review: The Night Of...
You can say that Monarch Season 1 Episode 6 was aptly titled as it took us right up to the night of the murder that we've been getting all the flash-forwards about, and there are more questions than ever. The primary question out of all of them is, who on...
TV Fanatic
One of Us Is Lying Season 2 Review: Stellar Mystery Brings Darkness to Bayview
Telling another mystery after the original is dead and buried is tough. Many mystery series struggle to follow up that first big hook, but One of Us Is Lying Season 2 manages to elevate the mystery and the stakes to leave viewers with a sense of dread. TV Fanatic got...
TV Fanatic
FBI Reveals Missy Peregrym's Return Date
Missy Peregrym will return to FBI on November 15, CBS has revealed. The star took a leave of absence from the procedural drama at the end of FBI Season 4. The series explained her character's short-term exit by exposing Maggie to sarin gas. Peregrym welcomed her daughter into the world...
NME
Neil Young announces ‘Harvest’ 50th anniversary reissue, shares rare ‘Heart Of Gold’ live performance
Neil Young has announced the 50th anniversary reissue of his 1972 album ‘Harvest’. The veteran folk star will celebrate half a century of his seminal fourth album with a deluxe reissue that’s released on December 2 via Reprise (pre-order). Included in the reissue is a documentary called Harvest Time, from which Young has shared a previously unreleased live recording of him performing ‘Heart Of Gold’ for the BBC.
Steve Lacy and Bad Bunny Hold at No. 1 on Billboard Charts, While Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ ‘Unholy’ Gets a Big Streaming Boost
The top of the U.S. album and singles charts remain unchanged this week, with Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” keeping at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for a 14th non-consecutive week and Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” reigning at No. 1 on the Hot 100 for a third week in a row. “Un Verano” now ties Drake’s “Views” (2016) and Disney’s “Frozen” soundtrack (2014) for the most weeks at the summit in the past decade. Adele’s “21” scored a total of 24 weeks at No. 1 back in 2011 and 2012. “Un Verano” remains at the top with the equivalent...
TV Fanatic
The Mole Season 6 Episode 7 Review: Spot the Fake
The truth shall set you free. Though, in the case of The Mole Season 6 Episode 7, it'll also get you some cold hard cash. Lying on The Mole is a common habit of the game. Between the players and the saboteur, everyone is hiding the truth about something. If...
