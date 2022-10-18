Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
Related
NHL
Rangers' Shesterkin throws off Reaves with two-second delay after ritual
Team takes ice moment later than usual as goalie takes his time. The New York Rangers pregame ritual was on a two-second delay on Monday. Since forward Ryan Reaves signed with the Rangers prior to the 2021-22 season, the pregame routine has been the same: goalie Igor Shesterkin crouches down in the doorway leading to the ice, Reaves shoves some teammates then yells at the top of his lungs "Shesty, release us!" The "u" in the shouted us is usually elongated for maximum effect.
markerzone.com
FLYERS CLAIM FORWARD OFF WAIVERS FROM COLORADO; TWO MORE PLACED ON THE WIRE
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Philadelphia Flyers have claimed 29-year-old forward Lukas Sedlak off waivers from the Colorado Avalanche. Sedlak, a native of Ceske Budejovice (Czechia), returned to the NHL this season after spending the last three years in the KHL with Traktor Chelyabinsk. In three games with the Avs this season, Sedlak had no points, no penalty minutes, was a plus-one and averaged 7:42 TOI.
markerzone.com
THE VANCOUVER CANUCKS' LOCKER ROOM IS REPORTEDLY HEAVILY DIVIDED
Heading into 2022-23, the Vancouver Canucks had high-ish expectations for their team, yet their record-setting start has reached levels previously unsuspected. A team that is pinned up tight against the $82.5 million salary cap, the Canucks have now blown four consecutive multi-goal leads to advance to 0-3-1; the only such team to do so in NHL history.
Red Wings dealt indefinite Jakub Vrana blow as he enters assistance program
Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana missed the team’s 5-4 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night. The team listed him as being out for “personal reasons.” There was no official timetable for his return, but it doesn’t seem like the Czechian forward will return any time soon.
markerzone.com
AVALANCHE CLAIM FORWARD OFF WAIVERS FROM NEW YORK; KRAKEN PLACE VETERAN DEFENCEMAN ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS
One day after losing forward Lukas Sedlak, who was claimed off waivers by the Philadelphia Flyers, the Avalanche have picked up another forward. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Colorado Avalanche have claimed Dryden Hunt off waivers from the New York Rangers. Hunt, 26, had a career year during the...
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not the Best Defense Partner for Seider
Moritz Seider is a phenom of a defensive specimen. He’s built like a tank, hits like a freight train, and made his presence felt in his Calder Trophy-winning season as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year. But the one question on everyone’s mind is: can he get even better?
markerzone.com
547-GAME NHL VETERAN SIGNS PTO IN THE AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
The Toronto Marlies, AHL affiliate of the Maple Leafs, made a bit of noise on Wednesday morning as they announced that they've signed ten-year NHL veteran Danny DeKeyser to a professional try-out contract (PTO). DeKeyser, 32, was an unrestricted free agent this summer and with not many offers coming in,...
markerzone.com
SLAFKOVSKY INTENDS TO CONTINUE BATTLING FOR SPOT IN HABS LINEUP
Despite being the first overall pick in this year's draft, there is no guarantee that Juraj Slafkovsky will remain with the Montreal Canadiens for the entirety of the 2022-23 season. Headlining what was considered to be a weak draft class, there has been talk that Slafkovsky may be re-assigned by...
lastwordonsports.com
Colorado Avalanche Forward Out Long Term With Injury
Playing the tough sport that we love the most comes at a price. It is tough and physically demanding. Between delivering hits and sacrificing the body to block shots, it all comes at a price. One star is already down with injury and that is Florida Panthers Aaron Ekblad. Another huge blow landed on another team’s doorstep. Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog is out long-term.
markerzone.com
JAKUB VRANA TO TAKE INDEFINITE LEAVE FROM RED WINGS
Jakub Vrana has been placed in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program and will be unavailable for an indefinite period of time. Vrana will continue to be paid during his leave, and he will return to the Red Wings once the officials in the program deem him fit.
markerzone.com
CANADIAN PLAYER GOES ON HUGE TIRADE AGAINST SHL FOLLOWING SUSPENSION
John Quenneville, a Canadian and former NHLer who now plays for Leksands of the Swedish Hockey League, is making it very clear that he's not happy with a suspension from the SHL for abuse of an official. Quenneville was involved in a game against Vaxjo last Saturday where he shoved an official. It definitely wasn't much, but the SHL as a zero-tolerance policy for laying hands on officials, and he received a one-game suspension for it. Check it out:
NBC Sports
Bettman: NHL salary cap may get nice bump for 2023-24 season
NEW YORK — The NHL salary cap could get its first big increase since before the pandemic sooner than expected. Commissioner Gary Bettman said there’s a chance players could be finished paying off what they owe owners from pandemic revenue losses as soon as this season, which would mean the cap going up $4 million or more next summer.
markerzone.com
BRUINS' DEFENSEMAN STILL WAITING ON U.S. VISA DELAYS
Anton Strålman has yet to play a game for the Boston Bruins on U.S. soil, as he patiently waits for the necessary filings on his work visa. The 931-game NHL veteran cannot play stateside, however, he was able to make his Bruins' debut in the Canadian capital Tuesday night in the team's 7-5 defeat to the Ottawa Senators.
markerzone.com
BOUDREAU CALLS CANUCKS 'MENTALLY WEAK' AFTER BLOWING THIRD-STRAIGHT MULTI-GOAL LEAD
The Vancouver Canucks are off to a very poor start to the 2022-23 season. In their first three games, they have an 0-3-0 record and have allowed 14 goals against. In each of those three games versus the Oilers, Flyers and on Monday against the Washington Capitals, the Canucks have given up a multi-goal lead. On Monday, things went from bad to worse.
markerzone.com
WESTERN CONFERENCE REVERSE RETRO 2.0 JERSEYS OFFICIALLY UNVEILED
After months of speculation, the NHL and adidas have officially unveiled the Reverse Retro 2.0 jersey line. Teams across the NHL will wear these uniforms anywhere from 2 to 6 times between the months of November and January. Let's take a look at the Western Conference uniforms!. Anaheim Ducks. The...
markerzone.com
PANTHERS PLACE DEFENCEMAN AARON EKBLAD ON LTIR
Florida Panthers defenceman Aaron Ekblad has had a rough go when it comes to injuries in his career. The 26-year-old suffered a lower-body injury in March and was deemed week-to-week, but fortunately for the Panthers, he was able to return for the playoffs. The 2022-23 season is just over a...
markerzone.com
NHL'S DEPUTY COMMISSIONER ADMITS SOME COUNTRIES ALREADY MAKING DEMANDS FOR 2024 WORLD CUP OF HOCKEY
The NHL's plan to stage a World Cup of Hockey in 2024 was supposed to see a return to a more traditional format where individual countries would be represented, rather than some of the ideas used in the past. That plan is already causing issues, though. The league stated just a few months ago that it really wants to have all the hockey-playing countries to participate. However, that isn't sitting well with everyone.
Comments / 0