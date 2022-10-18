Read full article on original website
DCSO: Suspects had 257.8 grams of meth, handgun
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says an October 11 traffic stop resulted in the arrest of two men on numerous felony charges. Law enforcement officials say around 3:40 a.m., a deputy was eastbound on Schnellville Road when he saw a westbound vehicle going 54 mph in a 30 mph zone. […]
EPD: 19-year-old arrested for firing AK-47 in neighborhood
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a 19-year-old man was arrested after admitting to firing an assault rifle in a northside neighborhood. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Asbury Drive on Monday night for a shots fired call. After arrival, officers say they spoke with Collin M. […]
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 37 year old Roland C. Webb of Louisville for possession of <5g of meth and drug paraphernalia. Roland was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 22 year old Makayla J. Casey of Louisville for possession of <5g of meth...
hot96.com
Teen Arrested For Firing Gun In The Air
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Department was called to Grandin Pointe mobile home park in response to shots fired. This happened Wednesday on Webster Grove Court. A witness told deputies that 19 year old Collin Salyer was arguing with his sister. The girl was seen running out of the house...
witzamfm.com
Tip Leads to Knox County Drug Arrest
Bruceville- A citizen’s tip led to a drug arrest. Indiana State Police officials say the tip led them to the home of Andrew Woods and Brandi Pettele in Bruceville. A search warrant was initiated on Sunday at their residence on State Road 67. Officers located marijuana and approximately 6...
wrul.com
Carmi Police Department Arrests Four Over The Weekend
Late Friday morning, 20 year old Vanessa South, and a passenger in her vehicle, 20 year old Nocona Horseworthy, both of 801 Summit Street in Carmi, were stopped on Fifth Street in Carmi. South was arrested for driving on a suspended license, Horseworthy for illegally possessing cannabis in a motor vehicle. They were both also charged with possession of stolen property. Bond for Horseworthy was set at $250. South bonded out to $250 cash plus a $20 booking fee that afternoon.
ISP: Citizen’s complaint leads to drug arrests in Bruceville
BRUCEVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) says a complaint led to two drug arrests. Law enforcement officials say Indiana State Police and Knox County sheriff’s deputies initiated a drug investigation on October 16 after receiving information about illegal drug activity at a residence located at the 4400 block of North SR 67, Bruceville. […]
WIBC.com
IMPD: Accused Drug Dealers Arrested, Crystal Meth & Crack Cocaine Recovered
INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis have arrested four accused drug dealers, including one man wanted out of Vigo County. A multi-team investigation began on October 10th. IMPD made their way to Central Avenue and arrested two men, Ryan Hatton, 45, and Daquan Elliot, 30. Both men have been charged with possession and dealing in meth and cocaine. Elliot was hit with an additional charge of possession of a syringe.
wevv.com
Man accused of firing AK-47 in Evansville neighborhood during argument
An Evansville man is behind bars after being accused of firing an AK-47 in a residential area. Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office say they were sent to an area of Webster Grove Court just off of Wimberg Road around 8:30 p.m. on Monday after gunfire was reported. When...
Henderson Police identify woman fatally struck by vehicle
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On the evening of October 19, A woman died after being hit by a vehicle on South Green Street in Henderson. Witnesses to the accident stated that a woman who looked as though she was having a medical emergency was standing along the side of the road. As she attempted to […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
James Garrett, 30, of Washington, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and criminal trespass. Bond was set at $25,000. Stephen Fitzgerald, 67, of Washington, was arrested on a charge of OVWI Refusal. Bond was set at $2,000.
Car crashes on Crew Carwash property in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A car crashed near the signage for a local business in Terre Haute Thursday. Footage from the scene shows a Ford Mustang near the poles attached to the Crew Carwash sign located at 5010 S US 41 in Terre Haute with tire tracks tracing back to US 41. Vigo County […]
Fairfield man faces ‘Felony X’ charges after massive meth bust
FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says a large scale methamphetamine bust led to the arrest of a 59-year-old rural Fairfield man. Earlier last week, Wayne County Sheriff deputies say they obtained a search warrant soon after discovering a major meth operation in Wayne County. Jesse L. Owen, the man believed to […]
104.1 WIKY
Store Manager Threatened By Ex-Employee
An Evansville Police Officer responded to a call on Tuesday at a discount retail store in the 2000 block of Weinbach Center Drive in reference to a harassment report. A former employee, who was banned from the property, came inside the store and threatened the manager after she told him to leave.
14news.com
Trial for man charged with 2017 car crash murder begins
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The trial is underway for the man charged with murder following a 2017 car crash that left another man dead. Tuesday’s trial is actually a re-trail. It initially began back in February, but the court declared it a mistrial, citing the reason as jury tampering. Proceedings are now back.
14news.com
Evansville felon sentenced to 46 months in federal prison
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison after officials say he pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to a press release, 36-year-old Sergio Rascoe also admitted he violated the terms of his supervised release for his prior federal conviction and was sentenced to an additional 24 months in prison for a total of 70 months.
wrul.com
Norris City Man Arrested For Luring Of A Minor
On October 13th, the Fairfield Police Department received a report of a missing juvenile. The juvenile was believed to have been picked up by William S Franks, 29 of Norris City, IL. The Norris City Police Department was contacted. The juvenile was located and returned to their residence. Franks was taken into custody and booked in the White County Jail on charges of Luring of a Minor. He is being held on $5,000 bond. Franks is scheduled to appear in court again on November 3rd at 9:0 a.m. No further information has been provided at this time.
WTHI
ISU Rave Alert: Possible gunshots fired from truck near 3rd and Poplar
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An alert was sent to Indiana State University students and staff about gunshots fired near campus in downtown Terre Haute. The "Rave Alert," sent around 6:30 P.M., says Terre Haute police were dispatched to a call of gunshots coming from a vehicle near 3rd and Poplar Streets.
wevv.com
ATF National Response Team deploys to Evansville to investigate massive warehouse fire
More resources are being brought in to investigate the massive warehouse fire that broke out in Evansville, Indiana on Monday. Authorities said Wednesday that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) National Response Team (NRT) had deployed to Evansville to join the investigation into the fire at the historic warehouse on North Morton Avenue.
bloomingtonian.com
Change machines stolen from car wash; Cash taken
The change machines have been stolen again from the Water World car wash in the 1600 block of West Third Street, according to the Bloomington Police Department. Money worth less than the value of the machines was taken. Police responded to the business around noon Monday when the owner reported...
