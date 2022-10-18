Read full article on original website
Wendy's Employee Unjustly Fired After 20 Years Gets to Be a Cop at Mount Holly Police Dept. Before Big Retirement Party
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North Carolina
Oldest Dairy Queen In North Carolina is Now For Sale
Security Bot 'Parker' Patrolling Downtown Charlotte
PJ Walker's passing day versus the Rams looks even worse in hindsight
WBTV
Luxury apartment community opening in Cabarrus County
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Sycamore at Christenbury, a new 275-unit luxury apartment community in Concord, will begin pre-leasing this fall with the first residents expected to move in soon after. Located on 17 acres off Christenbury Parkway, the community provides elevated apartment living, distinctive finishes, lifestyle-enhancing amenities, ample green space and convenient access to Christenbury Commons.
Fab-Con Machinery to bring HQ to Charlotte area
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — While many of the hulking former textile mills that remain in the Charlotte area have been turned into hip offices, luxury apartments and dining destinations, the region’s roots in that industry are still important to recruiting efforts. The latest confirmation came Tuesday morning, with...
Raleigh News & Observer
Charlotte logistics company adding 100 jobs as it moves its HQ to South End
Armstrong Transport Group has doubled its office space and will add 100 jobs with its move into Vantage South End towers in Charlotte, the company announced Thursday. The third-party logistics company opened its new 27,000-square-foot headquarters on the fifth floor of the East Tower at 1120 S. Tryon St. Thursday, Armstrong Transport said in a news release. That’s about double its former space at 8615 Cliff Cameron Drive in University City.
Residential development spanning 126 acres near Lake Norman gains approval
LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — A group has secured a key approval for a large proposed project near Lake Norman. The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a planned development district request from NC Land Acquisitions Mooresville LLC for a 126-acre site between U.S. Highway 21 and N.C. Highway 115. The entity that sought approval is affiliated with Land South, an asset management firm based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Oldest Dairy Queen In North Carolina is Now For Sale
Dairy Queen is an old American fast food chain that was started back on June 22, 1940. Seven years later, the oldest Dairy Queen in North Carolina was started on Wilkinson Boulevard in the western portion of Charlotte. Now, a real estate listing is showing that the property is now for sale and this particular Dairy Queen property can be bought by anyone with enough money who is interested in starting a store at 2732 Wilkinson Blvd. The listing says you will be able to get half of an acre of property that is currently offered at one million four hundred thousand dollars. CBS17 talks about this particular Dairy Queen being up for sale because it is such a long part of the history of the city of Charlotte, NC. This basically means this restaurant has been around for seventy-five years as of the time of this writing. When this restaurant came to Charlotte, NC, the Second World War had just ended and the Soviet Union was still around as a nation.
country1037fm.com
Oldest Ice Cream Store In North Carolina Is For Sale
According to WSOC-TV, a landmark Dairy Queen in west Charlotte has been listed for sale. The shop in west Charlotte was built in 1947. It's the oldest franchise of the ice cream chain in North Carolina and the third oldest in the southeast. The store is at 2732 Wilkinson...
Big City Buzz: Legal drinking in the streets of Charlotte
The next step is launching the application process for districts like Plaza Midwood, NoDa, Uptown, and South End to apply.
WCNC
Showmars celebrates their 40th Anniversary
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Showmars. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This year marks a huge milestone for Showmars... their 40th anniversary!. Here to tell us more about how they got to where they are now, and...
Mallard Creek BBQ returns, shifts to drive-thru, carry-out only
CHARLOTTE — After skipping two years because of the pandemic, the annual Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church Barbecue is set to return for its 91st year on Oct. 27. This year’s event will operate differently than past years, however. Traditionally known for serving up pork with a side of politics with candidates on hand to meet with customers, the event will be set up for drive-thru and walk-up carry-out orders only. There will be no dine-in seating offered this year.
Charlotte Black Restaurant Week is poised to help local businesses
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Black Restaurant week kicked off this week — but there’s still time for restaurants to participate. The sixth annual event runs through Oct. 31. It aims to support Black-owned restaurants, food trucks and other ventures, says Cathay Dawkins, founder and executive director of Black Business Owners of Charlotte.
lakenormanpublications.com
Huntersville subdivision with 350 homes, park connections approved
HUNTERSVILLE – Sketch plans for a neighborhood on a plot of west Huntersville farmland were approved by the town board on Monday. The Honeycutt-Brown subdivision will add 358 homes on nearly 240 acres between the Wynfield and Beckett communities. The board held a quasi-judicial hearing on the subdivision proposed...
Security Bot 'Parker' Patrolling Downtown Charlotte
There is a security robot that is helping to keep an eye on Downtown Charlotte. Since around early April, people could see a new machine patrolling an area around South Tryon Street right outside of the Ally Center. You might notice that this device is around five feet, three inches tall. Similar versions of this particular security robot are patrolling other cities, but this robot is Charlotte is a unique being of its own that people have taken to naming Parker.
hbsdealer.com
Bobcat cuts ribbon on large North Carolina plant
$70 million investment expands manufacturing facility to 1 million-square-foot capacity. Compact equipment maker Bobcat Company recently celebrated the completion of its Statesville, North Carolina, manufacturing facility expansion with a ceremonial ribbon cutting attended by company leaders, employees and community members. The $70 million investment makes the location the company’s largest...
lakenormanpublications.com
Josh’s dispute with Mooresville involves permits, inventory, compliance
MOORESVILLE – Josh Graham and the town agree on one thing: The operation of his market – a longtime tradition on Mooresville’s west side – was never intended to be permanent in a field beside the Lowe’s YMCA off Morrison Plantation Parkway. Josh’s Farmers Market...
2 North Carolina cities among top 15 in nation for fastest-growing homicide rates
(WGHP) — Two North Carolina cities have some of the fastest-growing homicide rates in the nation, according to WalletHub. Homicide rates are up across the board in America’s most-populated cities, rising by an average of nearly 10% in 50 of the larger cities in the nation. The cities are ranked based on these three weighted […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Lithium Battery Company To Create 200 Full Time Jobs In Kings Mountain
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Two battery component processing and manufacturing facilities are coming to North Carolina thanks to funds provided by the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The Biden-Harris Administration announced it is awarding two North Carolina companies $249 million dollars to help North Carolina expand its manufacturing footprint....
lakenormanpublications.com
East Lincoln manufacturer announces $15M local investment
DENVER – The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners voted to award the county’s industrial incentive grant to Blum to aid its upcoming investment in equipment and infrastructure at the manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters on Old Plank Road. The cabinet hardware manufacturer will invest more than $15 million in...
Raleigh News & Observer
These NC metro areas rank among the top 10 fastest-growing economies in the US
These are relatively good economic times for North Carolina’s two biggest metro regions: The Charlotte and Raleigh/Durham areas rank in the top 10 fastest-growing economies among U.S. metro areas, according to a new report. The Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise’s report “2022’s Fastest-Growing Cities in the U.S., Ranked,” released...
Charlotte Knights bringing ice skating and snow tubing to Truist Field
CHARLOTTE — Truist Field is turning into a winter wonderland for the holiday season, and it’s your chance to try ice skating or snow tubing next to Charlotte’s Uptown skyline. The Light the Knights Festival is shaping up to be a pretty chill time. The Charlotte Knights...
Lexington businesses prepare for BBQ festival after two-year hiatus
LEXINGTON, N.C. — The 38th annual Lexington BBQ Festival is back this year and set to be bigger than ever after taking a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19. The city of Lexington says they have taken a hit economically without the festival. The festival will take place Saturday on...
