ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman and Home

When does Scorpio season 2022 start? What your sign should expect during transformative time

By Tree Carr
Woman and Home
Woman and Home
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LH4sV_0idVBzrX00

Scorpio season 2022 activates deep spiritual transformation which is quickened by the powerful Scorpio solar eclipse. This means that several elements are at play during this highly charged season.

The harmonious balancing act of airy Libra season 2022 has been the perfect energy to help prepare us for the intensity of the upcoming astrological weather: the metamorphic Scorpio season avec solar eclipse! Scorpio season 2022 is an invitation to deep dive into the zones of shadow, taboo, and self-transmutation and transform the areas of our lives that need it the most.

Scorpio, which is the Latin word for scorpion, is the zodiacal archetype for sex, death, and rebirth. In other words, this serious archetype beckons us to embark upon the journey into the mysteries of life, taboos and spiritual transformations through deep and intense experiences. Because Scorpio is a water sign, the zones of profound emotions and their potent energies are key in the transformational process.

A fixed sign ruled by both Pluto (modern ruler) and Mars (ancient ruler) Scorpio is concerned with the hidden, the deep mysteries and the alchemical process of the soul’s journey. The planet Pluto, embodies the universal life force which destroys and resurrects. The planet Mars, the archetypal warrior which pushes forward in order to accomplish. Work with both to kick some serious ass this Scorpio season!

Ruler of the eighth house of sex, death, and rebirth, there is an emphasis this month on looking at all things hidden or taboo. From sexual connections, spiritual connections, and healing transformations, Scorpio season 2022 merged with the solar eclipse will be burning down what is no longer needed in your life only to have a stronger and more powerful version of yourself emerge. It’s time to rise up like a phoenix out of the ashes!

WHEN DOES SCORPIO SEASON 2022 START?

The scorpion emerges from its rocky hideout on October 23 and continues moving through the spooky season until November 21. The Scorpio New Moon on October 25 also happens to be the same day as a solar eclipse. Potent! Eclipses in astrology , in this case a solar eclipse, hold powerful energy that helps to quicken or accelerate any intentions made under that aspect. If you harness this energy for spiritual transformation, sit back and watch the results! However, the powerful nature of this alignment can do some MEGA shifts, so be mindful of what your intentions are.

Check your astrology birth chart for your sun sign, rising sign , and moon sign to see how the season influences you and which days are heightened for your zodiac.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D6ooh_0idVBzrX00

(Image credit: Cobalt88/Getty Images)

WHAT YOUR STAR SIGN SHOULD EXPECT IN SCORPIO SEASON 2022

Aries

Dear Aries, it’s all about deep healing for you this Scorpio season. You will feel a palpable shift of energy right when Scorpio season begins on October 23. Don’t let it freak you out or get you down. See it simply as a prompt to go into your inner world and lean into some healing. With the sun entering your eighth house of sex, death, and rebirth until November, you may find that your deep inner healing could be around big life events and spiritual transformation. You may be feeling less social this season, but that’s okay! Take the time to commit to a spiritual practice, meditation, dreamwork, or therapy. The New Moon and Scorpio solar eclipse on October 25 is a perfect date for you to set intentions around bringing transformation into your life. Time to let go of some emotional baggage!

Mantra: “I welcome my spiritual transformation.”

Taurus

Hello Taurus, during Libra season 2022 , there was a clear emphasis on taking it easy, taking care of yourself, and bringing your body back into balance. You can be happy to know that Scorpio season is moving on from self-care solitude to more social energy for you! With the Sun and Venus starting to move through Scorpio on October 23, you will be feeling the fun vibes for socializing and the sexy vibes for dating. Get yourself out there! There are people to greet and lovers to meet. This is also a great time for putting yourself out there with your career, collaborations, and projects, and applying for new work.

Mantra: “I am feeling the transformation."

Gemini

Lovely Gemini, your past two seasons have been all about home, cocooning, and creating a structure for yourself. Hopefully, you have created a good groundwork for yourself as we now move into the transformative effects of Scorpio season. You are now shifting into an emphasis on transforming your daily grind as the transit moves through your sixth house of routine starting October 23. Your daily grind includes your habits and your work ethic. Scorpio season is encouraging you to transform areas in your routine that is not working for you anymore. Use the powerful energy of the Scorpio New Moon and solar eclipse on October 25 to bring transformation into that area of your life.

Mantra: “I transform my daily grind.”

Cancer

It’s a deep, sensitive, and reflective season for all of you Cancerians! Welcome to the water season, you are at home here. Scorpio season is pulling at your emotions and finely-tuned intuition. This is prime energy for honing your witchy craft. You may be feeling more spiritually minded this month - connect to your inner worlds, join a Moon circle or step into a therapy session. You’ve come a long way through your healing journey. Don’t forget to look back on the past six months to see how far you’ve come. This process is important for the integration of your experiences. Engage in a ritual on the Scorpio New Moon and solar eclipse on October 25 and open yourself to the transformation.

Mantra: “I am transforming into my best self.”

Leo

Hello Leo! The last two seasons were all about the material world and money matters for you. This is all changing for Scorpio season where there is a deep dive into your past. As the astrological shift occurs on October 23, you may find yourself remembering times from childhood or old emotional wounds from the past. This is all coming up to the surface for a reason, in order to heal and transform. Your sensitivities could be heightened this season but be mindful to work with them and not against them. Be gentle with yourself when memories and emotions arise. Don’t punch them down, give them an embracing hug. Lean into self-care through journaling, therapy, meditation, and honoring your feelings. The Scorpio New Moon and solar eclipse on October 25 is a powerful time to transmute whatever is arising for you.

Mantra: “I transform my feelings connected to the past.”

Virgo

Hey there Virgo! It’s been all work and no play the past few seasons, and all that hard work will pay off. You are moving more and more into your authenticity and self-worth. As Scorpio season kicks off on October 23, you will be feeling like you are being activated into an exciting new chapter. The energies that this season brings will have you feeling like you can take on the world. This boost in self-confidence will have you exploring new interests and making new friends. The Scorpio New Moon and solar eclipse on October 25 hold quick a bit of luck for you, so set an intention!

Mantra: "I am transforming into a new chapter."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AIobx_0idVBzrX00

(Image credit: gremlin/Getty Images)

Libra

Lovely Libra, welcome to Scorpio season. When the tides turn to the watery season on October 23, you will feel a shift of energy toward your self-worth. This is the perfect time to listen to your inner voice and what sort of script it is reading from. Be mindful of negative self-talk or self-limiting thoughts and beliefs. The transformative energy of Scorpio wants to heal you from these patterns. Use the powerful energy of the Scorpio New Moon and solar eclipse on October 25 to transform this inner voice into one that celebrates your highest self. You are a beautiful being. Shine your light into the world.

Mantra: “I transform my inner voice.”

Scorpio

Happy Birthday Scorpio! This is your season. It’s time to shine big and bright! But before you shine that light you will be traversing through the deep dark Scorpio underbelly when the season kicks off on October 23. Not to worry though, it’s only for a few days and you got this. Like true Scorpio style, you are resilient and not afraid of the dark. Big healing transformations around family and relationships abound. Purging and resetting are in order. By the time the Scorpio New Moon and a solar eclipse occur on October 25, the energies will re-set. It’s time to move through the rest of Scorpio season forever!

Mantra: “I am working with my transformation."

Sagittarius

You’ve got this Sagittarius! This season is all about embracing spiritual lessons and if you mindfully pay attention, it will transform the way you live your life. As soon as the sun moves into Scorpio on October 23, you may feel quite emotional. It’s all good, you are just feeling the effects of this watery deep season. Let the tears flow if needed. It is a sign of healing. Be kind to yourself and lean into your spiritual practices. With the Sun moving into our twelfth house of endings, there will be a focus on letting go of things that no longer serve you. It is also a potent time for emotional healing, therapy, or learning a new spiritual path. Work with the Scorpio New Moon and solar eclipse on October 25 to let go and surrender to the transformation.

Mantra: “I am open to transformation.”

Capricorn

It’s a new season for you Capricorn, and a great time to move out of the philosophical mode of last season and into a more social vibe. Old friends could be coming out of the woodwork right now either through chance meetings or synchronicity. See it as a chance to rekindle, review or resolve! With the Sun moving through your eleventh house of friendships and the collective, it is the perfect time for socializing, collaborating, hosting an event or launching a social media strategy. Have fun with it! It’s a highly creative time. The Scorpio New Moon and solar eclipse on October 25 is a powerful time to either create or launch.

Mantra: “I am transforming my community.”

Aquarius

Hey there Aquarius! It’s all about career for you in Scorpio season 2022. It’s time to get innovative and revolutionary. When Scorpio season kicks off on October 23 you will feel a shift of energy that highlights all things to do with work. Big transformations are in store. The sun moving into your tenth house of career will shine a light on the reality of your work situation. Are you in a job that resonates with you or do your work habits need a massive transformation? This is the season to make some shifts into a long-term plan. The Scorpio New Moon and solar eclipse on October 25 is the perfect time to set an intention around your career.

Mantra: “I am transforming my career.”

Pisces

Watery Pisces, it’s all about personal growth and expansion for you this Scorpio season. A big part of this growth is releasing old relationships and toxic power dynamics. Endings and healings could be part of the theme this season. The exciting thing about this is that there is a wonderful new chapter emerging:  one that is empowering and abundant. As soon as you let go of that old stagnant energy, it makes room for new energy to come in. Around the Scorpio New Moon and solar eclipse on October 25, lean into some energy rituals with either Reiki, acupuncture or crystal healing.

Mantra: “I am transforming my energy.”

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

Your Weekly Horoscopes: October 16 to 23, 2022

Libras might be known for being fair, balanced and polite, but as their season closes out this week, things get heated! Passions are set aflame as the sun and Venus—who have been traveling together in the sky all month, putting relationships front and center—connect with Mars and then Pluto. Mars inspires creativity, play and flirtations, while Pluto brings obsessions, ugly truths and heavy conversations to the surface. There’s no way to “keep things light” under these influences!
Elite Daily

Dark Times Are Ahead For 3 Zodiac Signs In October

This month could be isolating. Libra season usually marks a social time. It is #cuffingSZN, after all. But it won’t be long before Scorpio season makes it mark — and you know how dark the season of the Scorpion can get. That’s why October 2022 will be the worst for certain zodiac signs.
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Predicting Long-Term Relationships Over Short-Lived Flings

Your relationships are starting to run more smoothly and your love horoscope for the week of October 10 to October 16 is filled with possibilities. Libra season is still underway and this clever and cooperative wants you to nurture your one-on-one dynamics. If you’re single, this is a beautiful time to let the promise of love lead you toward sparkling connections. And if you’re in a relationship, now’s the time to remember what drew you toward each other in the first place! As Mercury—planet of communication and intellectual exchange—enters balanced Libra on October 10, it will help you understand what it...
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Month of October & They Have So Much Magic on Their Side

It’s officially the season of the witch and the zodiac signs who will have the best month of October 2022 are diving right into the magic. Libra season is underway, bringing you a burst of beauty, friendship and romance. It’s also helping you establish harmony in your relationships, because last month’s Mercury retrograde likely caused unresolved issues to resurface. However, because this retrograde is coming to an end on October 2, you’re starting this month off with a weight being removed from your shoulders! Stationing direct at 24 degrees Virgo, Mercury will be completely free from the confusion as of October...
MindBodyGreen

October 2022 Monthly Horoscope: What Astrologers Want You To Know

It’s Libra season, a time where we usually seek harmony and middle ground and enjoy pleasantries and quality time with other people. It’s all about moderation and that easy equilibrium that gets boring in large doses but can be really nice for a month every year!. Alas in...
Well+Good

October’s Luckiest Transit Will Bring 3 Zodiac Signs Good News for Love and Money

That's a phrase you’ll likely hear—and even say yourself—more frequently than usual on October 22. Why? The day marks this month’s luckiest alignment of Venus and the sun in Libra, a sign that especially values aesthetics. The cosmic uniting of the two celestial forces in the sign of the scales will elevate our ability to recognize, applaud, and connect with beauty as well as pleasure. And three zodiac signs, in particular, will feel the effects to a pronounced degree.
NJ.com

Today’s daily horoscope for Oct. 20, 2022

The Saturn retrograde has provided lessons on morality, ethics and the role of time in changing your ideas about society’s rules and norms. History has some time to teach, as it always repeats, but never quite the same way twice. The big picture will be easier to see as we count down to Saturn’s change of direction at the end of the week.
themindsjournal.com

When The Zodiac Signs Text You Late At Night

Aries: “I’m outside with a wirecutter, wanna go for a walk?”. Taurus: “I know I said I was ok earlier but I’ve been thinking about it all day and actually I’m upset”. Gemini: “You’ll never guess what just happened”. Cancer: “Do you remember...
MindBodyGreen

Ready For The Full Moon In Aries? Here's What To Know, Based On Your Sign

With each full moon, we have an opportunity to take stock and release—and this weekend, there's a full moon in Aries headed our way. It will peak in skies on October 9 at 4:56 p.m. ET, and depending on your zodiac sign, this moon will affect you in different ways.
CNBC

Is your partner 'quiet quitting' your relationship? Here are 2 warning signs

Americans are searching "when to break up" more than ever, according to recent Google Trends data. And while figuring out how and when to dump their partners, some are "quiet quitting" their relationships. The term "quiet quitting" barreled into the zeitgeist a few months ago and generally refers to workers...
Refinery29

It’s Scorpio Season & Serious Change Is In The Air

Spooky season is upon us, and you know what that means — Scorpios are ready for their moment in the spotlight (or should we say moonlight?). On October 23, the sun will move into the sign of the scorpion, meaning that Scorpio season is here to stay — well, at least until November 22. Prepare to be even more curious, confident, creative, sexual, and drawn to the occult than before. Welcome to the dark side.
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Love Horoscope Says You May Be Catching Feelings, Thank to Venus in Libra

Powerful romantic shifts and empowering transformations are happening in your love horoscope for the week of September 26 to October 2, so get ready for sparks to fly. There’s a lot to look forward to right now in terms of love, so dive into the romance of it all. If you’re catching feelings, you might as well embrace it rather than fear it, because the universe definitely wants you to. Emotional bonds are deepening right now, especially when Mercury retrograde forms a conjunction with romantic Venus in Virgo on September 26. This will pave the way for communication in your relationships,...
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week & Their Charisma Is Downright Irresistible

After a dynamic full moon in Aries, the week begins with Mercury re-entering harmony-seeking Libra, making our conversations all the more amicable and light-hearted. However, thanks to Mercury’s post-retrograde shadow, what was swept beneath the rug at the beginning of September could come back around for reconsideration, but three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of October 10 to 16. Also, there will be at least six planets transiting through air signs by midweek, so be sure to keep an open mind. Have you been contemplating your commitment with a significant other? Are you waiting to hear back about...
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Month of October, but It’s Taking Them Somewhere Beautiful & Unexpected

If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of October 2022, don’t let it bring you down. This doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed to experience disaster, only that the planets are placing a little more strain on you than usual. However, let’s not forget that when you’re stuck between a rock and a hard place, it’s also the perfect amount of pressure to form a diamond. Luckily, the month begins with a dash of hope as Mercury retrograde *finally* comes to an end on October 2. This means things are about to start running more smoothly, so...
boldsky.com

October 2022: Lucky And Unlucky Zodiac Signs This Month

Venus entering Sagittarius on 07 October will make us more adventurous and very likely to take risks with respect to relationships which means that you will be taking gingerly steps in the matters of heart. After October 9, we can hope to have some clarity over issues of financial nature....
Elite Daily

The October 2022 Blood Moon Will Deeply Affect 4 Zodiac Signs

What’s not to like about Libra season? It’s a time when partnership is essential (hello, cuffing season!), conflict is avoided, and pleasure is a primary motivating factor. But while the harmonious energy of this season has been pleasant, the upcoming full moon in Aries (aka Hunter’s Moon) is encouraging everyone to switch gears big time, especially the four zodiac signs that will be affected by the October 2022 blood moon the most.
StyleCaster

Scorpio—Your October Horoscope Says You’re Letting Go of the Old You & Getting to Know the New You

By the end of the month, life could look very different! Your Scorpio horoscope for October 2022 says you’re approaching a period of accelerated growth, so strap yourselves in and get ready for a wild ride. Luckily, as Mercury retrograde comes to an end on October 2, stationing direct in your 11th house of hopes and ideals, you’re learning so much about who you are and what you really want. Mercury isn’t the only planet that’s no longer retrograde, because Pluto retrograde will also come to an end on October 8. As the planet of creation and destruction begins moving forward...
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week, As Long As They’re Willing to Spread Love & Kindness

Mercury has *officially* stationed direct and powerhouse Pluto is following in the messenger planet’s footsteps, concluding its retrograde journey later this week. This is gonna take some of the load off, so breathe a sigh of relief! Granted, we’re still in the midst of Mercury’s post-retrograde shadow phase—not to mention its perplexing square to hazy Neptune—but three zodiac signs will have the best week from October 3 to October 9. With Venus sitting just a few degrees away from the sun in Libra, we’re prone to approaching situations in a balanced and lighthearted way, so keep up the good vibes! Acting...
Woman and Home

Woman and Home

552
Followers
119
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Glamorous, aspirational and fun, woman&home curates the best products and advice from health, wellness and beauty to food, homes and books and helps women live their best lives.

 https://www.womanandhome.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy