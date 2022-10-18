ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apex, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL

Fire burns hole in roof at home in southeast Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. — A husband and wife and their pet cat on Thursday escaped a house fire in southeastern Wake County. Crews responded to the home on Diamond Drive, off of Rock Quarry Road, before 5 a.m. The fire left a hole in the roof, which was badly damaged....
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Person taken to hospital after shooting at Zebulon home

ZEBULON, N.C. — A person was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a shooting at a Zebulon home. Before 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Wake County Sheriff's Office responded to the home in the 400 block of East Stronach Ave. Zebulon police were investigating the shooting for hours, taking...
ZEBULON, NC
WRAL

Raleigh police release five-day report on Hedingham mass shooting: Officers found 15-year-old suspected shooter had shotgun, handgun and knife

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department on Thursday released its five-day report about last week's mass shooting in an east Raleigh neighborhood. The report states the 15-year-old suspect in the mass shooting shot and stabbed a 16-year-old boy to death before killing four others. Sources tell WRAL News...
RALEIGH, NC
WJTV 12

Bond set for second suspect in fatal Oxford hit-and-run

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the suspects in a deadly hit-and-run in Oxford has had formal charges filed against him, and his bond was also set. Walker Fielder, 21, of Madison, died after being hit by a vehicle in Oxford on Sunday, October 16. Blanche Williamson, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was also hit by […]
OXFORD, MS
nsjonline.com

Fights in Moore County middle school caught in video

RALEIGH — Multiple videos posted by the Instagram account “Cantfinddisacc” show nearly a dozen fights recorded by students at Crain’s Creek Middle School in Moore County. The videos surfaced last week although the account now appears to have been deleted. The videos downloaded and viewed by...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man injured in Cary house fire on Tuesday dies

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire at a home in Cary on Tuesday morning left one person dead, officials announced. Shortly after 7 a.m, the Cary Fire Department responded to a house fire at 108 Grey Fox Court. Units arrived on scene four minutes later, and firefighters found fire and smoke coming from a second-story bedroom.
CARY, NC
WRAL News

Massive tree falls in Durham, woman escapes with minor injuries

DURHAM, N.C. — A woman escaped with minor injuries Tuesday after a massive tree fell above her car along North Gregson Street in Durham. Sky 5 flew over the scene north of Durham Central Park at 9:45 a.m., which showed a large tree on the ground with a red SUV beneath it. The tree was uprooted from the ground.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

I-40 east reopens in Raleigh near Gorman St. after crash closes most lanes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A wreck on Interstate 40 in southwest Raleigh closed nearly all lanes heading east near Gorman Street for nearly an hour Tuesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash happened around 3:23 p.m. and initially closed all eastbound lanes just east...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Orange County homicide suspect will be tried as adult

The Orange County District Attorney's office announced it would try the 17-year-old suspect in the shooting as an adult on Wednesday. The Orange County District Attorney's office announced it would try the 17-year-old suspect in the shooting as an adult on Wednesday.
WLTX.com

North Carolina toddler fatally shoots himself, sheriff says

BENSON, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff's office said a toddler fatally shot himself while playing with a handgun. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to West Watson Road in Benson on Sunday night and found a 2-year-old boy near a vehicle with a gunshot wound.
BENSON, NC
cbs17

1 taken to hospital after gunshots fired into home near Fayetteville

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured when gunshots were fired into a home in a neighborhood near Fayetteville over the weekend, officials said Tuesday. The incident was reported around 5:20 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 2600 block of Carolina Drive, according to a news release from the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy