ForConstructionPros.com
Werk-Brau Offers Heavy-duty Tiltrotators for Excavators
Werk-Brau, a manufacturer of vehicle attachments, offers Nox tiltrotators for excavators. The attachment provides 360 degrees of endless rotation with a tilt angle of 2 x 50 degrees, allowing versatility with a wide range of attachments. These tools transform excavators into multi-functional carriers that work in deep trenches, under or between existing pipes and tubes and in other confined space applications.
Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves
By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
appalachianhistory.net
Bringing Back the American Chestnut
Please welcome guest author Adrian Johansen. She currently resides in the Pacific Northwest, but covers a variety of topics related to sustainability, diversity and development. You can follow her on Twitter at @adrianjohanse18. Just as the Appalachian region has a rich history, so does its environment. Its rolling hills and...
torquenews.com
An Affordable Car Lift Solution for Your Home Garage
Do you believe that having your own car lift in your garage is just a pipe dream? Think again and discover just how affordable and doable it is to make that dream come true as well. Plus, learn about a few other tools such as a one-size-fits-all socket that can make automotive work more enjoyable and not have to carry a heavy toolbox in the trunk for roadside emergencies.
american-rails.com
GE "U50" Locomotives
The U50 was one of the most powerful single unit road switchers General Electric ever produced. During the great horsepower race sparked by Union Pacific in the 1960s, all three builders produced incredibly powerful road-switchers. It was UP's attempt to reduce operating costs by increasing the power of a single...
Shoddy work. Unhappy buyers. A near-death experience. When the RV lifestyle goes wrong
Jenny Doman and her family stood beside a highway exit ramp watching helplessly as bright orange flames engulfed their brand-new RV. The fire quickly transformed their dreams of a carefree life in their new home-away-from-home to a nightmare. The Oregon family had purchased the 40-foot-long Heartland Road Warrior, a fifth-wheel...
MotorTrend Magazine
Dare To Be Different: Build a 1956 Oldsmobile and Stand Out From the Crowd
For Rich Rossi of West Nyack, New York, having an Olds in the garage brings back copious memories of good times from his well-spent youth. "When I was in high school, I had a '57 Super 88. I loved that car. As a Vietnam veteran, and having grown up in the '50's and '60's, Oldsmobiles just seem to bring me back to those enjoyable and raucous days of my teenage years," states Rossi.
dronedj.com
Rotterdam port is using drones to detect illegal degassing by ships
The Port of Rotterdam Authority says it is conducting trials with Dutch drone manufacturer Avy’s new Aera 3 autonomous aircraft to see if it can support inspectors and shipping masters in their work. For the next few months, the white-orange Avy Aera 3 will fly weekly over Maasvlakte and...
