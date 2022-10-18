Read full article on original website
It's Starting to Feel Like Fall! Here is When and Where you can Expect to See the Best Foliage in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames TulianoCary, NC
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
Free Concert in Downtown Cary on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
Driver, disoriented after Knightdale crash, reaches for gun
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — A man involved in a Thursday crash in Knightdale reached for a gun but never pointed it at the first responders trying to help him. Around 1 a.m., troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a single-car crash at 1712 Horton Road. A...
WRAL
Fire burns hole in roof at home in southeast Wake County
RALEIGH, N.C. — A husband and wife and their pet cat on Thursday escaped a house fire in southeastern Wake County. Crews responded to the home on Diamond Drive, off of Rock Quarry Road, before 5 a.m. The fire left a hole in the roof, which was badly damaged....
WRAL
Police: Man caught on video shoving 82-year-old Home Depot employee
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — A man was caught on surveillance video shoving a Home Depot employee while stealing merchandise. On Tuesday, a suspect appeared to push an 82-year-old man down while stealing from the Home Depot in Hillsborough. The employee looked to have hit his head on a flower pot.
Apex Friendship Middle School student hit by car in carpool area
A student was hit by a car at Apex Friendship Middle School while riding a bike, according to police.
Person taken to hospital after shooting at Zebulon home
ZEBULON, N.C. — A person was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a shooting at a Zebulon home. Before 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Wake County Sheriff's Office responded to the home in the 400 block of East Stronach Ave. Zebulon police were investigating the shooting for hours, taking...
'He was not breathing': Officers rush to save life of 1-year-old boy in Harnett County
A Harnett County family is holding onto their 1-year-old son a little tighter today after two law enforcement officers saved his life. A deputy and state trooper are being called heroes for leaping into action. North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Gary Altman was finishing a traffic stop when he heard...
Parents want more safety measures as Apex student faces months-long recovery after being hit biking to school
APEX, N.C. — Families in Apex are saying students are in danger every day on their walk to school. This comes after a student at Apex Friendship Middle School ended up in the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car Tuesday morning. Tuesday's crash happened at...
WRAL
Raleigh police release five-day report on Hedingham mass shooting: Officers found 15-year-old suspected shooter had shotgun, handgun and knife
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department on Thursday released its five-day report about last week's mass shooting in an east Raleigh neighborhood. The report states the 15-year-old suspect in the mass shooting shot and stabbed a 16-year-old boy to death before killing four others. Sources tell WRAL News...
Bond set for second suspect in fatal Oxford hit-and-run
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the suspects in a deadly hit-and-run in Oxford has had formal charges filed against him, and his bond was also set. Walker Fielder, 21, of Madison, died after being hit by a vehicle in Oxford on Sunday, October 16. Blanche Williamson, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was also hit by […]
Triad mom runs for Raleigh mass shooting victim, slain mother
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's been almost a week since five people were gunned down on a Raleigh greenway, among them avid runner and mother of three Susan Karnatz is now at the center of a viral running challenge. Runners across the world are using #RunForSue in her honor. Among...
nsjonline.com
Fights in Moore County middle school caught in video
RALEIGH — Multiple videos posted by the Instagram account “Cantfinddisacc” show nearly a dozen fights recorded by students at Crain’s Creek Middle School in Moore County. The videos surfaced last week although the account now appears to have been deleted. The videos downloaded and viewed by...
cbs17
Man injured in Cary house fire on Tuesday dies
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire at a home in Cary on Tuesday morning left one person dead, officials announced. Shortly after 7 a.m, the Cary Fire Department responded to a house fire at 108 Grey Fox Court. Units arrived on scene four minutes later, and firefighters found fire and smoke coming from a second-story bedroom.
WRAL
Raleigh police's five-day report on Oct. 13 mass shooting expected Thursday
A new report from the Raleigh Police Department on Thursday could uncover missing details about the Oct. 13 mass shooting in an east Raleigh neighborhood. A new report from the Raleigh Police Department on Thursday could uncover missing details about the Oct. 13 mass shooting in an east Raleigh neighborhood.
Family says man killed in crash was out with a friend when shots fired at their car
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A car shot at multiple times Tuesday night ran off the road, according to police, and a man inside died. Around 11 p.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a shooting in the 7300 block of South Raeford Road. Investigators said the car was...
Massive tree falls in Durham, woman escapes with minor injuries
DURHAM, N.C. — A woman escaped with minor injuries Tuesday after a massive tree fell above her car along North Gregson Street in Durham. Sky 5 flew over the scene north of Durham Central Park at 9:45 a.m., which showed a large tree on the ground with a red SUV beneath it. The tree was uprooted from the ground.
cbs17
I-40 east reopens in Raleigh near Gorman St. after crash closes most lanes
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A wreck on Interstate 40 in southwest Raleigh closed nearly all lanes heading east near Gorman Street for nearly an hour Tuesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash happened around 3:23 p.m. and initially closed all eastbound lanes just east...
WRAL
Orange County homicide suspect will be tried as adult
The Orange County District Attorney's office announced it would try the 17-year-old suspect in the shooting as an adult on Wednesday. The Orange County District Attorney's office announced it would try the 17-year-old suspect in the shooting as an adult on Wednesday.
WLTX.com
North Carolina toddler fatally shoots himself, sheriff says
BENSON, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff's office said a toddler fatally shot himself while playing with a handgun. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to West Watson Road in Benson on Sunday night and found a 2-year-old boy near a vehicle with a gunshot wound.
Raleigh police release new details, timeline of the mass shooting that left 5 dead, 2 injured
The suspect in last week's mass shooting was armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and a hunting knife, police said in a new report.
cbs17
1 taken to hospital after gunshots fired into home near Fayetteville
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured when gunshots were fired into a home in a neighborhood near Fayetteville over the weekend, officials said Tuesday. The incident was reported around 5:20 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 2600 block of Carolina Drive, according to a news release from the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.
