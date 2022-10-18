Werk-Brau, a manufacturer of vehicle attachments, offers Nox tiltrotators for excavators. The attachment provides 360 degrees of endless rotation with a tilt angle of 2 x 50 degrees, allowing versatility with a wide range of attachments. These tools transform excavators into multi-functional carriers that work in deep trenches, under or between existing pipes and tubes and in other confined space applications.

