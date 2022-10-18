Shakira has learned plenty about heartbreak, and she brought that to the table for her new single. On Wednesday, the Colombian singer came through with her Ozuna-assisted “Monotonía” track and its official video. Shakira confirmed the drop via Instagram this month, when she shared the cover art as well as several snippets from its visual. One showed the Grammy winner looking defeated as she made her way through a grocery store; another showed her trying to pick up a beating heart from the ground, while others trampled it.

20 HOURS AGO