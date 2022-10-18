ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'If you're not in first place, you're in last place': For a perennial No. 2 in UFC, there's always more work to do

By Jeffrey Wagenheim
ESPN
 2 days ago
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean O'Malley: Aljamain Sterling not a draw, T.J. Dillashaw fight 'a lot bigger' with UFC 280 wins

ABU DHABI – Sean O'Malley thinks a fight with T.J. Dillashaw would sell a lot more than Aljamain Sterling. Dillashaw (17-4 MMA, 13-4 UFC) challenges bantamweight champion Sterling (21-3 MMA, 13-3 UFC) in Saturday’s UFC 280 co-main event at Etihad Arena. Right before the title fight, O’Malley meets former champion Petr Yan in a No. 1 contender fight.
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Alexander Volkanovski leans Islam Makhachev at UFC 280: ‘He doesn’t make too many mistakes’

Alexander Volkanovski has been keeping a close eye on the upcoming lightweight title tilt. The current UFC featherweight champion is locked in as the replacement fighter should anything go wrong at UFC 280. In the main event, the vacant 155-pound crown is on the line when former champion Charles Oliveira finally squares off with surging top contender Islam Makhachev.
bjpenndotcom

Daniel Cormier admits that Charles Oliveira is the biggest challenge of Islam Makhachev’s career: “Do Bronx has the style and ability to beat him”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes Charles Oliveira is the biggest challenge of Islam Makhachev’s career. This Saturday, ‘Do Bronx’ is set to face the Russian contender in the main event of UFC 280. It’ll be the Brazilian’s first since his submission win over Justin Gaethje in May. Prior to that victory, Oliveira was stripped of his lightweight title for missing weight.
bjpenndotcom

Sean O’Malley vows to put Petr Yan “face first into the canvas” at UFC 280: “This fight is how superstars get created”

Sean O’Malley is confident he won’t just beat Petr Yan but will KO him. O’Malley is set for the toughest test of his career when he faces Yan at UFC 280 on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. It’s an intriguing matchup as Yan is coming off the title fight loss to Aljamain Sterling, while O’Malley is getting a massive step up in competition. Despite it being his toughest test to date, ‘Suga’ is confident he will beat Yan and do so in violent fashion.
MMA Fighting

UFC 280 press conference video

At the UFC 280 press conference, a host of fighters from Saturday’s event will speak to the assembled media Thursday. Charles Oliveira, Islam Makhachev, Aljamain Sterling, T.J. Dillashaw, Sean O’Malley and Petr Yan are fighters scheduled to attend. The UFC 280 press conference will begin at 10 a.m....
FanSided

The 1 fighter at risk of getting cut after a UFC 280 loss

The one fighter at risk of getting cut after a UFC 280 loss. With fighting the best in the world, in the most renowned promotion in the world, there will be ups and downs, with highlights of getting a finish or being finished. In the sport of MMA, it’s a matter of inches and one fault of decision-making can dictate the result of the fight, and in the UFC the more you win, especially in highlight reel fashion, the more you get rewarded and recognized.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Gatekeeper to Valentina Shevchenko? Katlyn Chookagian would rather be UFC champ, but 'it's not a bad place to be'

ABU DHABI – Katlyn Chookagian is in a weird spot, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Perennially among the top few women’s flyweights in the UFC rankings, Chookagian (18-4 MMA, 11-4 UFC) has proven to be a difficult out to nearly every opponent not named Valentina Shevchenko (23-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC). Seemingly in the role as an unofficial gatekeeper to the champion, Chookagian has embraced the position.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joanna Jedrzejczyk says it's too soon for UFC Hall of Fame induction, not ready to 'be a grandma'

ABU DHABI – Joanna Jedrzejczyk is grateful UFC president Dana White plans to put her in the UFC Hall of Fame, but she’s not rushing to get enshrined. Jedrzejczyk (16-5 MMA, 10-5 UFC), a former longtime UFC strawweight champion, retired from MMA competition in June following a knockout loss to Zhang Weili in their anticipated rematch at UFC 275.

