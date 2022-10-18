Read full article on original website
NBC Washington
At 104, NYC Woman Says These 2 Doctor No-Nos Helped Her Survive 2 Pandemics
Are healthy living and exercise the tickets to a long life? Maybe, but for one New York City woman, she says the key is much simpler — and much more enjoyable. Elaine Terry celebrated her 104th birthday on Wednesday, complete with a party surrounded by family, friends and caregivers that help provide services for her at home, where she still lives.
People are just realizing the very rude hidden phrase in this mural – it only takes one change to spot it immediately
A MURAL in Brooklyn has caused a stir among residents who have spotted its very rude hidden meaning. The artwork is located in Brooklyn's Gowanus neighborhood, a southern area of the New York borough, and spans the length of an entire building. The mural reads "Gowanus" over a brick surface...
brickunderground.com
What to know about buying in Coney Island, Brooklyn, where you can get more space and ocean views for less money
The southern Brooklyn community of Coney Island, which is famous for its amusement parks, beaches, and outrageously quirky contests and festivals, is a down-to-earth, immigrant-centric, working-class community. Its teeming boardwalk presents an ever-changing spectacle of people parading in eccentric or scanty costumes, and there’s always lots to do, even if...
Extra Extra: Long Island social worker was keeping 118 rabbits, 100,000 roaches and tons of other critters in her house
Because that's not allowed, here are your end-of-day links: working for the city sounds like a bummer right now, Manhattan DA is returning looted antiques to India, Semafor is your go-to website for clocks, and more. [ more › ]
Shoes, clean clothes, and diapers: Where to donate supplies to help NYC migrants
Bill Tingling, director of community outreach at The Bridge (left) and founder Mark Appel, stand among stacks of donated items that will be distributed to shelters housing migrants. Much of the aid is coming directly from grassroots organizations and community groups that are being stretched thin by the large influx of arrivals. [ more › ]
Apartment Therapy
See How a Stager Transformed Classic NYC Co-Op into a Fresh, Modern Space
Heather Bien is a Washington, D.C.-based freelance writer whose work has appeared on MyDomaine, The Knot, Martha Stewart Weddings, HelloGiggles, and more. You'll often find her making pitstops for roadside antique shops, drooling over original hardwood floors, or perfecting her latte recipe. published Yesterday. A two-bedroom Manhattan co-op in a...
brickunderground.com
I'm moving out and my landlord asked me to sign a release form. What's the deal?
I’m moving out of my apartment and the management company asked me to sign a release form. It states that I agree to move out on time and once my security deposit is returned, I waive my right to file any claims against the management company. Is it ok to sign this?
A 500-Square-Foot NYC Studio’s Minimal Style Makes It a Serene Retreat to Recharge
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Location: Upper East Side — New York City, New York. Type of home: Apartment. Size: 500 square feet. Years lived in: 14...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Mayor Adams, Sanitation Commissioner Tisch Announce Drastically Reduced Hours Trash Will Sit on NYC Streets
As part of the Adams administration’s ongoing commitment to cleaning up New York City’s streets and strengthening the city’s economic recovery, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and the New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) today announced the opening of the public comment period for new proposed rules, reducing the number of hours trash and recycling will sit on New York City sidewalks by adjusting the time of day trash may be placed on the curb. Currently, trash and recycling may be placed on the curb after 4:00 PM the night before collection – the earliest of any major American city – meaning that in many neighborhoods these items can sit out for more than 14 hours, including during the evening pedestrian rush hour. These new rules would decrease the amount of time trash is left on the curb, diminishing the eyesore of black bags, reducing trash for rats, and improving cleanliness – and ultimately boosting the city’s recovery.
COVID-19 rising in some New York City areas, subvariants blamed
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Rates of COVID-19 infection have crept back up near 20% in some parts of New York City, as new omicron subvariants are on the rise and cold weather is on the way. In the Hell’s Kitchen section of Manhattan, for example, the 7-day positivity rate for the last week sits at […]
travelnoire.com
$400-A-Night Times Square NYC Hotel Rooms To Be Used As Migrant Shelter
New York’s latest migrant shelter will take the shape of midtown Manhattan hotel, Row NYC. The decision was announced on Wednesday by Mayor Eric Adams. Row NYC, a swanky four-star hotel in Times Square is said to initially home 200 migrant families. The hotel is being turned into the city’s latest “humanitarian relief center” as the influx of asylum seekers increases.
brickunderground.com
5 single-family houses for sale in Brooklyn and Queens
If you’re in the market to buy a brownstone or townhouse in New York City, your dollars will go farther in the outer boroughs. For example, in Manhattan there are 259 houses for sale listed on StreetEasy and the cheapest is $1,100,00. But in Brooklyn and Queens combined, there are 1,213 houses for sale—many priced around $500,000.
I got my hair done by a mobile salon that circles Williamsburg
The first time I stepped inside Salon Slade, I had to embrace my adventurous side. The mobile hair salon, which operates from inside a black, 1983 Chevrolet camper van parked somewhere in Williamsburg, is a bit of a mystery from the outside. Passersby slow down to catch a glimpse of what is going on inside the tricked-out RV with undercarriage lights, a spinning barbershop sign and—now for Halloween—a skeleton in the passenger seat. Sometimes, they leave with a grin; other times, they leave with an appointment.
nypressnews.com
Mayor Adams’ NYC anti-rat garbage collection plan flops with building supers: ‘It’s not gonna make a difference’
Mayor Adams rolled out a new set of garbage collection rules Monday that he vowed will deliver death to New York City’s rat population — but local building superintendents argued the effort is a weak response to the city’s ballooning rodent crisis. Under the new regulations, trash...
brickunderground.com
A housing lottery opens for 51 apartments in Central Harlem near the Apollo Theater
Applications are open through the affordable housing lottery for 51 newly constructed apartments at 224 West 124th Street Apartments in Central Harlem. Rents start at $2,150 for a studio. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn from $73,715 to $187,330, depending on the size of the household. The stabilized apartments...
hotelnewsresource.com
Best Western Plus Brooklyn-Prospect Park Hotel Opens in in Brooklyn, New York
Best Western Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of the Best Western Plus Brooklyn-Prospect Park, located at 928 Coney Island Avenue in Brooklyn, New York. The hotel is owned by Mahesh Ratanji and features 67 total guestrooms. The Best Western Plus Brooklyn-Prospect Park is a new construction hotel featuring a...
Extra Extra: There's a rich old man from Queens who rolls up in a carpet and lets people stand on him at nightclubs
Because that's what he's into, here are your end-of-day links: e-bikes are sneaking up on bus drivers, Donald Trump's company charged the Secret Service a lot of money for agents' hotel rooms, vaping makes you poop, and more. [ more › ]
NBC New York
COVID Rates Back Above 20% in Parts of Manhattan as Virus Rebounds
COVID-19 positivity rates are back above 20% in parts of Manhattan, as the latest city data indicate the virus is digging in ahead of winter. The rolling seven-day positivity rate in the Hell's Kitchen area of Manhattan is up to 22.5%, according to city data Wednesday. That is by far the highest rate in New York City, and no other neighborhood is close. Just a day prior, no neighborhood was over 20%.
nypressnews.com
Kids Sell Lemonade! Stranger Mocks, Then Chucks Bottle at Little Italy Vendor’s Face
Cops are looking for a man they say made fun of a 24-year-old vendor selling lemonade at Little Italy’s famed Feast of Gennaro festival, then threw a glass bottle at his head, authorities say. According to police, the stranger stopped in front of the vendor on the second night...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Times Square Applebee’s evicted and ordered to pay $7M in overdue rent
The Applebee’s in Times Square has been ordered to vacate the premises and pay nearly $7 million in overdue rent. The decision was handed down Monday by a New York Supreme Court judge. The restaurant at 234 W. 42nd St. is operated by franchisee Apple Metro and has been...
