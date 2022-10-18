ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle Felt 'Objectified' & Reduced To Feeling Like A 'Bimbo' During Stint On 'Deal Or No Deal'

By OK! Staff
 2 days ago
Source: mega

Meghan Markle is thinking about her time on Deal or No Deal when she was a briefcase girl in 2006. During the stint, the TV star, 41, admitted that she doesn't have the best memories when appearing on the game show.

"There was a very cookie cutter idea of precisely what we should look like. It was solely about beauty — and not necessarily about brains," the Duchess, who shares Lilibet and Archie with Prince Harry, recalled in the latest episode of her podcast, "Archetypes."

"When I look back at that time, I'll never forget this one detail — because moments before we'd get on stage, there was a woman who ran the show and she'd be there backstage, and I can still hear her. She couldn't properly pronounce my last name at the time and I knew who she was talking to because she'd go, 'Markle, suck it in! Markle, suck it in!'" she continued.

The brunette beauty shared she took the job to make some money, as she was auditioning for acting jobs.

"I had also studied international relations in college, and there were times I was on set at Deal or No Deal and thinking back to my time working as an intern at the U.S. Embassy in Argentina in Buenos Aires and being in the motorcade with the security of treasury at the time and being valued specifically for my brain. Here, I was being valued for something quite the opposite," she stated.

Source: mega

Despite being forced to get dolled up — girls would line up to get their lashes and hair done — she had no interest in appearing on anymore of the game show series.

"I was thankful for the job, but not for how it made me feel, which was not smart. And by the way, I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me, but that wasn't the focus of why we were there. I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage. I didn't like being forced to be all looks and little substance, and that's how it felt for me at the time — being reduced to this specific archetype: the word ‘bimbo.'”

For more on the royal family, tune into the critically acclaimed new podcast "The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession." Listen below.

Source: mega

SARAH FERGUSON TELLS ALL ABOUT PRINCESS DIANA: 'SHE WOULD BE VERY PROUD OF HER SONS'

Bill Jones
2d ago

