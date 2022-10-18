ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ForConstructionPros.com

Werk-Brau Offers Heavy-duty Tiltrotators for Excavators

Werk-Brau, a manufacturer of vehicle attachments, offers Nox tiltrotators for excavators. The attachment provides 360 degrees of endless rotation with a tilt angle of 2 x 50 degrees, allowing versatility with a wide range of attachments. These tools transform excavators into multi-functional carriers that work in deep trenches, under or between existing pipes and tubes and in other confined space applications.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves

By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
appalachianhistory.net

Bringing Back the American Chestnut

Please welcome guest author Adrian Johansen. She currently resides in the Pacific Northwest, but covers a variety of topics related to sustainability, diversity and development. You can follow her on Twitter at @adrianjohanse18. Just as the Appalachian region has a rich history, so does its environment. Its rolling hills and...
torquenews.com

An Affordable Car Lift Solution for Your Home Garage

Do you believe that having your own car lift in your garage is just a pipe dream? Think again and discover just how affordable and doable it is to make that dream come true as well. Plus, learn about a few other tools such as a one-size-fits-all socket that can make automotive work more enjoyable and not have to carry a heavy toolbox in the trunk for roadside emergencies.
american-rails.com

GE "U50" Locomotives

The U50 was one of the most powerful single unit road switchers General Electric ever produced. During the great horsepower race sparked by Union Pacific in the 1960s, all three builders produced incredibly powerful road-switchers. It was UP's attempt to reduce operating costs by increasing the power of a single...
MotorTrend Magazine

Dare To Be Different: Build a 1956 Oldsmobile and Stand Out From the Crowd

For Rich Rossi of West Nyack, New York, having an Olds in the garage brings back copious memories of good times from his well-spent youth. "When I was in high school, I had a '57 Super 88. I loved that car. As a Vietnam veteran, and having grown up in the '50's and '60's, Oldsmobiles just seem to bring me back to those enjoyable and raucous days of my teenage years," states Rossi.
WEST NYACK, NY
dronedj.com

Rotterdam port is using drones to detect illegal degassing by ships

The Port of Rotterdam Authority says it is conducting trials with Dutch drone manufacturer Avy’s new Aera 3 autonomous aircraft to see if it can support inspectors and shipping masters in their work. For the next few months, the white-orange Avy Aera 3 will fly weekly over Maasvlakte and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy