'If you're not in first place, you're in last place': For a perennial No. 2 in UFC, there's always more work to do

Read full article on original website
Related
Charles Oliveira: Islam Makhachev's UFC 280 title shot 'only happening because of' Khabib
ABU DHABI – Charles Oliveira will take on Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280, because that’s what’s next, although the former champion doesn’t necessarily believe it should’ve been made. “I think Islam deserves all the respect in the world,” Oliveira told...
Sean O'Malley: Aljamain Sterling not a draw, T.J. Dillashaw fight 'a lot bigger' with UFC 280 wins
ABU DHABI – Sean O'Malley thinks a fight with T.J. Dillashaw would sell a lot more than Aljamain Sterling. Dillashaw (17-4 MMA, 13-4 UFC) challenges bantamweight champion Sterling (21-3 MMA, 13-3 UFC) in Saturday’s UFC 280 co-main event at Etihad Arena. Right before the title fight, O’Malley meets former champion Petr Yan in a No. 1 contender fight.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Alexander Volkanovski leans Islam Makhachev at UFC 280: ‘He doesn’t make too many mistakes’
Alexander Volkanovski has been keeping a close eye on the upcoming lightweight title tilt. The current UFC featherweight champion is locked in as the replacement fighter should anything go wrong at UFC 280. In the main event, the vacant 155-pound crown is on the line when former champion Charles Oliveira finally squares off with surging top contender Islam Makhachev.
Daniel Cormier admits that Charles Oliveira is the biggest challenge of Islam Makhachev’s career: “Do Bronx has the style and ability to beat him”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes Charles Oliveira is the biggest challenge of Islam Makhachev’s career. This Saturday, ‘Do Bronx’ is set to face the Russian contender in the main event of UFC 280. It’ll be the Brazilian’s first since his submission win over Justin Gaethje in May. Prior to that victory, Oliveira was stripped of his lightweight title for missing weight.
Photo | TJ Dillashaw is absolutely shredded for UFC 280 title fight with Aljamain Sterling: “I’m in the best shape of my life”
Former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw says he is in the best shape of his life ahead of Saturday’s UFC 280 event in Abu Dhabi. Dillashaw (17-4 MMA) will be looking to reclaim the promotions bantamweight world title when he collides with current champion Aljamain Sterling in the co-main event of UFC 280.
MMAmania.com
Dominick Reyes teases coming for Jon Jones at heavyweight: ‘He’s been running from me’
Dominick Reyes still wants what he feels is rightfully his. Much has changed since Feb. 2020 when “The Devastator” challenged for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight gold for the first time. Taking on the consensus divisional greatest of all time, Jon Jones, Reyes walked away considered by many as the new champion.
MMAmania.com
Unimpressed Petr Yan expects guaranteed title shot with win over Sean O’Malley | UFC 280
Petr Yan wants his belt back. UFC 280 goes down this weekend (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022), showcasing two big-time Bantamweight bouts. Before the co-main event title tilt between the champion, Aljamain Sterling, and T.J. Dillashaw, Yan will look to get back in the win column against the rising superstar, Sean O’Malley.
Petr Yan Doesn't Find Sean O'Malley's Skills Impressive Ahead Of UFC 280: "I Don't Think It's An Unsolvable Problem For Me"
Former UFC bantamweight champion, Petr Yan, doesn't believe rising contender, "Suga" Sean O'Malley, will present him with any problems he hasn't faced before in the Octagon when the two clash this weekend. Yan spoke with ESPN's Brett Okamoto during Wednesday's media day for Saturday's UFC 280 event in Abu Dhabi...
MMAmania.com
Petr Yan shuts down Dana White, claims ‘UFC project’ Sean O’Malley is ‘Conor McGregor wannabe’
UFC President Dana White believes Sean O’Malley can fulfill his goal of becoming the next Conor McGregor by stopping former bantamweight champion Petr Yan at the upcoming UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sat. (Oct. 22) at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. McGregor is widely-considered to be the most...
Islam Makhachev aims to finish Charles Oliveira on the ground at UFC 280: 'I have to show all people my grappling level'
ABU DHABI – Islam Makhachev wants to prove he’s better on the ground than Charles Oliveira. Makhachev (22-1 MMA, 11-1 UFC) faces Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title in Saturday’s UFC 280 main event at Etihad Arena on Yas Island. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNNews and ESPN+.
Sean O’Malley vows to put Petr Yan “face first into the canvas” at UFC 280: “This fight is how superstars get created”
Sean O’Malley is confident he won’t just beat Petr Yan but will KO him. O’Malley is set for the toughest test of his career when he faces Yan at UFC 280 on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. It’s an intriguing matchup as Yan is coming off the title fight loss to Aljamain Sterling, while O’Malley is getting a massive step up in competition. Despite it being his toughest test to date, ‘Suga’ is confident he will beat Yan and do so in violent fashion.
MMA Fighting
UFC 280 press conference video
At the UFC 280 press conference, a host of fighters from Saturday’s event will speak to the assembled media Thursday. Charles Oliveira, Islam Makhachev, Aljamain Sterling, T.J. Dillashaw, Sean O’Malley and Petr Yan are fighters scheduled to attend. The UFC 280 press conference will begin at 10 a.m....
The 1 fighter at risk of getting cut after a UFC 280 loss
The one fighter at risk of getting cut after a UFC 280 loss. With fighting the best in the world, in the most renowned promotion in the world, there will be ups and downs, with highlights of getting a finish or being finished. In the sport of MMA, it’s a matter of inches and one fault of decision-making can dictate the result of the fight, and in the UFC the more you win, especially in highlight reel fashion, the more you get rewarded and recognized.
Gatekeeper to Valentina Shevchenko? Katlyn Chookagian would rather be UFC champ, but 'it's not a bad place to be'
ABU DHABI – Katlyn Chookagian is in a weird spot, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Perennially among the top few women’s flyweights in the UFC rankings, Chookagian (18-4 MMA, 11-4 UFC) has proven to be a difficult out to nearly every opponent not named Valentina Shevchenko (23-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC). Seemingly in the role as an unofficial gatekeeper to the champion, Chookagian has embraced the position.
Sean Brady says his grappling is something Belal Muhammad has never experienced: 'I'm a different animal'
ABU DHABI – Sean Brady anticipates being too strong for Belal Muhammad in the grappling exchanges. Brady (15-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) will look to enter the welterweight title picture when he takes on Muhammad (21-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC) at Saturday’s UFC 280 event at Etihad Arena. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and ESPN+.
Sporting News
How to bet UFC 280: Expert picks for entire card featuring Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev
UFC 280 odds courtesy of Sports Interaction, Canada’s most trusted sportsbook. Two major title fights will take place at UFC 280 on October 22. There may also be a few contenders named for those titles by the end of the event. The main event will see Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev for the vacant UFC lightweight title.
Mateusz Gamrot says for sure he'll finish Beneil Dariush if UFC 280 fight hits ground: 'Jiu-jitsu is my DNA'
ABU DHABI – Mateusz Gamrot doesn’t think Beneil Dariush can hang with him on the mat. Gamrot (21-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) will look to snap Dariush’s winning streak when the pair meet on Saturday’s UFC 280 main card at Etihad Arena. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and ESPN+.
Joanna Jedrzejczyk says it's too soon for UFC Hall of Fame induction, not ready to 'be a grandma'
ABU DHABI – Joanna Jedrzejczyk is grateful UFC president Dana White plans to put her in the UFC Hall of Fame, but she’s not rushing to get enshrined. Jedrzejczyk (16-5 MMA, 10-5 UFC), a former longtime UFC strawweight champion, retired from MMA competition in June following a knockout loss to Zhang Weili in their anticipated rematch at UFC 275.
Comments / 0