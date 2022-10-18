Read full article on original website
iowapublicradio.org
Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds is focusing on Biden, tax cuts and school choice in her reelection bid
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican, is running for reelection this fall. On the campaign trail, she’s been talking a lot about President Joe Biden and why she thinks Iowa is better off than states run by Democrats. “Let me tell you right here tonight, the likelihood of me...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa gun amendment supporters say its time to "protect those rights"
DES MOINES, Iowa — On the back of Iowa's ballot, a constitutional amendment, which has the power to change Iowa's gun laws. Dave Funk, the President of the Iowa Firearms Coalition, says, "as time has gone on the legislator here in the state of Iowa expanded our rights of Iowans to carry weapons and own different type of firearms. It hasn't been a problem and one of the natural out gross of those is to want to protect those rights."
KCCI.com
Axne and Nunn running to represent Iowa’s 3rd District
DES MOINES, Iowa — District 3 covers most of southern and central Iowa, including Polk and Dallas counties. The race for District 3 is one of the most closely watched congressional races in the country. For Iowa Democrats, winning District 3 means keeping a seat that is currently their...
bleedingheartland.com
What to bring with you when voting early in Iowa
Early voting starts today in Iowa. I recommend voting before election day, so you don't have to worry about an illness, work obligation, or family emergency preventing you from voting on November 8. Before you set out for an early voting location, make sure you have all the documentation you...
kwit.org
NEWS 10.19.22: Early Voting, Former South Dakota Gov. Dies, Iowa Alert System, and More
Early voting started today in Iowa. In Sioux City, voters began to trickle into the Long Lines Recreation Center, where around twenty voting booths are set up. Woodbury County auditor Pat Gill greeted the steady stream of people, thanking them for voting early in a period that lasts for 20 days.
iowapublicradio.org
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Iowans across the state took advantage of the first day of early voting on Wednesday. Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds has declined an interview with IPR, so we hear about her re-election campaign from IPR State Government reporter Katarina Sostaric. Plus, Iowans in almost every county can now get instant messages about threatening weather, missing persons, and other emergency situations unfolding nearby.
iowapublicradio.org
Iowa Week: Who's calling the shots?
This is Iowa Week and School is in Session. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we explore how state laws passed in recent years have taken precedence over the decision-making power of local school districts and boards. Host Charity Nebbe talks with IPR Education Reporter Grant Gerlock about how...
Shooting survivors call for Iowans to reject pro-gun amendment
Two survivors of shootings encouraged Iowans Wednesday to vote against a proposed constitutional amendment restricting infringement on gun ownership and use. Iowans are now able to vote early or by mail in the Nov. 8 elections. On the ballot is the proposed “Keep and Bear Arms Amendment,” which raises the legal standard to justify restrictions […] The post Shooting survivors call for Iowans to reject pro-gun amendment appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Reynolds, DeJear meet in Iowa gubernatorial debate
JOHNSTON, IOWA (WHO) — On Monday, October 17th, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Deidre DeJear meet for their only debate before the November 8th general election. Reynolds, a Republican, is seeking her second full term as governor of Iowa. DeJear, a Democrat, is seeking her first term in elected office. She previously ran for Secretary […]
KCRG.com
i9 Fact Checker: Ad attacks DeJear for not standing during a speech
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new ad is attacking Democratic candidate for Governor Deidre DeJear (D) for not standing to support local law enforcement during Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) Condition of the State address in January 2022. Then, asks the viewers to imagine her policies as Governor. Source: Kim...
Iowa VERY Nice – One City Was Selected As The Nicest
You no doubt are familiar with the term "Iowa Nice" by now. You've unquestionably heard folks use it. Maybe it was after the derecho in 2020 when Iowans came together to help Cedar Rapids and surrounding area residents. For folks in Iowa, or let's be honest, the Midwest in general,...
iowapublicradio.org
How a gun rights amendment got on the 2022 election ballot
The option to strengthen gun rights protections in the Iowa Constitution will be on the ballot this fall. The proposed constitutional amendment says: “The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.”
iheart.com
Who do you think won Iowa's Gubernatorial debate last night?
Last night on PBS Governor Kim Reynolds and challenger Deidre DeJear faced off in Iowa's Gubernatorial debate. Some of the highlights included the Governor more than once saying how proud she is of her record of cutting taxes and looking after State finances while creating a surplus. A clash came...
iowapublicradio.org
Iowa Week: Who gets to choose?
This is Iowa Week, and School is in Session. On this episode of Talk of Iowa – a look at the school choice movement in Iowa and the push toward privatization. Host Charity Nebbe speaks with educators from public and private schools about potential implications of private school vouchers and charter schools for students with special needs. And an education reporter in Michigan, where the school choice movement is a couple of decades old, discusses how it has changed Michigan’s schools and education.
Sioux City Journal
Here's what you need to know as early voting in Iowa's midterm elections begins
Iowans can begin early voting for the November midterm election on Wednesday, choosing representatives in Congress, state offices, and county officials. Following is everything you need to know to get ready to cast your vote. “Election Day is rapidly approaching and it’s important to have a plan for how you...
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, October 18th, 2022
(Des Monies) -- Republican Governor Kim Reynolds and Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear outlined diverging paths on taxes and carbon pipelines during their debate last (Monday) night on Iowa PBS -- their only debate of the campaign. Reynolds said eminent domain should be a last resort for pipelines that would ship carbon out of Iowa ethanol plants and she supports current rules for how developers may get authority to seize property along the pipeline routes from unwilling landowners. Reynolds said over half of Iowa's corn crop goes to ethanol plants and if Iowa loses that industry, that would have a tremendous impact on farmers. DeJear said she opposes the use of eminent domain for the pipelines because landowners put their blood, sweat and tears into their land. DeJear said most Iowans eventually will get just 50 bucks a month from the tax cuts the governor signed into law in March. Reynolds said that matters to working families who are dealing with increased living expenses.
The Insiders: ‘It’s (still) the economy, stupid,’ Iowa political science professor believes
With high inflation, rising interest rates and inflation fears, Democratic candidates need to better connect with voters on economic matters, University of Iowa political science professor, Dr. Tim Hagle, believes.
KCRG.com
Advocates for gun safety speak out against Iowa Amendment 1
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gun safety advocates met on Wednesday to oppose “Public Measure number 1″ which would add Second Amendment gun protections to the Iowa Constitution. The amendment would support adding the right to own and bear firearms to the Iowa Constitution in a new section...
Drought Is On The Horizon For Much Of Iowa
Northeast Iowa has been the garden spot of Iowa all summer. While much of Iowa has been hit by worsening drought, our farmers have taken advantage of the wet conditions and are reaping the rewards in this year’s yields. However last week, the drought monitor shifted to show that...
iowapublicradio.org
Iowa Week: Who got us here?
Education in Iowa has been shaped throughout history by national movements, spending priorities and funding proposed by its governors. And while today criticism of the quality of education at Iowa's public schools runs high, school has become more accessible than ever. On this Iowa Week edition of Talk of Iowa,...
