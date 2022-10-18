Read full article on original website
Related
Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular
We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
2,919 Maine Businesses to Receive One-time Utility Credit Funded by Governor Mills Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan
Maine Governor Janet Mills announced today that 2,919 Maine small businesses and non-profits will be receiving a one-time credit for their electric utility accounts. The program responsible for this came from the Maine Legislature with the bill LD 2010 "Resolve, To Help Certain Businesses With Electricity Costs" The bill was sponsored by Senate President Troy Jackson, a Democrat from Aroostook, and signed into law by Governor Mills in April 2022. “Increases in the cost of energy are hurting Maine small businesses, and we are stepping up to help,” said Governor Mills.
Down East
The Very Long Walk That Changed Maine Politics
This excerpt from Bill Cohen’s 1972 Campaign for Congress: An Oral History of the Walk That Changed Maine Politics (Rowman & Littlefield; hardcover; $24.95) draws on two chapters, from conversations with Cohen, Lyons, Potholm, and Cindy Watson-Welch, a Bowdoin student in 1972 who joined the campaign field team. The text has been edited and condensed for clarity.
mainebiz.biz
Top 2022 Best Places to Work in Maine releases rankings
This year's top winners of the "Best Places to Work in Maine" in all three categories are companies that have consistently made the list each year, including Dechra, Machias Savings Bank, Allagash Brewing Co., and iBec Creative Inc. The designation by Best Companies Group recognizes businesses that have established and...
mainepublic.org
While governor, LePage cut state revenue sharing with towns. Maine Dems warn it could happen again
Inflation, energy prices, and women's healthcare are among the top issues in Maine's gubernatorial race. But Democrats are highlighting municipal budgets as another important concern. While previously serving as governor, Republican Paul LePage made cuts to a state program that shares revenue with towns and cities. It's a policy that Democrats say forced municipalities to reduce services and raise property taxes — and they warn it could happen again if LePage is elected.
themainewire.com
As Maine Risks Energy Blackouts This Winter, Mills Touts Electricity Handout
Maine, and the rest of New England, may face energy blackouts this winter due to sky prices for liquified natural gas (LNG) imports, New England’s power grid manager has warned. “The most challenging aspect of this winter is what’s happening around the world and the extreme volatility in the...
wabi.tv
349 newly recorded COVID cases
Maine (WABI) - 349 newly recorded coronavirus cases, according to the Maine CDC. There is also one additional death- a resident from Cumberland County.
Maine implements nationwide initiative to help curb homelessness
MAINE, USA — Across some communities in Maine, it's common to see people and families living without a roof over their heads. It's something the state is working to reduce by joining a national initiative, Built For Zero. Part of the idea is to move to a real-time data...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hospitals concerned about rising COVID-19 cases
EXETER, N.H. — Rising COVID-19 hospitalizations on top of staffing challenges and high occupancy rates are being called a troubling combination for New Hampshire hospitals. New Hampshire hospital officials said they're concerned that rising COVID-19 cases, coupled with the return of winter viruses, will exacerbate staffing issues. "We're already...
wabi.tv
New report addresses Maine’s workforce shortage
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Center for Economic Policy hosted a webinar Tuesday afternoon to discuss the findings of a new report on workers in the state. “State of Working Maine 2022″ was released last week. MECEP says the report shows while the robust recovery from the COVID-19...
foxbangor.com
Maine could become a “Right to Repair” state
STATEWIDE– A new referendum could be on next year’s ballot, asking voters if they’d like Maine to become a “Right to Repair” state. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says signatures are now being collected to add the question to the 2023 ballot. “We just issued...
This Maine Food Was Named One Of The ’10 Worst In America’
There is one item here in our state that was found to be particularly disgusting!. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. It highlights Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
observer-me.com
Maine is near top of nation in new COVID cases and hospitalizations
Maine is near the top of the nation in a COVID-19 resurgence that comes as weather turns colder and the cold and flu season begins, even though the state boasts one of the highest vaccination rates in the U.S. The Pine Tree State has the fourth-highest rate of new coronavirus...
WMTW
Candidate Profile: Paul LePage takes us back to his roots in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — Dubbed “America's Craziest Governor” in 2014 by Politico, Maine’s former two-term Republican governor Paul LePage is back in the battle for the Blaine House. After eight years in office, he recently told us there are still a lot of misconceptions about him and...
mainebiz.biz
'Maine Cabin Masters' settles lead-safety allegations
"Maine Cabin Masters," a reality series about revamping dilapidated cabins in rural Maine, has agreed to settle alleged lead-safety violations, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said. The EPA reached a $16,500 settlement with Kennebec Property Services LLC of Manchester, resolving alleged violations of the Lead Renovation, Repair and Painting Rule...
WCAX
Lawmaker pushing to legalize marijuana in New Hampshire
Brattleboro hires consulting firm to evaluate EMS coverage. Copley Hospital expansion aimed at improving services, wait times. An expansion at Copley Hospital in Morrisville is aimed at improving surgical services and reducing wait times. Beta plans web of charging stations across eastern US to power its electric planes. Updated: 5...
Maine cabin company featured on reality show settles lead claims
MAINE, USA — The company featured on the cable TV show “Maine Cabin Masters” has settled claims that it violated lead safety and exposure rules on some of its renovations. The settlement reached by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Kennebec Property Services LLC of Manchester resolves...
mainebiz.biz
Get connected: Applications to expand broadband open until Nov. 9
Applications are being accepted until Nov. 9 for a program that will grant $70 million to government entities, broadband utility districts, and internet service providers that need funds to design and build broadband infrastructure projects. The Maine Connectivity Authority's new Connect and Ready program is prioritizing the expansion of broadband...
mainepublic.org
Outside spending pours into Maine's gubernatorial race
Spending by groups attempting to influence Maine's gubernatorial election has jumped to more than $13 million, nearly doubling in the span of two weeks. The overwhelming majority of the ads from groups working independently of the candidate campaigns is negative messaging that attempts to hobble the re-election chances of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills or her rival, former Republican Gov. Paul LePage.
NOAA Predicts Yet Another Warmer-Than-Average Winter For Maine
Contrary to some other predictions, NOAA says Maine will likely see another "warmer than average" winter. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center has released its prediction for the 2022-23 winter season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says another "warmer-than-average" winter is predicted for parts of Maine, and New England. Differing from their prediction last winter, northern and western areas of the state have an equal chance of warmer or below normal temps this season.
Comments / 0